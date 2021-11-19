Hulu has released the official trailer and poster art for their upcoming sci-fi film, Mother/Android. The movie is set in a world where androids were commonplace in everyone's homes — so what happens if they all switch and start to target the humans around them? Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Mother/Android illustrates a woman's struggle to get to safety to bring her son into this futuristic world.

In the trailer for Mother/Android, we get an in-depth look at Moretz, Algee Smith, and Raúl Castillo in the Mattson Tomlin-directed epic for Hulu. We live in a world where we've seen time and time again what happens when we let technology go too far. But with Mother/Android, there is a level of earnest desperation to this trailer that works. Moretz plays Georgia, a mother who is just trying to make it to safety before her son is born. She's not trying to fix the world or end whatever is going on; she's just trying to do right by her family.

Mother/Android is also produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves alongside Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Bill Block, and Charles Miller.

Mother/Android might not be for everyone, but it definitely offers a new take on the apocalyptical survival story and it will be interesting to see how the film brings this battle between androids and humans to the screen, all while Moretz and Smith try to survive long enough to bring a new life into the world.

Mother/Android premieres December 17 on Hulu. Check out the trailer and new poster art below:

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Set in the near future, MOTHER/ANDROID follows Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land – a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.

