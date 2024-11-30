Halloween might get all the credit for starting the slasher wave in 1978, but it really began a few years earlier thanks to Tobe Hooper's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre in 1974. The tale of Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen) and his family of cannibals was something audiences had never seen before. It might have found its roots in the real-life story of Ed Gein, but it became its own wild nightmare. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre influenced what was to come, from Wes Craven's The Hills Have Eyes, to Halloween and Friday the 13th. All of those films were a success and audiences wanted more of them; make a movie about a madman in a mask chasing people, and you had an easy hit.

With that in mind, it was no surprise to see a release like 1980's Motel Hell, with its plot about a brother and sister who murder and make food out of their victims. Throw in that famous shot of a killer wearing a pig head while wielding a chainsaw, and you had a clone from the past with easy expectations. However, Motel Hell was anything but.

'Motel Hell' Isn't a 'Texas Chain Saw Massacre' Clone — It's a Parody

Read a synopsis of Motel Hell and you will rightfully think you're in for another Texas Chain Saw Massacre wannabe. Heck, one of the killers even carries a chainsaw! The plot is about a brother and sister, Vincent (Rory Calhoun) and Ida Smith (Nancy Parsons), who run their own motel next to their farm called the Motel Hello, but with the light on the "o" fittingly out, hence the title of Motel Hell. The siblings might be older and innocent looking, but they're actually killers who trap people who dare drive by, before killing them and turning them into smoked sausages for Farmer Vincent's Smoked Meats. Sounds a lot like what Leatherface and his clan were up to, doesn't it? Motel Hell has the usual tropes of young victims, a final girl named Terry (Nina Axelrod), a good guy who fights to save the day named Bruce (Paul Linke), and plenty of intense moments and kills. But as the movie unfolds, you'll quickly discover that this is more of a creepy parody of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre than it is a clone of it.

When I first got into horror movies as a teen, I couldn't wait to rent Motel Hell. With that plot and the image of a pig-headed killer waving a chainsaw, I was in. Then I watched it, and it was not the movie I had signed up for. That could have been a bad thing — and at the time, I did wish Motel Hell was darker — because what we get instead is a bizarre and hilarious semi-parody of what we've seen before. I wasn't sure yet what I thought then, but as for Universal Pictures, they didn't get it.

Motel Hell was written and produced by brothers Robert Jaffe and Steven-Charles Jaffe. In an interview with Fangoria, Robert Jaffe explained, "We were going to do Motel Hell for Universal, and we made a deal for Tobe Hooper to direct. But when Universal saw the script that we had developed, I think they got a little bit frightened of what they had there."

'Motel Hell' Succeeds by Not Being What You Expected

Image via United Artists

Universal wanted a straight-up horror movie, but that's not what the Jaffes intentionally wrote. Vincent and Ida might make meat out of people, and there is the chainsaw scene, but that pig head mask is only one scene. Robert Jaffe told Fangoria that the intent was "to do a tongue-in-cheek axe-ploitation film." They wanted to make a horror comedy that wasn't just campy or a spoof, but something that tip-toed the line. Motel Hell succeeds at that. There's a little bit of Psycho in there with a killer at a motel, and a family of killers who make meat out of their victims, which just screams The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, right? Instead, Motel Hell is more akin to Hooper's goofy followup, 1986's Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, which hadn't happened yet.

Motel Hell wasn't a box office sensation, making just over $6 million at cinemas, but it was appreciated by those who gave it a chance. Roger Ebert gave it a three-star review, which is no small feat, as Ebert famously hated early 8'0s slashers that he saw as anti-women. However, Ebert wrote, "What Motel Hell brings to this genre is the refreshing sound of laughter." He enjoyed the film's style and how well is satirized the genre, even going so far as to say, "it's to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre as Airplane! is to Airport."

I'd argue that Motel Hell isn't quite that silly. This isn't Scary Movie or Student Bodies territory. Sure, Vincent and Ida Smith will make you laugh, but they'll scare the Motel Hell out of you too.

