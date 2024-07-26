Some tales are so powerful they require more than adaptation. This is certainly the case for the upcoming Mothers' Instinct, the movie adaptation of the 2012 Barbara Abel novel, Derrière La Haine, that blew readers away with its detailed, gripping tale of love, loss, and paranoia. The first adaptation came in the form of Olivier Masset-Depasse's 2018 film, which screened as a special presentation at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. The film, starring Veerle Baetens as Alice Brunelle and Anne Coesens as Céline Geniot, received ten nominations at the 10th Magritte Awards, winning in nine of its categories and earning Masset-Depasse Best Director and Best Film accolades.

Now it is the turn of the English language, with a long-discussed US version helmed by Benoît Delhomme ready to hit US theaters. The film stars Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway in the iconic roles of Alice and Céline, with the two veteran performers putting their talent together to bring to life these meticulously crafted characters. After first debuting in Lithuania on March 8, the film has traveled across the world on its journey to finally debut on US screens, with the countdown nearly over. So, with all that in mind, here is a comprehensive look at exactly how you can watch and stream Mothers' Instinct.

Mothers' Instinct Alice and Celine live a traditional lifestyle with successful husbands and sons of the same age. Life's perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond. Release Date 2024-00-00 Director Benoît Delhomme Cast Anne Hathaway , Jessica Chastain Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Sarah Conradt-Kroehler Studio(s) studiocanal , Mosaic Film , Anton Distributor(s) Neon Expand

Is 'Mothers' Instinct' on Streaming?

Image via Neon

Mothers' Instinct is not available on any streaming service yet. Although a streaming release has not yet been announced, given that Neon holds the distribution rights for the film in the US, the movie will likely arrive on Hulu in the future. This output deal saw all of Neon's releases head to Hulu sometime after their release, with the recent horror hit Longlegs, now Neon's second-biggest movie ever, ready to crawl onto streaming anytime soon. To find out when a streaming release date is officially announced, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.

For those without a subscription that will need one in time for Mothers' Instincts launch on Hulu, an ad-based plan costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, with an ad-free version available for $17.99 per month. Alternatively, if you're a student, you can get Hulu with ads for just $1.99 per month. Check out the link below for more details:

Hulu Subscription Plans

Is 'Mothers' Instinct' on VOD?

Image via Neon

No, Mothers' Instinct is not on VOD yet. Back in May, the UK officially received Mothers' Instinct on VOD. Sadly, the US is yet to receive such a privilege, although a date for its arrival has officially been announced; Mothers' Instinct will be available on VOD on August 13, 2024. The film will likely be available on the likes of Prime Video, iTunes, and Vudu.

Mothers' Instinct isn't the only big movie heading to VOD in August, with it also having been announced that the recent smash-hit Despicable Me 4 will be on VOD on August 6, 2024.

Is 'Mothers' Instinct' in Theaters?

Image via Neon

For fans in the UK, Mothers' Instinct is a thing of the past, with the thriller being released theatrically back on March 27, 2024. Ever since, Americans have been counting down the days until they can watch Hathaway and Chastain in all their 1960s glory. Now, finally, the movie is heading to US theaters, with Friday, July 26 the official day of release.

In a rare change in the trend, the US is one of the last to get the chance to see Mothers' Instinct in theaters. This is due to the assignment of distribution rights, with the likes of StudioCanal picking them up in the UK and Ireland, and Amazon MGM Studios in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Find Showtimes For 'Mothers' Instinct'

Image via Neon

You can check out a list of handy links below to help you find local showtimes and tickets:

Watch the Trailer For 'Mothers' Instinct'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A mind-bending trip to the 1960s is on the cards in the Mothers' Instinct trailer, available to watch above. Beyond all, the trailer showcases the depth of talent on display in the movie's two leads, Hathaway and Chastain. Both veterans of their craft, their intricate relationship, and their slow subsequent twisted journey look devilishly intriguing in this trailer. For any lovers of the original Barbara Abel novel, Derrière La Haine, or, indeed, the Olivier Masset-Depasse 2018 French-language film, the dense, winding path this film takes will come as no surprise. But, to see two women at the very top of their game uncover the secrets hidden within a seemingly modest group of people will come as an absolute treat, with this trailer illustrating that and then some. Grief is a theme explored in detail across all manner of movies and genres, but, in Mothers' Instinct, the spectrum of different versions of grief can hold feels on full display, with the theme-heavy original novel replicated well in this adaptation.

A tale as twisted and enticing as one could ask for, even for those familiar with the story, this adaptation will make for engaging viewing, such is the intrinsic genius of the central story. An official synopsis for Mothers' Instinct reads, "Housewives Alice and Celine are best friends and neighbors who seem to have it all. However, when a tragic accident shatters the harmony of their lives, guilt, suspicion and paranoia begin to unravel their sisterly bond."