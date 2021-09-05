Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for Mothers of the Revolution that asks a poignant question: "What if you only had four minutes to save your family?" The answer to that question comes in the form of a documentary about the remarkable women that helped end the Cold War.

The trailer arrives just in time to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Greenham Common Women's March and Peace Camp, which was a pivotal moment in history for not only the United Kingdom, but the world. From 1981 to 2000, thousands of women from around the globe came together at Greenham Common in Berkshire, England to stand against nuclear proliferation. If the trailer is any indication, Mothers of the Revolution will take you through one of the longest protests in history, with feature interviews from key participants of the revolution including Julie Christie and Rebecca Johnson, as well as archival footage from the Common and reenactments of the harrowing moments when their lives were threatened.

“Whatever campaign we had, we’d started it and it had to continue,” says an interviewee in the trailer. Another woman remarks, “The risks of doing nothing were greater than the risks of doing something." These women marched from Wales to Berkshire to protest over nuclear weapons being kept at RAF Greenham Common. The Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp that followed, challenged world leaders, altering the course of history, and went on to inspire millions as the world’s first and biggest female-only demonstration, preceded only by the suffragettes.

Mothers of the Revolution is directed by Briar March who wrote the script alongside Matthew Metcalfe, who also produced alongside Leela Menon. The feature-length documentary is narrated by Glenda Jackson.

Mothers of the Revolution will be available to rent or buy on October 19. Check out the trailer for Mothers of the Revolution below.

