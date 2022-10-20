Holland Roden (Teen Wolf) is set to star in the upcoming psychological thriller Mother, May I?, which has been acquired by Dark Sky Films, according to a report from Deadline. Alongside Roden, Kyle Gallner, fresh off his appearance in the hit horror film Smile, is also set to star in the upcoming movie.

While no information about what roles the actors will be playing has been revealed, the film's logline via Deadline reads, "In the movie, a man’s fiancée starts behaving like his recently-deceased mother, leading him to confront his deepest traumas to free her from the bewildering possession." The film's premise offers a potentially gripping story, and with the film expected to debut in spring 2023, audiences won't have to wait too long to experience the movie's thrills when it eventually releases next year.

Laurence Vannicelli directs and writes the film with Rodem, Dane Eckerle, and Daniel Brandt serving as producers for the project alongside Daisy Long, who will also choreograph a supernatural dancing sequence in the movie. Sam Slater, Paul Bernon, and Phil Keefe are attached as executive producers for the film with RajStrived and Alex Whitney.

“Laurence Vannicelli and his team have crafted a true original by tying together supernatural elements to create an unforgettable film. Combined with a standout cast, Mother May I? pushes boundaries and is filled with edge and emotion. We are excited about bringing this film to North American audiences,” said Greg Newman, Dark Sky Films EVP, to Deadline.

Recently, Roden has starred in shows such as Mayans M.C. and Channel Zero. However, she is fondly remembered by many for playing Lydia Martin in the hit television series Teen Wolf. She is set to reprise her role as the character in Teen Wolf: The Movie, a film continuation of the series, which will debut on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023. Alongside the eventual release of Mother, May I?, she is also attached to star in The Re-Education of Molly Singer, a comedy by director Andy Palmer. She will also appear in Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, an upcoming holiday-themed movie made for TV. Now with Roden attached to a psychological thriller, fans will get to see a new and thrilling performance from the talented actor.

Mother May I? will be released in the spring of 2023. Check out the official trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie, in which Roden stars, below.