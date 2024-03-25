The Big Picture Brooke Shields stars in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Mother of the Bride set in Thailand for a wedding full of surprises and drama.

The film also features a star-studded ensemble including Benjamin Bratt, Sean Teale, and Chad Michael Murray in a generational comedy of errors.

Mark Waters directs the film, written by Robin Bernheim, promising fun in the sun when it hits the streamer on May 9.

After starring in the 2021 rom-com A Castle For Christmas for Netflix, Brooke Shields is preparing for a trip abroad in her next romantic feature, Mother of the Bride. The streamer shared the first set of images from the film showing her in paradise as Lana, the titular mother of Miranda Cosgrove's Emma, who gets quite a shock when her daughter returns from overseas to announce that she's getting married. Better yet, it's a destination wedding in Thailand, in a month, and she's marrying the son of Lana's former flame who broke her heart years ago and will be there at the ceremony.

The stills showcase the starry ensemble Shields and Cosgrove will be sharing the screen with, including Benjamin Bratt, Sean Teale, Chad Michael Murray, and Rachael Harris among the main bunch with Michael McDonald, Wilson Cruz, Tasneem Roc, and Dalip Sondhi also appearing. While everyone is shown enjoying the idyllic venue, there is a little trouble brewing in paradise for Lana. Roles for much of the cast haven't been specified, but the tension between Shields and Bratt in one image seems to show the lingering feelings between them. Described as a "generational comedy of errors," Mother of the Bride looks to bring fun in the sun with slapstick humor, family awkwardness, and plenty of sparks flying for both Lana and Emma as they confront both the past and the future together.

Shields enters Netflix's latest rom-com nearly a year after the release of the documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields which highlighted the sexualization and exploitation of the actress from a young age in Hollywood. Since her early roles in films like Pretty Baby and Blue Lagoon, she's continued to find roles and take control over her career, most recently appearing in the Max romantic comedy film Holiday Harmony in 2022. She has a few intriguing projects to look forward to alongside Mother of the Bride as well, including the legal comedy Out of Order! with Brandon Routh and Sam Huntington.

Who Is Behind 'Mother of the Bride'?

Behind the camera for Mother of the Bride is Mark Waters, whose resume includes the 2000s classics Mean Girls and Freaky Friday as well as Vampire Academy. His most recent directorial effort came back in 2021 with He's All That, a remake of the 1999 film She's All That which also wound up on Netflix. The script, meanwhile, comes from The Princess Switch trilogy writer Robin Bernheim. In addition to starring, Shields serves as an executive producer alongside Oliver Ackermann, Galen Fletcher, Robin Bernheim Burger, Amanda Phillips, Jimmy Townsend, and Vince Balzano.

Mother of the Bride hits Netflix globally on May 9, but you can add it to your watchlist now. Check out the first images from the romantic comedy in the gallery above.

