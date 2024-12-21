Some of the best horror films of all time have come from literary classics. Frankenstein and Dracula haunted bookshelves before terrorizing the silver screen, and the tradition has continued ever since with modern masterpieces like The Exorcist and The Shining.

That said, not all adaptations make the same impression, with some less impressive works leaving the discerning horror fan preferring to stick to the book over the film. From big-budget disasters to remakes that should have been left well enough alone, these are some of the horror movie adaptations in which the book reigned supreme.

10 'The Stepford Wives' (2004)

Based on 'The Stepford Wives' by Ira Levin

Image via Paramount Pictures

An idyllic community has a way of changing outspoken spouses' personalities in The Stepford Wives. Nicole Kidman stars in the 2004 remake as Joanna Eberhart, an overworked television executive who moves with her family to the town of Stepford for a much-needed change of scenery. When outspoken women around the neighborhood disappear, only to return as docile, subservient partners, Joanna believes a conspiracy is behind the changes.

Possibly the book is scarier by design in this case because the 2004 version of The Stepford Wives seems less concerned with scares and more focused on laughs. The 1975 adaptation of Ira Levin’s novel starring Katharine Ross carried the same darkly satiric tone as its source material, but the Kidman version is cartoonish by comparison. While the novel was an international bestseller, the 2004 Stepford Wives was a high-profile box office failure that was quickly forgotten.

Your changes have been saved The Stepford Wives Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 10, 2004 Director Frank Oz Cast Bette Midler , Glenn Close , Matthew Broderick , Nicole Kidman Christopher Walken , Roger Bart , David Marshall Grant , jon lovitz , Dylan Hartigan , Fallon Brooking , Faith Hill , Matt Malloy , Kate Shindle , Tom Riis Farrell , Lorri Bagley , Robert Stanton , Lisa Masters , Christopher Evan Welch , Colleen Dunn , Jason Kravits , Emily Wing , C.S. Lee , Tony Torn , Mary Beth Peil , Andrea Anders Runtime 93 minutes Character(s) Walter Kresby , Joanna Eberhart , Bobbie Markowitz , Claire Wellington , Mike Wellington , Roger Bannister , Jerry Harmon , Dave Markowitz , Pete Kresby , Kimberly Kresby , Sarah Sunderson , Herb Sunderson , Beth Peters , Stan Peters , Charmaine Van Sant , Ted Van Sant , Carol Wainwright , Ed Wainwright , Marianne Stevens , Vic Stevens , Additional Stepford Wife , Additional Stepford Husband , Helen Devlin , Heather Writers Paul Rudnick Producers Donald De Line , Edgar J. Scherick , Gabriel Grunfeld , Keri Selig , Ron Bozman YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfhUO27d16w Expand

9 'The Relic' (1997)

Based on 'Relic' by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child

Image via Paramount Pictures

A ship filled with dead bodies leaves Chicago police detective Vincent D’Agosta (Tom Sizemore) on the hunt for a killer who might not be human in The Relic. A similar murder in the Museum of Natural History makes D’Agosta believe the two cases are related, and with the help of biologist Margo Green (Penelope Ann Miller), they work to solve the mystery. When the killer is discovered to be a giant monster, the two must work to stop the killing machine while convincing inept officials to close the museum off to the public.

The Relic received mixed reviews with a current critical score of 37% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the novel by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child was much better received. As is the case with most adaptations from a novel, crucial aspects of the story were either cut or condensed, and in The Relic, two characters were combined to streamline the narrative. The Relic was a popular novel that benefited from a slower-paced plot that the creature feature movie didn’t have the luxury of with a 110-minute runtime.

Your changes have been saved The Relic Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US

8 'World War Z' (2013)

Based on 'World War Z' by Max Brooks

Image via Paramount Pictures

Zombies are no match for Brad Pitt’s star power in the action horror film World War Z. Pitt plays Gerry Lane, a father and husband who seeks a cure for the out-of-control zombie plague as it overtakes the world. The film would see Gerry directly in the middle of the conflict as he fights for survival in the face of hordes of fast and deadly zombies.

The film was famously plagued with production issues that led to reshooting a large chunk of the story, but the film was met with decent audience reception. While the novel was an unsettling exploration of the breakdown of civilization, the movie was an action-heavy popcorn event that threw subtlety aside in favor of blockbuster set pieces. An example of an adaptation that stops at the title, the 2013 film’s choice to focus on a single protagonist robbed audiences of an epic and frightening story.

