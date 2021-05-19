The album is being released as a joint venture with Tom Haverford's Entertainment 720.

Fans of Parks and Recreation remember the fictional band Mouse Rat, fronted by Chris Pratt's Andy Dwyer, whose only big hit was taking the song "Candle in the Wind" and making it 5,000 times better, resulting in the greatest musical work of the 21st century, "5,000 Candles in the Wind." Well, you can finally own an actual album with the song, as Mouse Rat is finally releasing their debut album, The Awesome Album, this summer, according to Stereogum.

The album is being released by Dualtone, in a joint venture with Entertainment 720, Pawnee's premier, high-end, all-media entertainment conglomerate (the latter, of course, being the fake entertainment company by Aziz Ansari's Tom Haverford, which failed spectacularly after its founders blew all their cash away in lavish parties, and in paying NBA players Detlef Schrempf and Roy Hibbert to stand around and do literally nothing. The announcement comes on the 10th anniversary of the episode that introduced the world to its biggest icon, the miniature horse Li'l Sebastian.

What better way to make the announcement for Mouse Rat's debut album than by having the number 1 news anchor in Pawnee, Perd Hapley (Jay Jackson) from Ya Heard? With Perd!, The Final Word With Perd, Lights, Camera, Perd, and The Perdples Court, to give the good news. "Go listen, and gently weep, with me! ya heard?" the announcement says.

Mouse Rat's Awesome Album will contain 15 songs as heard on Parks and Recreation:

TRACKLIST:

01 “5,000 Candles In The Wind (Bye Bye Li’l Sebastian)”

02 “The Pit”

03 “Sex Hair”

04 “Catch Your Dream” (Feat. Duke Silver)

05 “Two Birds Holding Hands”

06 “Ann Song”

07 “The Way You Look Tonight”

08 “Menace Ball”

09 “Remember”

10 “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

11 “Lovely Tonight”

12 “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”

13 “I Only Have Eyes For You”

14 “Pickled Ginger” (Performed By Land Ho!)

15 “Cold Water” (Performed By Land Ho!’s Scott Tanner w/ Dick Silver)

The Awesome Album is out August 27 via Dualtone and Entertainment 720, you can pre-order the vinyl, DC and cassette tape right here. In the meantime, you can watch Perd Hapley's announcement, and watch the official music video for the classic "5,000 Candles In The Wind" below.

