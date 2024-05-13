The Big Picture Mother's Instinct brings Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain together in a psychological thriller filled with deceit and motherhood.

Based on Barbara Abel's novel, the film explores the unraveling of two housewives' seemingly perfect lives after a tragic accident.

Directed by Benoît Delhomme, the movie is a must-see for fans of psychological thrillers, featuring stunning cinematography and powerhouse performances.

Mother’s Day is far from over as StudioCanal has given the yearly holiday one final hurrah by announcing the arrival of Mother’s Instinct on digital in the U.K. Now, you can enjoy the Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain-led psychological thriller from the comfort of your own home, by either renting the title or adding it to your collection. Directed by Benoît Delhomme, the production pits the two Academy Award-winning actresses against one another in a movie filled with deceit, friendship, and motherhood. Filling out the ensemble cast and fully driving this psychologically twisted storyline into a full fever pitch of insanity are Josh Charles (The Good Wife), Anders Danielsen Lie (The Worst Person in the World), and Caroline Lagerfelt (Sweet Magnolias).

Céline (Hathaway) and Alice (Chastain) are close friends and neighbors who have a lot in common as two 1960s housewives living in the mundane world of suburbia. Both women are raising a cookie-cutter family of their own from behind a white picket fence, and find themselves drawn together because of the closeness in age of their children. But, when tragedy strikes and Céline loses her son in a terrible accident, Alice can’t seem to shake the idea that something strange is overtaking her friend - particularly that she’s growing a close and unsettling motherlike bond with Alice’s son. Is Alice simply just suffering from paranoia, or could her friend be up to something sinister?

This is the second time that Barbara Abel’s 2012 novel of the same name has been adapted for the big screen, with Olivier Masset-Depasse first bringing it to French audiences back in 2018. It’s a must-see piece of cinema for the psychological thriller fans out there as - not only is the story itself intriguing - but when you throw in the chemistry between Hathaway and Chastain, there’s nothing not to like. With a background in dazzling audiences with visually stunning cinematography in pieces like Lady Chatterley’s Lover and The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Mothers’ Instinct serves as Delhomme’s first foray into feature-length filmmaking.

What’s Next For The Film’s Leading Ladies?

This year, Hathaway also celebrated the release of Prime Video’s steamy romantic flick, The Idea of You. The actress also has two more projects on the way, including David Robert Mitchell’s Flowervale Street, in which she’ll star opposite Ewan McGregor, and David Lowery’s Mother Mary. Having recently wrapped her turn on the stage of the Hudson Theatre in the reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, Chastain will next be seen in cinemas in Michel Franco’s Dreams as well as in Apple TV+’s miniseries, The Savant.

You can find Mothers’ Instinct now on Prime Video in the U.K.

Mothers' Instinct Alice and Celine live a traditional lifestyle with successful husbands and sons of the same age. Life's perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond. Release Date 2024-00-00 Director Benoît Delhomme Cast Anne Hathaway , Jessica Chastain Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Sarah Conradt-Kroehler Studio(s) studiocanal , Mosaic Film , Anton Distributor(s) Neon

