Sony Pictures Classics plans to take audiences through a romantic, sensual adventure with its new trailer for upcoming period drama Mothering Sunday. Directed by Eva Husson, the film’s stunning visuals are intimate and breathtaking in equal measure. Mothering Sunday initially premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and will hit theaters later this month.

Set in the wake of the first World War, Mothering Sunday follows the early life of Jane Fairchild (played by Odessa Young) a maid and aspiring writer. In the trailer, Jane recalls three incidents where she knew she would become a writer; the day she was born, the gift of her very first typewriter, and a secret third event. Shifting between scenes of her adulthood and her youth, Mothering Sunday explores a day in Jane’s time as a maid which she spent with her secret lover Paul (played by Josh O’Connor) the wealthy neighbor’s son who is already engaged to another woman.

Starring alongside Young and O’Conner is a plethora of well-known British talent. Colin Firth, Sope Dirisu. Glenda Jackson and Olivia Colman round out the film’s central cast, with additional credits including Patsy Ferran, Emma D’Arcy, Simon Shepherd, Caroline Harker, Emily Woof, Craig Crosbie, and Albert Welling. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Graham Swift, which won Hawthornden Prize in 2017. The film is an official selection of the Toronto International Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival. Mothering Sunday also won an award for Outstanding Female-Led Feature at the 2021 Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival.

Mothering Sunday’s second trailer is filled with beautiful shots of Young against the post-war backdrop. The vibrant red she is often dressed in catches the eye and amplifies the sensuality between Jane and Paul as they explore their forbidden love. The film promises to be a story of love and heartbreak, dealing with pain and pleasures of life including the grief of losing loved ones to war. Having already made its run in the UK Mothering Sunday will now open in US theaters starting in New York and Los Angeles on March 25, 2022. The film will then premiere to the rest of the country this spring.

You can check out the trailer for Mothering Sunday below:

