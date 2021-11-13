Sony Pictures Classics has released the official US trailer for the upcoming period drama Mothering Sunday. The trailer features a star-studded cast in a story full of intrigue, self-discovery, and stiff social rankings, with heart and intimacy in equal measure.

Based on the best-selling novel by Graham Swift, the film centers on Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young), a young housemaid in England in 1924. While she works for her upscale employers Mr. and Mrs. Niven (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman) by day and pursues her writing career by night, Jane reveals that there are other, more sensual things taking up her time. Paul (Josh O'Connor) is Jane’s secret long-term lover who lives in the manor next door. Being high above Jane’s social station and engaged to be married to another woman isn’t enough to come between their torrid affair but neither Jane nor Paul can foresee the events that will change her life forever.

Mothering Sunday is adapted from a screenplay written by Alice Birch (Succession, Normal People). Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù (Gangs of London) and Glenda Jackson (Women in Love) star in the film alongside Young, Colman, Firth, and O’Connor. Behind-the-scenes features an equally award-studded ensemble, featuring three-time Oscar-winning costume designer Sandy Powell (The Irishman, Mary Poppins Returns). BAFTA-winning hair and make-up designer Nadia Stacey (The Favourite, Cruella) leads her department, and BAFTA-nominated Helen Scott (Wuthering Heights) acts as the production designer. The team also includes cinematographer Jaime Ramsay (Moffie, Beauty) and editor Emilie Orsini (Girls of The Sun, The Party).

The period drama, directed by Eva Husson (Girls of The Sun), premieres in New York and Los Angeles theaters on February 25, 2022. The film will release in theaters nationwide in the week following. However, the film will open on November 17, 2021, in a qualifying run in LA. Mothering Sunday is produced by Elizbeth Karlsen (Carol) and Stephan Wooley (The Crying Game). You can check out the trailer for Mothering Sunday below:

