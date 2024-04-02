The Big Picture The film Mother Father Sister Brother Frank explores family trauma and covers up a murder.

The movie aims to spark conversations within families to face tough truths together.

Director Caden Douglas hopes viewers will be inspired to embrace honesty and love with their own families.

Writer and filmmaker Caden Douglas is taking a stab at family trauma with his upcoming film, Mother Father Sister Brother Frank and Collider is drawing blood with an exclusive clip. After a family dinner goes horribly wrong, Juan Chioran’s (Hotel Transylvania - The Series) Uncle Frank lies dead on the floor. It’s an absolute mess of a crime scene in the suburban home where the mother (Mindy Cohn, The Facts of Life), father (Enrico Colantoni, Veronica Mars), sister (Melanie Leishman, Todd And The Book Of Pure Evil), and brother (Iain Stewart, Reign), gather around the dead body and conspire to cover it up.

After taking a swing and a miss at his first shot of dismembering his uncle’s corpse, the brother and father get into an argument about the former’s unwillingness to learn from the failed tee-ball career of his youth. With his entire family doubting his ability to land a blow that will sever his uncle’s arm from his body, the brother steps back up to the plate, determined to show them what he’s made of.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, we know that Mother Father Sister Brother Frank centers around a dinner gathering between the five family members. Always one to shake things up, when Uncle Frank arrives at the party with the same trouble-making attitude as always, he unknowingly sets off a chain of events that ends with his gruesome death. Along with the main cast, the film also features a performance from Sharron Matthews (Mean Girls). Mother Father Sister Brother Frank is executive produced by HighballTV.

What Caden Douglas Hopes Audiences Will Take Away From ‘Mother Father Sister Brother Frank’

Close

Pulling from his own background, Douglas hopes that his feature jump-starts a conversation for families to face the tough stuff head-on. Speaking with Collider's Arezou Amin over email, the filmmaker explained:

“I tend to be a conflict avoider, and sometimes I struggle with mustering up the courage to face what’s troubling me directly. Having grown up in the suburbs, I think that’s a bit of a learned behavior. Generally we’re taught to sit down, and not rock the boat. So I kind of loved the idea of a family of people who, from the outside, seem very mild and mayonnaise, having to face the bloody reality of the problems that are eating away at them. They are absolutely the last people who should commit a murder, but then in a funny twist this crazy act of violence turns out to be the exact thing that helps each of them face their own personal truths, and in the end it brings them closer together.”

He went on to share what he hopes the audience takes away from the film, saying, "For me, the movie is about being held back by the secrets we hold. Growing up queer, I buried and hid a lot of myself, but once I came out to my family a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders, and I was able to thrive with their love and support." He went on to add:

"So I'm hoping that after watching this film you're going to want to call up your family and tell them how much you love them! Or better yet, pull them all into a big family bear hug! Because facing the truth alone can seem impossible, but when we come together, we can kill our "Uncle Franks" - no matter what form they take. And I think that’s fun, especially for genre audiences, because yeah there’s murder, blood and mayhem in the film, but ultimately it’s a feel good story about a family coming together. Even if they’re doing it overtop of a bloody corpse."

Mother Father Sister Brother Frank celebrates its premiere at the Panic Fest on April 6 with a wide release to be announced at a later date. You can check out the exclusive clip below: