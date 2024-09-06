Alan Ritchson is on the rise, capturing fans’ attention with his lead role in Reacher. But his next project, Motor City, looks to be a striking departure from his usual action-packed performances. According to co-star Ben Foster, Motor City is poised to be something completely unique — a near-silent, visually driven film packed with style and revenge.

Speaking with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff at the Toronto International Film Festival, Foster shared some intriguing insights into working with Ritchson. “He's very tall and very muscular and he's very handsome,” Foster joked, before getting serious about Ritchson’s acting ambitions. “He’s terrific as a mover. I think he wants to do some deeper work or rather different kinds of work than he's been doing, and that's a joy.”

A Seven Nation Soundtrack

Image via Universal Pictures

Motor City marks an exciting shift for both Ritchson and the project itself, with Foster revealing that the film contains “five lines of dialogue.” In a cinematic landscape often saturated with dialogue-heavy blockbusters, Motor City’s decision to strip down its script is a bold move, while Foster also built on comments co-star Ben McKenzie had made when speaking to Collider's Maggie Lovitt, the former Gotham star hinting at a big star contributing to the soundtrack. As Foster revealed:

"The film itself, Motor City — we just wrapped — is virtually a silent film. There are five lines of dialogue. Jack White is helping with the music, so it's like a rock disco revenge film. It's like a graphic novel, so it'll be interesting to see how that shakes out."

Directed by Old Henry filmmaker Potsy Ponciroli, Motor City is set against the gritty, industrial backdrop of 1970s Detroit. The city’s raw atmosphere adds weight to the film’s revenge-driven plot and promises to deliver high-octane action. The involvement of White, a Detroit native, in the film’s music adds another layer of authenticity and artistry to the movie, which is sounding increasingly more intriguing.

Foster’s excitement about the collaboration with Ritchson is palpable, but he’s not the only one hyping up the film. Jon Berg, president of production at Stampede Ventures, described Motor City as a blend of genres: “somewhere between an opera, a music video, and an action movie.” Berg added that the film relies heavily on non-verbal emotion: “Emotion conveys without language being essential; the actors’ performances are front and center. Potsy has a killer vision for the film: dynamic camera, brilliant music, muscle cars, and an immersive sound design surrounding badass action sequences.”

For Ritchson, this project could cement his status as a versatile actor capable of tackling complex and unconventional roles. As the star of a “virtually silent” film, he’ll have the opportunity to showcase a new level of emotional range and physicality.

