One psychological thriller to look forward to this year is the Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain-led Mothers' Instinct. The feature has held fans’ interest since it was first announced in 2020 and finally, we now have a trailer. Based on Barbara Abel’s novel of the same name, the story follows two best friends whose relationship change forever after a tragedy.

The newly-released trailer introduces Hathaway and Chastain as best friends Celine and Alice, respectively, who are also next-door neighbors, and mothers. Tragedy strikes when Celine’s son accidentally dies after falling down the balcony to which Alice was a witness. After this, Celine is understandably changed and a paranoid Alice believes she wants revenge. The tension can be cut with a knife between the two women in the preview as Hathaway's Celine grows closer to Alice's son. By the looks of it, Mother’s Instinct is a twisted tale of grief and friendship.

Alongside Hathaway and Chastain, the movie also cast The Good Wife star Josh Charles and Anders Danielsen Lie of The Worst Person in the World as the husbands, of the two friends. Furthermore, Gossip Girl star Caroline Lagerfelt is also in the cast in an undisclosed role. The movie is directed by Benoît Delhomme from a screenplay adapted for screen by Sarah Conradt.

‘Mother’s Instinct’ is Anne Hathaway’s “Hardest Role” Yet

Mother’s Instinct is a US remake of the Belgian film Duelles, directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse, which was critically acclaimed and bagged several awards. The upcoming feature has been billed as a story where “Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond, and a psychological battle of wills” as maternal instinct reveals its “darker side.”

While not much is known about the plot of the movie, the mind-bending trailer affirms that it’ll be an intense story. Speaking about her performance Hathaway previously divulged it’s one of “the hardest role I have played,” adding that “It touched my worst fear, and I almost backed out of the film because I didn’t know if I could go there as an actress.” Both Chastain and Hathway have played difficult roles over the course of their careers however, Mother’s Instinct seems to test their boundaries further making it a feature to watch out for.

No release date has been announced for Mother’s Instinct, but you can learn more about the feature with our helpful guide here. Check out the new trailer below: