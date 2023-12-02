Both Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain might be promoting their recent projects Eileen and Memory coming out in theaters later this year, but they have a lot to look forward to as they reunite onscreen in the upcoming US version of Mother's Instinct. The film is based on a novel by Barbara Abel, and it tackles a friendship between two women that is forever transformed after a fatal accident. Hathaway revealed in an interview with Vogue Hong Kong that her role in the forthcoming thriller is her "hardest one" yet, which only adds to the anticipation for this adaptation to the screen. From cast details to the plot, here is everything that we know so far about the suspenseful project set in the 1960s.

When and Where to Watch 'Mother's Instinct'?

Image via Neon

The release date for the film hasn't been revealed yet, but the film's official poster says it will be out soon. Even though Mother's Instinct wrapped up in July 2022, much hasn't been disclosed about a theatrical release or whether it will land on streaming directly. Several images of Hathaway and Chastain on set surfaced online last year, revealing the actresses in their 1960s attire and hairdos. The Devil Wears Prada lead even left Cannes early in 2022 after her festival debut so that she could return to work on the project in New Jersey.

Is There a Trailer for 'Mother's Instinct'?

An official trailer hasn't come out yet, but keep an eye on this page for further updates. Stay tuned to Collider as we await more info on when footage of the film will be released. Once the trailer is released, it will be included in this section.

Who is Starring in 'Mother's Instinct'?

Close

Even though the release date and trailer haven't come out yet, there is information available about the film's main cast. As previously mentioned, Academy Award-winners Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain will play the two best friends that undergo a fall-out after a tragic accident. The two actresses shared the screen before in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar back in 2014. Since then, they have both been busy with other onscreen endeavors. Last year, Hathaway starred in the Apple TV + series WeCrashed alongside Jared Leto, which followed the true story of the rise and fall of a startup called WeWork. She also played Esther Graff in Armageddon Time, described by Collider's own Ross Bonaime as "one of Gray’s most ambitious tales so far, even if it isn’t quite as effective in presenting its ideas as it should be". Meanwhile, Chastain has been busy with various roles after winning an Oscar for Best Actress in early 2022. From starring as Amy Loughren in Netflix's The Good Nurse to playing another Tammy on a Showtime original series, the actress has continued to not only deliver memorable onscreen performances but also remained vocal about actors' rights during the SAG-AFTRA strike. Since her latest project (Memory) had an interim agreement, she used her opportunity to promote the film as a way to continue to support the strike.

In an interview with IndieWire on the 48th Annual Chaplin Gala, Chastain described the upcoming project as similar to What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, which starred Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. Different from the animosity between Davis and Crawford on set, The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress shared that she had a lot of fun working opposite Hathaway:

“Of course it’s a different kind of film, but it’s this idea of these two actresses coming together and playing this…the tension I think is very interesting. Thank god Annie and I love each other, so it’s a little different than that experience.”

Other names tied to the film are Josh Charles (The Good Wife) and Anders Danielson Lie (The Worst Person in the World), who are expected to play the husbands of Hathaway and Chastain's characters. Gossip Girl actress Caroline Lagerfelt is also joining the project, but her role hasn't been revealed yet.

Who Is Making 'Mother's Instinct'?

Image via IMDb

Benoit Delhomme is responsible for directing Mother's Instinct and this will be his directorial debut. After working as a cinematographer on films like Lady Chatterley's Lover and A Most Wanted Man, Delhomme is ready to lead the ensemble and crew in this new role. The screenplay was written by Sarah Conradt, who had previously worked on two episodes of 50 States of Fright. NEON acquired the distribution rights of Mother's Instinct, which will be produced by Hathaway, Chaistain, and Kelly Carmichael (the latter two under production company Freckle Films).

Freckle Films shared the following statement after NEON was announced as the film's official US distributor:

“Neon is a true filmmaker’s haven. Their unique vision and distinctive campaigns are a reflection of their mission to bring the best and most diverse cinematic experience to US audiences. Mothers’ Instinct will be in excellent hands with Tom and the team.”

Other producers of the upcoming thriller are Paul Nelson of Mosaic and Jacques-Henri Bronckart.

Is 'Mother's Instinct' a Remake?

Image via Axia Films

Yes indeed, the movie is essentially a US version of a Belgian picture called Duelles, directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse. The first onscreen adaptation of Barbara Abel's novel came out in 2018, and it featured actresses Veerle Baetens and Anne Coesens as the leads. Duelles was critically acclaimed and even won Best Feature at the Chicago International Film Festival. The film also received 9 awards at the Magritte Awards, a prestigious ceremony in Belgium.

Even though Benoit Delhomme went on to direct the US version, Masset-Depasse was originally announced as the director of the remake.

What Is 'Mother's Instinct' About?

Here is the synopsis according to Deadline: