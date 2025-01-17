Mothers’ Instinct is not only a masterclass in acting between the two leads, with Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain excelling in all scenes where they go toe-to-toe as their characters Céline and Alice. It is also a fascinating exploration of how societal expectations of women, mental health, and motherhood can have disastrous consequences. Once best friends who would do anything for each other, Alice and Céline force each other to the edge of their sanity following an unthinkable tragedy. Yet, Mothers' Instinct's dark finale has us rethink the entirety of the film, highlighting the gaslighting that had been ongoing and leaving us with slightly unresolved feelings towards Céline and her actions.

What is 'Mothers' Instinct' About?

Image Via Neon

Alice and Céline are next-door neighbors and family friends and while all seems to be idyllic between the two families, from the start, there is a tension in Mothers' Instinct that tells us not everything is right. Despite living the stereotypical 1950s American dream, Alice wants more independence but is limited by her husband, Simon (Anders Danielsen Lie), who believes she should stay at home. Céline's only gripe with life is that she can't have more kids after complications surrounding the birth of her son, Max (Baylen D. Bielitz). Both women have valid and opposite reactions to how society expects them to behave. What they have in common, though, is their ability to confide in each other and find support through their challenges in life.

However, that friendship is shattered following a tragic accident in which Max falls from the roof and dies. Alice begins to believe that Céline blames her for Max's death after Céline gets closer to Theo in situations that make Alice uncomfortable, such as putting Theo up on the same roof or leaving out cookies that she knows he is allergic to. Yet, as Alice's paranoia grows — which leads her to believe that Céline is at fault for her mother-in-law's death — she is increasingly berated by her husband, as he blames her past mental health issues for her delusions. Theo forces the two women to make up properly, threatening to jump off the same roof Max fell from. Despite their resolution, Alice and her family decide to move away.

'Mothers' Instinct' Gives Us a Twist That Throws Us Into a Tense and Chaotic Final Showdown