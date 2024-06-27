It's no secret that for every exceptional and critically acclaimed movie that is released, many films end up being completely maligned and eviscerated by critics and audiences alike. However, even with films receiving bad reviews after bad reviews, it only takes a singular critic to make a film's Rotten Tomatoes score higher than the infamous 0%, a rarity on the site. It speaks volumes that even some films considered the worst of all time still have Rotten Tomatoes scores higher than 0%.

This makes the films that manage to achieve the never-sought-after goal of 0% on Rotten Tomatoes all the more interesting, as their unbelievably low quality has beaten the odds to become unanimous hatred from critics. Each decade and period has its own collection of films that have reached this milestone, with the 2000s having one of the most varied and intricate collections of garbage films. Ranging from low-effort comedies that conjure up no laughs to horror movies that can't produce scares, these films are easily in contention for some of the worst of all time.

11 '3 Strikes' (2000)

Directed by DJ Pooh

Attempting to be a comedy film that sheds light and levity on the difficult topic of incarceration and the habitual offender law, 3 Strikes sees Brian Hooks as Rob Douglas, a man who has just been sentenced to jail for the second time. This places him in the precarious situation of getting a life sentence if he gets convicted a third time, forcing Rob to leave his street life and go on the straight and narrow. However, it seems like it's already too late, as Rob is in the process of being framed for a crime committed by his friend J.J., who picked him up in a stolen car.

Its painfully unfunny abundance of lazy, low-brow humor as a crutch.

Much like many of the other terrible comedy films of the 2000s, the biggest issue with 3 Strikes is its painfully unfunny abundance of lazy, low-brow humor as a crutch for just about every aspect of the film. This style of humor seldom lands with critics, and combined with the film's nonsensical and confusing plot, it's no surprise that the film managed to be a complete misfire among critics. Ironically, despite its 0% critics score, the film has a respectable 67% audience score, showing that there truly is a major difference between audiences and critics.

10 'Killing Me Softly' (2002)

Directed by Chen Kaige

A painfully awkward erotic thriller that wasn't in the least bit erotic or thrilling, Killing Me Softly follows the intense, highly sexual relationship between young woman Alice (Heather Graham) and her new fling, Adam (Joseph Fiennes). However, as their relationship grows more and more intimate, taking no time at all to become newlyweds, Alice begins to hesitate when she begins to learn some strange and disturbing facts about Adam's previous life and experiences with women. What makes things more disturbing is that, despite knowing these things, Alice is still hesitant because of just how passionate their love has been.

There's a multitude of reasons why Killing Me Softly didn't connect with critics, from the film's strange and nonsensical pacing to its egregiously ludicrous plot twists to the dialogue that seemingly only serves to take you out of the experience. Possibly it was the difficulty that came from this being director Chen Kaige's first and only English-language film, but no matter what the cause was, the final result was a film that annoyed critics and audiences much more than it charmed them.

9 'Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever' (2002)

Directed by Wych Kaosayananda