Romantic comedies have been experiencing some form of renaissance in recent times, as exemplified by the commercial success enjoyed by Anyone But You, proving that we just want a bit more romance, with Lindsay Lohan's Irish Wish putting back the magic in rom-coms. Next up is Brooke Shields, and she is taking us to paradise for her next romantic feature, Mother of the Bride. Shields will star as a mother who gets the surprise of her life at the wedding of her daughter. Mother of the Bride is set to arrive on Netflix on May 9, and ahead of the film's debut, the streamer has released a brand-new trailer.

The trailer begins by taking us to paradise. To Thailand. Shields' Lana has arrived for the wedding of her daughter, Emma (Miranda Cosgrove) to her lover, RJ (Sean Teale). "I can't believe my little girl is getting married," Lana notes off-screen, and while she won't get to spend time with her daughter here, there will be a lot to keep both busy. It's the perfect location, there is love in the air, nothing could possibly go wrong, right? Wrong. Lana soon finds out that RJ is the son of Will (Benjamin Bratt), her college sweetheart who broke her heart back in the day. What follows is a brief taste of the many awkward encounters they endure, as they try to make the trip and wedding special for their kids, all the while navigating any potential remaining romantic feelings between one another and their own baggage. "It's time to take care of me a bit less and take care of yourself a little bit more," Emma tells her mother towards the end, as she notices her struggles. "I just want you to be happy."

Taking to the camera as director for this one is Mark Waters, whose credits include classics like Mean Girls and Freaky Friday. Waters' most recent directorial effort came in a remake of the 1999 film She's All That, with the release of He's All That in 2021. The rest of the ensemble cast for Mother of the Bride include Chad Michael Murray, Old Dads' Rachael Harris, Michael McDonald, Wilson Cruz, Tasneem Roc, and Dalip Sondhi. The script is penned by writer Robin Bernheim, with Shields serving as an executive producer alongside Oliver Ackermann, Galen Fletcher, Robin Bernheim Burger, Amanda Phillips, Jimmy Townsend, and Vince Balzano.

The Perfect Leading Man

While Shields and Bratt's characters will have to overcome generational comedic errors before, presumably, getting back together. Bratt has been lauded by Waters as the perfect leading man to bring the role to life. "I find that romantic comedies, they often go for men who aren't liked by other men in the male leads," director Waters explained. "And since I am a man, I [want] somebody who is not only going to be beloved with women, but also men are going to see the movie and see, 'Oh, I also like that guy. And that's a guy that I could see being friends with.' "

Mother of the Bride hits Netflix globally on May 9. Watch the trailer above.

