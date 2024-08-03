When it comes to the king of the (giant movie) monsters, sure, Godzilla takes the top spot. Not even King Kong can come close, even if Kong has the title “King” and he had his first movie released more than 20 years before Godzilla’s first. But after those two, as far as picking a bronze medalist goes, a decent number of contenders emerge. Gamera is quite legendary, initially being a Godzilla knock-off of sorts but growing in stature over time, and then another King that isn't Kong, King Ghidorah, is also incredible. But then Mothra emerges, and though she admittedly at first seems like just a giant moth, she’s oddly endearing and memorable in her own way.

She’s well-known for being the most famous female kaiju, celebrated for what’s basically an inability to die (she’s reborn many times, as technically different creatures that all share a spirit, in a way), and beloved for always being a heroic kaiju. When Godzilla is saving humanity, she’ll be on Godzilla’s side, and when he shifts into villain mode, she’ll often show up to try and stop him. She’s a rather adorable yet ferocious underdog of a giant movie monster, and has had several solo movies that are surprisingly free of Godzilla (that is despite most of her best-known appearances being in Godzilla films). Those movies are ranked below, starting with the decent and ending with the surprisingly good.

4 'Rebirth of Mothra II' (1997)

Director: Kunio Miyoshi

It would be nice if Rebirth of Mothra II was an improvement on the first movie, but it’s not, and so this 1990s trilogy ultimately needs to be discussed and broken down out of chronological order. Some sequels equal or surpass the originals, but not this one… though thankfully, Rebirth of Mothra II isn't without some redeeming values… just less so than the other films in the Rebirth of Mothra trilogy. This movie continues the fantasy feel (over sci-fi) found in the first Rebirth of Mothra, and pits the titular kaiju (well, technically a variation of Mothra called Mothra Leo) against a sea monster known as Dagahra.

In fairness, Dagahra is a pretty cool-looking kaiju, and some of the fight sequences between it and Mothra are satisfying in a somewhat cheesy yet endearing way. But then there are large stretches of Rebirth of Mothra II that suffer in comparison to the action-packed parts; namely, the human storyline is pretty uninspired stuff. There’s a focus on making Rebirth of Mothra II kid-friendly, which isn't inherently bad, though it doesn’t charm quite as much as some of the better family-friendly Godzilla or Gamera films do. Mothra fans will like this one, and it’s worth watching as part of an overall trilogy, though it inevitably emerges as the weakest entry in said trilogy.

3 'Rebirth of Mothra' (1996)

Director: Okihiro Yoneda

Image via Toho

The Rebirth of Mothra trilogy avoids being one of those rare trilogies where the first movie is the worst, because the original here is slightly better than the aforementioned Rebirth of Mothra II. The two best entries within this trio of movies, though flawed, were both directed by Okihiro Yoneda, so take that for what it’s worth. Anyway, 1996’s Rebirth of Mothra is a fairly confident start to a run of solo Mothra movies that can be compared to the Heisei Gamera trilogy, with those three movies also coming out around the same time (1995 to 1999)… though those ones are admittedly a little more high-quality.

Rebirth of Mothra manages to be somewhat emotional, with much of the storyline focused on an aging Mothra who has to contend with a King Ghidorah-like monster called Desghidorah, all the while hoping to give birth to a new Mothra that can continue what she does – namely, protecting Earth. Again, explaining these all out of order… that new kaiju has already been mentioned: Leo Mothra. 1996’s Rebirth of Mothra can be compared to Godzilla vs. Destoroyah, released in 1995, which had a similarly emotional storyline following Godzilla (who's dying) and Godzilla Jr. That one was a better film and more impactful overall, but Rebirth of Mothra definitely isn't bad, and will probably decently please most fans of kaiju movies.

Mothra vs. Godzilla A new Mothra takes to the air and battles against Desghidorah to save all of humanity.

2 'Mothra' (1961)

Director: Ishirō Honda

Image via Toho

Before she was a sometimes friend and sometimes foe to Godzilla, Mothra debuted in her own solo movie way back in 1961. Significantly, this was only seven years after the first Godzilla movie, and also came out three years before the two monsters faced off. Notably, that 1964 film was called Mothra vs. Godzilla, so she was technically placed before Godzilla in the title, so that’s kind of huge, when you think about it. But still, 1961’s Mothra isn't quite perfect like Godzilla’s first film, and Mothra vs. Godzilla might arguably be better too, but this one still delivers the goods as far as classic kaiju cinema goes.

Mothra (1961) is a solid introduction to all things regarding the titular monster, her original home (Infant Island), and the mythology surrounding her; namely, there are tiny people who live on the same island as Mothra, and there are two fairies among them who can sing to summon Mothra, the island’s goddess. It’s silly on paper, but it all works here, and it’s a fun introduction to a character that would go on to be a staple of the remarkable Godzilla series. It establishes Mothra as a wholesome and heroic giant monster right from the start, and it’s hard not to love her after seeing this film.

Mothra Release Date July 30, 1961 Director Ishirô Honda Runtime 101

1 'Rebirth of Mothra III' (1998)

Director: Okihiro Yoneda

Close

Some people will argue that the original solo Mothra movie is the best, or at least the most pure, and that’s okay. But, for those who like their kaiju movies gonzo and/or in the same vein as something like the bonkers Godzilla: Final Wars, Rebirth of Mothra III has you covered. Even if one’s not quite as much of a fan of this style of kaiju film, it’s not a hot take to say that Rebirth of Mothra III is the best of the Rebirth trilogy, in any event, finding the most for the titular character to do, and having the previously mentioned Leo Mothra face off against the one and only King Ghidorah.

Well, Mothra faces off against a younger version of King Ghidorah, because time travel is involved and ultimately necessary for the eternal underdog that is Mothra to defeat such a fearsome foe. Going back many years, Rebirth of Mothra III also features dinosaurs and further variations of Mothra, making it feel bigger, wilder, and certainly more ambitious than prior Mothra movies. It’s goofy stuff at times, but undoubtedly a ton of fun for anyone after such a thing, with Rebirth of Mothra III arguably emerging as one of the more underrated kaiju movies out there.

