One of the most fascinating characters introduced in Masters of the Universe: Revelation is getting a new collectible figure, as Mattel is set to release the Motherboard as an addition to their Masters of the Universe Masterverse collection. The powerful villain associated with the Evil Horde will be presented in12-inches-tall model, with multi-feathered wings that expand to more than 18 inches wide. Due to the enormous amount of detail and articulations implemented on the collectible, the figure is meant to be handled by adult collectors, and not actually a toy.

When the television series began streaming on Netflix in 2021, the Motherboard entered the picture by being revealed as a surprise villain near the end of the first season. When Skeletor (Mark Hamill) thought he had everything under control, the Motherboard revealed itself to him, extracting whatever it could from the surprised character before the first installment of the show concluded on a cliffhanger. With her unmatched power and assertive sense of dominance, fans of the franchise can now own a figure representing the mighty will of one of the most dangerous adversaries He-Man (Chris Wood) will have to face.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation tried to tell a very different story from what had come before, focusing on delivering a journey meant to be enjoyed by older audiences. Skeletor had launched a final attack on Castle Grayskull, bringing his story and He-Man's to an untimely end. After their battle fractured Eternia, Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar) had the mission of solving the mystery of where the Sword of Power was located, before the Universe was destroyed. What she never expected was her assignment to reveal secrets hidden within Grayskull for a very long time. Revelation was part of a successful year for the franchise, when the streaming platform also released a series aimed at younger audiences.

What's Next for the Masters of the Universe?

Given the success the show had, alongside the fact that it's conclusion led to a well established cliffhanger, Netflix decided to continue the story in a follow-up series titled Masters of the Universe: Revolution. However, a couple of production delays have it impossible for the new episodes to be released, leaving audiences wondering what could happen after the previous season's powerful Horde of Evil reveal. It remains to be seen how Netflix will proceed with the development of the new installment, or if viewers will have to keep waiting to find out Skeletor and Teela's (voiced by Melissa Benoist this time around) fate.

