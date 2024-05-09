Not long after the release of Lindsay Lohan's Irish Wish, Netflix is putting out yet another wedding-themed rom-com. Mother of the Bride stars Brooke Shields as the title character, who is not only emotional to see her little girl getting married to the person she loves at a destination wedding in Thailand, but she is also mortified to know that her daughter's soon-to-be father-in-law is the man who broke her heart when she was in college. With the bride and groom's families staying on an island in the lead-up to the ceremony, it will be hard for the protagonist to leave the past behind if her ex-boyfriend is everywhere that she goes.

Given that summer is considered wedding season, this rom-com couldn't come out at a better time. In addition to Shields, the film has a star-studded cast, with iCarly alum Miranda Cosgrove playing the bride-to-be. In case you are wondering when the project's release is, plot details, and more behind-the-scenes information about it, here is a detailed guide with everything that we know so far about the Netflix original.

The time has finally come to hit play on this wedding rom-com. Today, May 9, 2024, marks the release of Brooke Shield's Mother of the Bride.

Will 'Mother of the Bride' Be in Theaters?

The film won't be getting a theatrical release, because it will only be available to watch through streaming. Given that the title is a Netflix original, you will need to be a subscriber to the streaming platform in order to watch it from the comfort of your own home. In case you do not have a Netflix account, here are the plans to consider:

Is There a Trailer for 'Mother of the Bride'?

The official trailer came out last month, and it gives viewers an inside look at the paradisiacal week awaiting the characters in the lead-up to the anticipated wedding ceremony in Thailand. The clip starts off with Lana exclaiming, "I can't believe my little girl is getting married!" She and her daughter, Emma, are given an itinerary for the wedding week, which features only a small amount of time in which the two will get to spend together. Despite this slightly upsetting news, the characters are ecstatic about what is to come, especially once Emma's fiancé arrives. As the bride and the groom's families get the chance to interact, Lana is caught off guard by the sight of her daughter's future father-in-law, who happens to be the same man who broke her heart years prior. Determined to leave the past behind, Lana tries to act normal around her old flame. Yet, throughout the week, she isn't able to shake away the feeling of what could have been if their relationship didn't end in college.

Who Stars in 'Mother of the Bride'?

As previously mentioned, The Blue Lagoon alum plays Lana, a.k.a. the mother of the bride. This isn't the first time the actress partnered with Netflix for a rom-com. In 2021, she starred in A Castle for Christmas, in which she played an author who travels to Scotland and falls for a castle (and soon enough, for the grumpy duke who owns it). In an interview with TUDUM, she talked about her bonding experience with Miranda Cosgrove on the set of her new film:

“I realized the base of these relationships is love and respect and there are growing pains that come with that, which is what the movie is about,” Shields told Netflix. “Mostly it was just spending all that time with each other and laughing with each other, and she’s so lovely and composed. We realized we were safe to be ourselves.”

The iCarly alum plays Emma, Lana's daughter and the bride-to-be. It's been a while since the actress last starred in a rom-com. After all, she was busy until last year filming the iCarly reboot and has done mostly voice work in the beloved animation franchise Despicable Me. Cosgrove is still better known for her earlier onscreen roles in The School of Rock and Drake and Josh.

Benjamin Bratt plays Lana's old flame Will, who happens to be Emma's future father-in-law. The actor has made several TV show contributions over the years in productions like Poker Face and Law & Order. Yet, rom-com enthusiasts will likely remember him as police officer Eric Matthews, Sandra Bullock's onscreen love interest in Miss Congeniality.

One Tree Hill alum Chad Michael Murray also stars in Mother of the Bride as Lucas, a doctor vacationing in Thailand in the same week that Emma's wedding party is happening. The character will offer some distraction for Lana, who is trying to get over Will.

Other names who are part of the cast are Rachael Harris as Lana's best friend Janice, Sean Teale as Emma's fiancé RJ, Wilson Cruz as Will's brother Scott, and Michael McDonald as Scott's husband Clay.

What Is the Plot of 'Mother of the Bride'?

Here is the rom-com's official logline:

“Mother of the Bride is a generational comedy of errors. When Lana’s daughter Emma returns from a year abroad in London, she drops a bombshell on her mother: she’s getting married. On an island. Next month! Things only get worse when Lana discovers that the mystery man who stole her daughter’s heart just so happens to be the son of the man who broke hers years ago.”

Who Is Making 'Mother of the Bride'?

After directing multiple beloved early 2000s films, like the OG Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and Ghosts of Girlfriend's Past, Mark Waters occupied the director's chair in the new Netflix rom-com. Robin Bernheim was responsible for writing the script and executive producing the film. His previous writing credits include two well-known Netflix holiday franchises: The Princess Switch and A Christmas Prince.

Shields, Amanda Philips (The Knight Before Christmas), Jimmy Townsend (Falling for Christmas), Vince Balzano (Irish Wish), and Oliver Ackerman (The 5th Wave) are also executive producers of Mother of the Bride, and Brad Krevoy (When Calls the Heart) is the main producer behind the project.

Where Was 'Mother of the Bride' Filmed?

The new Netflix rom-com was filmed on location, meaning that scenic views of Thailand were not green screen. The cast and crew shot the film in Phuket, one of the country's largest islands. Other locations that were spotted in Mother of the Bride are Phang Nga Bay (the setting for a romantic yacht trip) and Ko Panyi.

In an interview with People, Cosgrove shared more about her experience filming there: