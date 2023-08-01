The Big Picture Ewan McGregor returns to the big screen in Mother, Couch, a film directed by Niclas Larsson. The cast also includes Ellen Burstyn and Taylor Russell.

Ewan McGregor returns to the big screen in the upcoming film Mother, Couch, the feature-length directorial debut of Niclas Larsson, also starring Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn and Taylor Russell. Russell recently garnered much praise for her performance in Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All, as well as in Trey Edward Shults' 2019 feature Waves. The upcoming project is an adaption of the Swedish novel Mamma I Soffa by Jerker Virdborg, described as "comical and existentially challenging" by publisher AB.

The film sees three estranged siblings, David (McGregor), Gruffud (Rhys Ifans), and Linda (Lara Flynn Boyle) come together to see their Mother (Burstyn), who is refusing to move from a furniture store's green couch. Variety has released a new image of the trio, presumably making a plan for what to do about their mother. Russell stars alongside F. Murray Abraham as the store's managers, Bella and Marco & Marcus, who assist David and his siblings on a surreal journey through family revelations. Lake Bell, the voice behind Harley Quinn's Poison Ivy, also stars.

The film boasts an impressive cast, with McGregor of course being best known for not only his appearance in the Star Wars series as Obi-Wan Kenobi, having last year headlined his own Disney+ show as the beloved character, but also for his performances in 1996's Trainspotting and 2001's Moulin Rouge. Burstyn is a respected industry veteran, best known for her roles in Darren Aronofsky's Requiem for a Dream, and of course horror classic The Exorcist as Chris MacNeil. The actress will reprise that role after 49 years, in the sequel The Exorcist: Believer, set for release this October.

Who is Behind Mother, Couch?

While the film is Larsson's first feature film, the director is known for his commercial work for brands such as Volvo and Mercedes-Benz - work which led him to be nominated for a Directors Guild of America Award back in 2021. Larsson's previous work also includes Vogue's 2015 short film The Magic Diner, which starred Alicia Vikander and Anna Wintour. Mother, Couch is produced by Lyrical Media founder Alex Black, Fat City co-founder Sara Murphy, as well as Ella Bishop and Pau Suris. McGregor is credited as an executive producer alongside Jon Rosenberg, Ryan Zacarias, Natalie Sellers, and David Harari.

The film will make its world debut at the Toronto International Film Festival this September, before its European premiere at the San Sebastian New Directors competition. Other films set to show at TIFF include Taika Waititi's Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss-starring sports drama, Next Goal Wins, Anna Kendrick's directorial debut Woman of the Hour, and Chris Pine's debut directorial effort Poolman. The festival will also see the debut of the documentary Hate to Love, which will center on the band Nickelback.

