“It all started with a mouse” goes the phrase about the history of the Disney company. However, that same axiom could also apply to the career of director Gore Verbinski. Long before he helmed the first three Pirates of the Caribbean movies or won an Oscar for directing Rango, Verbinski was the man behind Mouse Hunt, one of the first titles released by DreamWorks Pictures SKG. On the surface, Mouse Hunt, the story of two brothers trying to rid a house they’ve inherited of a pesky, indestructible mouse, sounds like just another Home Alone knock-off -- a strain of family movie that dominated theaters in the 1990s. However, dig into the specifics of the movie, and it becomes clearer that this feature was actually the genesis for many of the traits and thematic motifs that would come to define Verbinski’s career.

Those traits are apparent from the first scene of Mouse Hunt, which features siblings Ernie (Nathan Lane) and Lars (Lee Evans) trying to pull off a funeral for their father only for their dad's corpse to accidentally go flying out of his casket and fall down a manhole. It’s a stretch of extremely dark comedy that feels a bit at odds with the norms for 1990s live-action kids' movies -- surely nothing like this would happen in Dunston Checks In! -- but it’s right at home with the subsequent works of Verbinski. This is the kind of macabre humor and nonchalant attitude about death that his works often thrive on. Just minutes into his feature-film career and Verbinski was already feeling comfortable with his trademark style of humor.

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

'Mouse Hunt' Takes Inspiration From Vintage Cartoons

After this funeral gone awry, Mouse Hunt quickly moves into the antics involving Ernie and Lars trying to rid an inherited house (which they could sell for tons of cash) of that pesky mouse. Such shenanigans tend to involve highly violent slapstick and comical antics involving a tiny rodent outwitting much larger, seemingly unstoppable adversaries. It doesn’t take an expert to see some parallels to vintage Looney Tunes cartoons here, with Ernie and Lars functioning as the Wile E. Coyote/Elmer Fudd/Yosemite Sam/Sylvester of the plot while that mouse is the Bugs Bunny/Road Runner figure that the audience loves to see always come out on top.

The influence of vintage cartoons was bound to be apparent in Mouse Hunt just from the elevator pitch version of its plot. However, Verbinski has returned to this influence in several of his subsequent directorial efforts. The Pirates of the Caribbean movies, for instance, feature visual gags and extended comedy bits, such as Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones chasing each other around a chunk of a pirate ship only for Jones to eventually walk right through the walls of the ship itself, that could’ve fit right into a Merrie Melodies short back in the day. The fully animated Rango, meanwhile, was packed to the gills with scenes involving cartoon animals engaging in highly violent chase scenes and comical slapstick. One can quite easily trace a line from that CG Western’s larger pop-culture influences to the way Mouse Hunt evoked Looney Tunes mayhem back in 1997.

Verbinksi Has Been a Master of CG Characters

Speaking of animation, Verbinski’s future could also be seen in how the movie is often told through the point-of-view of a mouse rendered through digital visual-effects wizardry. Though a real mouse is used for various scenes throughout Mouse Hunt, often, a CGI version of the rodent is employed anytime this critter has to execute really complicated or wacky antics. Following a digital version of a mouse was an evolution of Verbinski’s original forays as a filmmaker, which largely focused on directing those Budweiser commercials focusing on a collection of digital frogs.

Verbinski began his forays as a filmmaker directing CG versions of animals getting into wacky antics, but his affinity for handling digital characters would only grow and evolve from there. In the years after Mouse Hunt, Verbinski would expand his affection for digital characters to include famous Pirates of the Caribbean characters like Davy Jones or the entire cast of Rango. Even something like The Lone Ranger, inhabiting the traditionally low-fi genre of westerns, would make extensive use of CG stunt doubles for human characters and entirely digital means to realize animals like buffalo. Verbinski has always seen the value of CGI characters, and that’s been apparent right from the start in Mouse Hunt.

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

An especially interesting visual flourish in Verbinski’s career that would begin with Mouse Hunt was his love for merging together different time periods in a movie’s production design and costume work. Mouse Hunt is not a period piece, but the old home it’s primarily set in gave the film an innate aura reminiscent of old expressionistic horror movies rather than something from the glitzy 1990s. Aspects of the production design also harken back to the earlier decades of the 20th century, which only heightens the oddball sensibilities of this movie.

After this 1997 family movie, Verbinski would continue to smash together different time periods for films of various genres. Rango, most notably, is a title that is decidedly rooted in the modern world yet features a town of animals who’re inexplicably behaving and dressed like they’re in a Western town from the 19th century. In 2017, A Cure for Wellness would feature a character working at a financial firm in the 21st century who ends up trapped at a wellness center in the Swiss Alps that hasn’t progressed beyond World War II in its architecture and vibes. Even Verbinski’s unmade Bioshock movie reflects this filmmaker’s love for this visual style, considering this game merged all kinds of period-era architecture and costume touches with decidedly futuristic elements like the hulking, armored Big Daddies.

Mouse Hunt was an exciting breakthrough movie in Verbinski’s career that would come to define many recurring elements in his filmography, including making DreamWorks Pictures SKG his home for a few years. (He also helmed The Ring and The Mexican for the studio.) Seeing the way motifs of his filmography manifest throughout Mouse Hunt may not make the movie as good as Ratatouille among rodent-based features. But it does make it far more than just another 1990s Home Alone pastiche in Verbinski’s body of work.