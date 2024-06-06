The Big Picture Get ready for Motel Transylvania on Netflix, a spin-off of the Hotel Transylvania films with a new animated series adventure.

Dracula and Mavis are at it again, opening a neon-lit motel property as the legacy of Hotel Transylvania continues to shine bright.

With the original movie's success in mind, expect big laughs and spooky fun as talented voice actors may return for the series.

Dracula and Mavis are rising again as Netflix announces the arrival of Motel Transylvania, an animated series spin-off of the beloved film franchise, Hotel Transylvania, made famous by Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez. Details are sparse on this one as the streamer has simply unveiled the title and a first-look image, not delving further into the plot or what voice actors we can expect to return for a new series makeover. But, with the platform quickly becoming one of the premiere destinations for animated content, we can expect the show to live up to the movies and series that came before it.

The image shows Count Dracula aka Drac and his daughter, Mavis, hovering in the sky and looking down on their latest business venture. With his cape flapping in the wind, Drac flashes a slight grin, appearing like a proud papa for his daughter’s first motel property - but, with his fingers crossed behind his back, we’re wondering what Drac is up to. Revealing her neon-dream vision to her father, Mavis poses with her hands framing the motel below them which glows in the night.

Boasting trendy architecture, the front-facing side of the motel is covered in purple, yellow, pink, and blue stained-glass, while off to the side the hotel’s name “Motel Transylvania” receives its own neon sign in fun colors with the words “Opening Soon On Netflix” below it. As guests pull up to the front door, they’re greeted by a fountain, surrounded by a mosaic tile pattern. While we don’t know where the series will take place, the surrounding mountains, saguaro cacti, and palm trees tease a desert oasis.

The Legacy Of ‘Hotel Transylvania’

Netflix will have big shoes to fill in their episodic offshoot of Hotel Transylvania. An immediate hit, the first movie, which haunted audiences in the cutest way possible back in 2012, was a box office hit, raking in an astounding global total of more than $358 million against its $85 million budget. With the extreme financial success in mind, it’s no surprise that the movie received a sequel, which was followed by two more titles each of which continued to score huge at the box office save for 2022’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, which was released straight to Prime Video.

Many of the voice actors returned to reprise their roles throughout the four films, with talented names like Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision), David Spade (Tommy Boy), Molly Shannon (Superstar), Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Keegan-Michael Key (Wonka), and more lining the call sheet. Right now, it’s unclear who will return for the series, but with his tight relationship with the streamer, we’re expecting that Sandler will reprise his role as Drac, which will hopefully sway others to rejoin the pack.

Check out the debut look at Motel Transylvania above and stay tuned to Collider for more information.

Hotel Transylvania Release Date September 20, 2012 Director Genndy Tartakovsky Cast Selena Gomez , Adam Sandler , Andy Samberg Kevin James , Fran Drescher , Steve Buscemi Runtime 91 Main Genre Animation Writers Peter Baynham , Robert Smigel , Todd Durham , Dan Hageman , Kevin Hageman Tagline Even monsters need a vacation Website http://www.welcometohotelt.com/ Expand

