Is anything scarier than family? The complex relationships, the inherent claustrophobia, and the psychological mind games; family horror has every ingredient a director needs to cook up an unnerving nightmare. Family members know secrets no one else knows — all one can do is hope they don't weaponize the pre-existing trust. But when deep-seated resentments and painful loss coincide and are brought to the surface, things get ugly fast. One such family drama-turned-horror flew under everyone's radar in 2023. Laurence Vannicelli’s Mother, May I? wages serious psychological warfare against its audience, with the film begging the question: what’s scarier, literal possession or your loved ones?

‘Mother, May I?’ Brings Horror to the Mundane

In the wake of his estranged mother’s death, Mother, May I? follows Kyle Gallner as Emmett as he inherits and moves into his mother’s vacation house. Accompanied by his fiancée Anya, played by Holland Roden, the couple attempt to grapple with Emmett’s long-standing resentment of his mother, Tracy (Robin Winn Moore) for having abandoned him at a young age, while also mourning her loss. Trying out various unconventional therapeutic methods, things quickly spiral out of control when Anya, who never met Tracy, begins to act just like her. The strange behavior of Anya sets up a nerve-wracking question, not just for Emmett, but for the audience: is Anya possessed or is she torturing Emmett? Anya’s insistence on giving her grieving boyfriend mushrooms feels sinister. As her behavior escalates, the audience can’t help but wonder if she’s just gotten swept up in thoughtless cruelty. But then, she knows things about Tracy she couldn’t possibly. Mother, May I? keeps the audience on their toes, but regardless of the answer, both options seem awful. Either Emmett's fiancée is willfully psychologically tormenting him, or she's been possessed by the supernatural.

The back-and-forth of this question creates a suffocating tension that mimics the environment the characters are trapped in. The house Emmett inherits is a big country estate on lush land, where all anyone can see is nature for miles. Idyllic! Until the only other person at the house starts acting insane, of course. Mother, May I? pays special attention to cultivating this claustrophobic atmosphere. Emmett is literally stuck, nearly off-the-grid, with his fiancée acting erratic, and he is metaphorically stuck trying to cope with his complicated feelings regarding his mother. It's a grim portrait of grief, accurately trapping the characters and audience in the smothering after-effects of loss.

Kyle Gallner is a Seriously Underrated Leading Man

Image via Dark Sky Films

There has been an obvious spike in recent years with trauma being the metaphor behind standard horror fare. Vannicelli elevates and builds on this trope by turning Mother, May I? into a deep, introspective character study. The impact of this decision means a slower, less flashy horror film that is dependent on its leads to carry the weight of its many quiet moments. Kyle Gallner rises to the challenge so impressively that it begs the question: when will the viewing public finally admit that he is a powerhouse actor? Starting with small roles like Colin in Jennifer’s Body or James Heathridge in the iconic “Heathridge Manor” episode of Criminal Minds, Gallner showed a real knack for bringing both darkness and human empathy to his characters. In more recent projects, like Dinner in America and The Passenger, Gallner has really been able to flex his acting chops as a rising scream king. It’s no surprise that he does it again in Mother, May I?

Vannicelli created a complex portrait of anger and grief with the character of Emmett. Tracy’s abandonment of Emmett cast a shadow over his entire life. Now that she’s dead, he has to both digest her being permanently gone from his life and the world, and reconcile with her having willed him an entire property. Gallner plays Emmett as actively grappling with these significant changes. He is furious, often explosive with anger, but also desperately sad and missing the idea of a mother. When Anya continues to act as Tracy, Emmett latches onto the opportunity to speak with his mother, real or imagined. The conflicting tensions of Emmett’s sexual relationship with Anya, and his childlike relationship with Tracy, are unnerving to say the least. The film flirts with the Freudian implications, clearly aware of how disturbing the psychology of it is. Gallner’s performance hinges on Roden, who functionally has to play two characters. She easily slips between the Bohemian elegance of Tracy and the fun youthfulness of Anya, stitching the entire movie together.

Without the bombastic staples of horror, like gore, jump scares, or a big scary monster, psychological family horrors rarely get the love they deserve. Vannicelli's Mother, May I? is so compelling for its complex depiction of unconventional families, grief, and horror itself. Family has never been more frightening than in Mother, May I? Thanks to phenomenal performances from Gallner and Roden, the film feels highbrow and art house. Don't waste anymore time — go and watch Mother, May I?

