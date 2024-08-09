The Big Picture Bong Joon-ho shifts genres masterfully, creating eclectic, captivating films that defy expectations.

Out of all the filmmakers categorized as auteurs, directors with unmistakable visions, Bong Joon-ho is certainly one of the preeminent voices. His distinct style, defined by genre-shifting and pitch-black satire, amassed a cult following early in his career, which has soared to mainstream acclaim since his most recent film, Parasite, miraculously won Best Picture and Best Director at the Academy Awards. Since Bong's triumphant awards run in 2020, fans have explored Bong's eclectic filmography from the past and discovered perverse, probing, and groundbreaking works of art. In the same breath, his films are undeniably entertaining. Nowhere do Bong's chops as a born entertainer shine more than in his psychological mystery/thriller, Mother, a narrative that is anything but a simple exploration of the human condition and the perils of motherhood.

Bong Joon-ho's Signature Tonal Shifts Throughout 'Mother'

Bong's magic stroke as a filmmaker is his ability to craft stories with an intoxicating draw despite being a labyrinth in his narrative structure. His films, full of twists and turns, are some of the most dynamic films of the modern era, as his panache for juggling multiple genres is unmatched. Memories of Murder, Bong's breakout film, and a masterpiece of police procedurals, infuses buddy-cop humor with the psychological dread of the futility of police work. The Host is not just your basic monster movie--it's equally powerful as a family drama crossed with social commentary. Bong's most visceral act of genre-shifting was Parasite's sudden shift from cynical social satire to a domestic horror-thriller. No matter what genre Bong delves into, each of his films belongs to one unique, inspired voice.

Bong's 2009 mystery-thriller, Mother, follows the titular unnamed mother (Kim Hye-ja), a widow who is hyper-protective of her adult son, Do-joon (Won Bin). One night, Do-joon drunkenly follows a high school girl, Moon Ah-jung (Hee-ra Mun), outside a bar. The next morning, she is found murdered on the rooftop. Circumstantial evidence places Do-joon near the site of the murder, leading to his arrest. His mother, who supports her son in jail, leads her own independent investigation of the murder to exonerate her son. As the investigation becomes more disturbed by the revelation of new information regarding this perverse mother-son relationship, the mother's despair and obsession grow.

The concept of a maternal figure's unconditional love and support as a vessel for an investigative thriller is fascinating, and Bong enhances this intriguing elevator pitch by infusing his flair for genre sampling. The director's methodical pacing underlines the intellectual disabilities of Do-joon, and the audience, like his mother, is immediately weary of his ability to stay out of trouble. He is friends with Jin-tae (Jin Goo), a local ne'er-do-well bossing around Do-joon. Once he is targeted as the main suspect in the murder case, Mother takes on a unique likeness as a maternal empowerment text. The film proudly embraces its premise as a demonstration of motherhood gone to the extreme, breathlessly characterized by Bong's knack for melodrama. Even with his sardonic writing and direction, his films contain an abundance of humanity, with Mother being his most heartfelt, despite the grim circumstances.

How Bong Joon-ho Reflects on Motherhood in 'Mother'

Using the stereotype of mothers as over-protective guardians and expanding it to make her a police detective acting on behalf of her son could be deployed for glib satirical purposes, but Bong's treatment of the mother character is wholly sincere. For one, it helps that the stakes are gravely high. The mother is also respected as an individual character beyond her relationship with Do-joon. Working as an unlicensed acupuncturist specializing in erasing painful memories, she lives in a lower-class environment, with her financial status reaching such depths that she once attempted to euthanize herself and Do-joon amid their hardship. She feels alienated by the police detectives and her self-absorbed attorney. Bong's commentary on the South Korean class struggles is presented at its most personal and agonizing.

Anyone who has seen Memories of Murder knows that Bong loves procedural filmmaking. Naturally, with the mother investigating the true culprit of the murder, we watch the incompetent police staff botch the investigation and marvel at the mother's knack for following leads. In a Bong film, one genre will evolve into something unforeseen. Mother takes a sharp turn into psychological drama when she learns that her son was responsible for the murder, despite being absolved of any allegations by the police. In perhaps the most harrowing sequence, the mother speaks with the "real" killer, Jong-pal, a young man with severe intellectual disabilities. When she hears that he doesn't have a mother to defend him, she cries in agony. Her son may be acquitted under the law, but the audience knows he can't be redeemed. Despite her efforts to defend the character of Do-joon, she is haunted by the idea that someone would be devoid of a maternal guardian.

The Straightforward But Rich Thematic Complexities of 'Mother'

What makes Mother Bong Joon-ho's most straightforward film is not its thematic simplicity, but rather, its narrative clarity and diamond-cut precision. While his direction is forthright, the genre-mixing of Memories of Murder and The Host is inherently sprawling, creating a multi-layered narrative. Mother follows one overarching story from point A to point B, and it remains just as gripping as Bong's most ambitious films. His 2009 film is also his most sincere--light on the cynicism and genre and character subversion of his other work. While he is skeptical of the mother's odyssey to vindicate her son, Bong's sympathetic direction shares the determination to find peace and justice as the titular character.

Mother's pacing and narrative structure are as tight as a drum, but the film's examination of the psychological burdens of obsession is emotionally messy. The mother's quest, while audacious in spirit, was admirable. She represents the ideal mother, one who would transform into a police detective to prove her son's innocence. Because Do-joon is slow-witted, she protects him at all costs from outside forces and tries to inspire confidence in him to defend himself. This mother-son dynamic creates an empowering display of motherhood that slowly unravels into a world of obsession. The mother becomes in over her head as she follows leads and confronts harrowing scenarios to exonerate her guilty son. Mother evolves into a tragic detective story, which hearkens back to Memories of Murder. Bong channels Alfred Hitchcock by demonstrating how basic human desires can devolve into sick obsession. Here, a mother's instincts drive the titular character to kill the witnesses of the murder and burn down his home. Looming over the entire film is the Freudian complex between the mother and Do-joon, which, like many films in its wake, is indebted to Psycho.

The dramatic weight of Mother is rooted in everyday human complexities, making the film horrifying at an accessible level. All mothers connect with the titular character to some degree, and most empathize with Do-joon's attachment and reliance on his strong-willed mother. Bong Joon-ho's adept sense of tonal control allows him to excel as a humanist filmmaker who understands our burning emotional desires. Simultaneously, his cynical eye telegraphs that if we let our sentimentality run wild, we will slowly lose our sense of self.

