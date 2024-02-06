The Big Picture Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain star in the psychological drama Mothers' Instinct, showcasing their strong bond as friends and vigilant mothers.

The film is set in the backdrop of the 1960s, capturing the unsettling atmosphere experienced by housewives during that era.

Mothers' Instinct explores the themes of grief, guilt, and paranoia as the friendship between the two characters deteriorates after a tragic accident.

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain are devoted friends and watchful mothers in a new batch of images for the upcoming psychological drama, Mothers’ Instinct. The new images, shared by Studio Canal on social media, are from the directorial debut of Benoit Delhomme and has the acclaimed cinematographer’s stamp all over it.

The new set of stills captures the unsettling vibes between housewives set in the background of the ever-changing 1960s. In a movie about the stresses of parenthood, one shot sees Chastain’s character Alice holding on tightly to her son, Theo (Eamon Patrick O’Connell) while another depicts Hathaway’s Céline in all of her ‘60s fashion glory - complete with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. Finally, the duo’s close friendship takes up the focus of the final picture - a bond that viewers will watch slowly deteriorate throughout the film’s story.

At the top of the film, Mothers’ Instinct seems like it will be a wholesome tale of two best friends and neighbors running their respective households during the decade famous for the Civil Rights movement, the Vietnam War, and Woodstock. But, things take a turn after Céline’s (Hathaway) son is accidentally killed. Unsure of where to place her grief, Céline begins to hold tightly onto Alice’s son, Theo, but in doing so, blurs the lines of reality and damages her friendship with Alice. The movie is driven by uneasiness, guilt, and paranoia on the sides of both women as their connection dissipates the further their paths become intertwined.

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain Are a Dynamic Duo

Both Academy Award-winning actresses, Chastain and Hathaway, were the perfect choices to front Delhomme’s first feature which serves as the US remake of Olivier Masset-Depasse’s Belgian film, Duelles, which itself was an adaptation of Barbara Abel’s 2018 novel of the same name. Along with the film’s leading ladies, Mothers’ Instinct also features performances from Josh Charles (The Good Wife) and Anders Danielsen Lie (The Worst Person in the World).

During her decades-long career in Hollywood, Hathaway has tackled some intense roles in films like Rachel Getting Married, Brokeback Mountain, and Les Misérables, but she admitted that Mothers’ Instinct took the cake for the farthest she’d been pushed as a performer. In an interview last year with Vogue Hong Kong, she referred to her work on the project as “the hardest role I have played,” explaining that “It touched my worst fear and I almost backed out of the film because I didn’t know if I could go there as an actress.” As we now know, things worked out for Hathaway as she hung on to her part and will now appear in the feature when it arrives in theaters on March 27.

Check out the trio of new images for Mothers’ Instinct below and learn more about the film in our handy guide. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

