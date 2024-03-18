The Big Picture Dive into the trippy '60 s vibes of Mothers' Instinct, where reality blurs with fiction for Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain's characters.

where reality blurs with fiction for Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain's characters. Alice and Celine's friendship takes a dark turn after a tragic event, leading to guilt, suspicion, and paranoia in this suspenseful thriller.

Directed by Benoit Delhomme, Mothers' Instinct explores the depths of motherhood and sanity, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

The trippy 1960s vibes are certainly vibing in a new teaser for the Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain-led drama thriller, Mothers’ Instinct. Arriving in theaters in the U.K. on March 27, the film has yet to reveal when those of us across the pond in the U.S. can expect to see the Academy Award-winning ladies’ latest project in cinemas. Featuring other leading ensemble characters played by Anders Danielsen Lie (The Worst Person in the World) and Josh Charles (The Good Wife).

The latest clip to come from Mothers’ Instinct blends the unsettling story of grief with ‘60s-themed graphics that literally spin alongside clips from the film’s all-star cast. Chastain’s Alice is torn between fiction and reality, but luckily, her dutiful husband (Danielsen Lie) is there to bring her back down to Earth and help her see that she’s simply imagining things. Everything we’ve learned from previous media that’s stemmed from the project suggests that by the end of the film, even audiences will be questioning their sanity, joining rank with Alice as she falls into a pit of uncertainty.

In Mothers’ Instinct, Chastain’s Alice and Hathaway’s Celine are two ‘60s housewives and best friends who enjoy a deep friendship as next-door-neighbors, support systems, and fellow mothers of two young boys. An unthinkable tragedy strikes when Celine’s son, Max (Baylen D. Bielitz), falls to his death with Alice being the only witness and the one forced to deliver the devastating news to Celine. From here on out, things spiral out of control as Celine develops an incredibly close relationship with Alice’s son, Theo (Eamon Patrick O’Connell). Feeling like she’s being replaced, Alice wonders if Celine’s intentions with Theo are simply an attempt to fill the void left by the death of her own child or if there’s something much more sinister at play.

Who’s Behind 'Mother's Instinct'?

Lady Chatterley’s Lover and A Most Wanted Man cinematographer Benoit Delhomme makes his feature-length directorial debut with Mothers’ Instinct, which serves as an adaptation of Barbara Abel’s novel of the same name. The movie’s screenplay comes from 50 States of Fright scribe, Sarah Conradt, and will be produced by Hathaway as well as Chastain and Kelly Carmichael under the latter pair’s Freckle Films banner. Filling out the ensemble cast will be Sweet Magnolias and Gossip Girl star, Caroline Lagerfelt.

Check out the latest twisted teaser for Mothers’ Instinct below and read more about the film here, while waiting for updates surrounding its U.S. arrival.