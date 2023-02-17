Holland Roden’s (Teen Wolf) Anya is giving us some major creeps in the first teaser for Laurence Vannicelli’s upcoming horror film, Mother May I? And we aren’t the only ones as Kyle Gallner’s (Smile) Emmett is also getting some major heebie-jeebies from his fiancée.

The unnerving teaser is complete with staccato notes played on string instruments and the sound of creaking doors and floors to further build the overwhelming anxiety. In it, we’re introduced to the leading couple who travel to Emmett’s childhood home to prepare it to be put on the market following the recent death of his mother. When they arrive, traumas from Emmett’s past begin to surface as we watch Anya’s personality shift from supportive fiancé to overbearing mother.

Hoping to help Emmett confront his memories and find his way through them, the couple decides to take mushrooms and do a bit of soul-searching. In a twist that no one (wink, wink) could see coming, the trip has adverse effects, further plunging Anya into a state of madness as she begins to fully take on the personality of Emmett’s deceased mother. To make matters worse, after the couple wakes up following their trip, Anya is still performing motherly tasks like making the bed, cleaning up around the house, and presenting Emmett with a breakfast of eggs and bacon - which all sounds pretty harmless minus the fact that Anya does it with the same habits and tics as Emmett’s mother. The lines of reality continue to blur as the remainder of the trailer plays out with disturbing images flashing across the screen.

Also starring Twin Peaks actor Chris Mulkey, Mother May I? puts Gallner back into a genre that he’s more than comfortable in. The actor’s just coming off a very successful run in Parker Finn’s directorial debut, Smile, which was preceded by an ensemble appearance in 2022’s Scream and Amy Redford’s drama-thriller What Comes Around. Best known for her role in the MTV series Teen Wolf and its follow-up film, Teen Wolf: The Movie, Roden’s next project following Mother May I? will be in Andy Palmer’s comedy, The Re-Education of Molly Singer. Along with directing, Vannicelli also penned the script for the Dark Sky Films feature.

Roden also produces alongside Cole Eckerle, Dane Eckerle, Daisy Long, and Daniel Brandt. Burn Later Productions’ Sam Slater, Phil Keefe, and Paul Bernon serve as executive producers with Alex Whitney and Raj Trivedi.

Preparing for a sale at this year’s European Film Market, Mother May I? does not have a release date currently set, but it’s expected to arrive in theaters sometime over the summer. Check out the unsettling trailer below.