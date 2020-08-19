‘Mouse Guard’ Creator David Petersen Launches Free OnlineCon to Highlight Artists & Their Work

Online conventions have largely replaced in-person gatherings thanks to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t still come together to celebrate the things they love, be it TV shows, music, movies, or comics. Virtual events actually allow more people than ever to join in on the fun, and with these conventions come more opportunities for fans to discover new and upcoming talent. Plus, finding new ways to support these artists, many of whom counted on fan conventions as part of their income before coronavirus derailed that plan, is now more important than ever.

That’s what Mouse Guard creator and Eisner Award-winner David Petersen has in mind for his new fan convention, OnlineCon. Starting today and running through this coming Sunday, Petersen will host the virtual event on his Twitch Stream, where he’s long been showing off new and existing Mouse Guard art in addition to work from other top artists. Petersen aims to do more than that for OnlineCon, as he explains:

August 19-23rd: I’ll be running an ONLINECON on my Twitch Stream. Over the course of those 5 days I’ll be streaming 8 hours per day, spending half the time drawing, and the other half with guests for panels, interviews, and programming! I’ll also be running a sale in my online store and adding new original artwork and merchandise to the store. Since doing conventions in real-life is not an option right now, I wanted to offer up the closest alternative I could–a FREE convention, where I offer up new merchandise for sale, but beyond that, where we can get a chance to hang out and visit, where I can offer panel content and guests…where we can still enjoy our community of people who make and/or enjoy illustrative art that tells a story.

Which guests, you ask? Well, here are just a few: Tony DiTerlizzi, Meredith Salenger, Jesse Glenn, Jeremy Bastian, Gallery Gerard, Gabriel Rodriguez, Mark Smylie, Chris Schweizer, Kishore Hari, James Wojtal, Gordon Smuder, Jamier Bressler, Julia Petersen, Darek Zabrocki, Didier Konings, and Luke Crane. More details can be found below:

You can even print out your own badges here!