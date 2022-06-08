Freeform's alternate matriarchal society of witches is returning with Motherland: Fort Salem's third and final season, and a trailer has finally been released. Fans see the return of Abigail, Tally, Raelle and Scylla, but the witches are on the run and the stakes are even higher. The witch hunt begins June 21.

Season 2 of Motherland: Fort Salem dropped plenty of plot twists and drama for the Fort Salem main trio. At the end of the season, fans saw the impossible: the witches of Fort Salem and the witches from the rebel terrorist group, Spree, were forced to work together in order to stand up against their common enemy. The Camarilla, a secret group of witch hunters, were lying low and gathering strength, preparing to rid the world of witches by any means necessary, including the living weapon, Witchplague. Ultimately, this led to the death of Sarah Alder, the Head of the Army at Fort Salem, played by Lyne Renée - or so we thought. Meanwhile, Abigail, Tally, and Raelle have been taken in by the US government for their decision to kill Penelope in order to save the base, and it was then revealed that Penelope's own father, Vice President Silver was working with the Camarilla.

The trailer reveals that in the final season, all witches will have to band together to survive and defeat the common enemy. We find our trio as fugitives on the run, and with no military or home to return to they will have to seek refuge with the Dodger community in the Cession. Now, with enemies lurking everywhere, including the White House, the witches will need to call on ancient forces in the battle for their very existence. Witches, do not lose hope.

The third season will see the return of Motherland stars Amalia Holm, Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, and Ashley Nicole Williams as Scylla, Raelle, Tally, and Abigail respectively. Also returning for the final season are Renée, Demetria McKinney as Anacostia Quartermain, Sheryl Lee Ralph as President Wade, Victor Webster as Vice President Blanton Silver, Tony Giroux, and Catherine Lough Haggquist as Petra Bellweather.

Motherland: Fort Salem is executive produced by creator Eliot Laurence (Claws) as well as Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Kevin Messick. The final season premieres on June 21 on Freeform, and streams on Hulu on June 22.

You can read the show's synopsis and watch season 3's trailer below: