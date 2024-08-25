In an exciting update from FanExpo Toronto, Ben McKenzie shared some thrilling details about his latest project, Motor City, in a conversation with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, during a panel he shared with his Gotham co-star Morena Baccarin. Directed by Potsy Ponciroli, Motor City is shaping up to be a dynamic blend of action and style, set against the gritty backdrop of 1970s Detroit. McKenzie, who stars in the film alongside Alan Ritchson (Reacher), hinted at a major musical collaboration that fans are sure to love. "I don't know if this is official yet, but a very famous musician might be doing music who's from Detroit," McKenzie teased, adding an extra layer of anticipation for the project.

The cast of Motor City is packed with talent, including Shailene Woodley (Ferrari, Big Little Lies), Ben Foster (Warcraft, The Mechanic), and Pablo Schreiber (Den of Thieves, First Man), joining the already announced Ritchson (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Fast X). Ritchson stars as John Miller, a man recently released from prison who embarks on a brutal quest for vengeance against those who framed him.

The film’s production team is equally impressive, with Jon Berg, Stampede Ventures’ president of production, describing Motor City as "somewhere between an opera, a music video, and an action movie." He elaborated, “Emotion conveys without language being essential; the actors’ performances are front and center. Potsy has a killer vision for the film: dynamic camera, brilliant music, muscle cars, and an immersive sound design surrounding badass action sequences. Motor City will be a standout film; a cinematic and sonic feast that should boldly stand out in the marketplace.”

Ben McKenzie Takes on a Familiar Role

Image via Fox

McKenzie also shared a bit about his role in the film, which he joked marks a significant shift from his previous work. He told Fan Expo audiences: "I play a cop. So, big departure for me. The difference was I got to wear a tan suit that was super fun," he said with a smile, reflecting the period setting and his enthusiasm for the project.

With such a talented cast and crew, along with a potential major musical collaboration, Motor City is shaping up to be a must-see action thriller. The film promises a unique blend of stylized action, dynamic storytelling, and an immersive soundtrack that will make it a standout in the action genre. Fans of McKenzie, Ritchson and gritty revenge tales have plenty to look forward to when Motor City hits theaters. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated project.