Your changes have been saved World War Z Based on the novel by Max Brooks, World War Z tells the story of a world ravaged by a zombie virus. Former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) braves the apocalypse in search of a cure. He is tasked with finding the point of origin of the virus in order to synthesize a vaccine, reluctantly doing so in exchange for his family's safety. His search takes him around the world, where he witnesses all the devastation of the apocalypse. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 21, 2013 Director Marc Foster Cast James Badge Dale Brad Pitt , Daniella Kertesz , Mireille Enos Runtime 1h 56m Writers Matthew Michael Carnahan , Drew Goddard , Damon Lindelof Budget 190 million Studio(s) Paramount Pictures Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Franchise(s) World War Z Expand

7 'The Haunting' (1999)

Based on 'The Haunting of Hill House' by Shirley Jackson

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

When Nell (Lili Taylor) agrees to do a sleep study in a strange house, she unwittingly signs up for an encounter with malevolent ghosts in The Haunting. The 1999 adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s novel also starred Owen Wilson and Catherine Zeta-Jones as her fellow sleep study participants who are lured under false pretenses by Dr. David Morrow (Liam Neeson). The loose retelling of the novel had the group of strangers attempt to escape the large manor when faced with murderous spirits that want them to stay.

The film had a strong opening weekend but quickly slipped down the charts with poor word of mouth scaring off anyone but the most ardent horror enthusiasts. Multiple versions of The Haunting of Hill House exist with warm reviews, but The Haunting currently sits at a 17% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. While The Haunting is a largely forgotten adaptation, Jackson’s novel is considered a timeless work of classic horror that influenced the majority of haunted house tales to come after it.

Your changes have been saved The Haunting Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lili Taylor, and Owen Wilson star in the supernatural horror The Haunting, the 1999 adaptation of Shirley Jackson's novel The Haunting of Hill House. It revolves around a group of people who face paranormal events in a secluded house in western Massachusetts. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 23, 1999 Director Jan de bont Cast Liam Neeson , Owen Wilson , Catherine Zeta-Jones Runtime 125minutes Character(s) Dr. David Marrow , Nell , Theo , Luke Sanderson , Mr. Dudley , Mrs. Dudley , Mary Lambetta , Todd Hackett , Jane , Dr. Malcolm Keogh , Lou , Hugh Crain , Ritchie , Large Man , Carolyn Crain , Rene Crain , Psych Patient #1 , Psych Patient #2 , Psych Patient #3 , Psych Patient #4 , Psych Patient #5 , Child (voice) Writers Jan de bont Producers Colin Wilson , Donna Roth , Samuel Z. Arkoff YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4fWI5J4bEU Budget $80million Studio(s) DreamWorks Distribution Distributor(s) DreamWorks Distribution Expand

6 'Monkey Shines' (1988)

Based on 'Monkey Shines' by Michael Stewart

Image via Orion Pictures

When an accident leaves Allan (Jason Beghe) paralyzed from the neck down, he receives a helper monkey named Ella to assist him. Enhanced by experimental injections to increase her intelligence, Ella forms a psychic bond with Allan. Their bond becomes deadly when Allan’s subconscious violent desires manifest into Ella’s physical actions in the George A. Romero-directed horror flick.

Since its 1988 release, Monkey Shines has developed a bit of a cult following. However, it received mixed reviews from critics, who felt the movie was more melodrama than horror. Meanwhile, the novel is praised for its slow-burn approach, which slowly builds the tension until the story becomes a gripping page-turner. However, fans of Romero who haven’t seen Monkey Shines might consider crossing this off their completionist list.

Your changes have been saved Monkey Shines Release Date July 29, 1988 Director George A. Romero Cast Jason Beghe , John Pankow , Kate McNeil , Joyce Van Patten , Christine Forrest , Stephen Root Stanley Tucci , Tom Quinn , Janine Turner , William Newman , Tudi Wiggins , Patricia Tallman , David Early , Eric Morgan Stuart , Brad Long , Robert Hendren , Debra Gordon , Kate English , Rik Billock , Christina Galesi , Leslie Dane Shapiro , Alice Shure , Melanie Verlin , Anthony Dileo Jr. , Lia Savini Runtime 113 minutes Character(s) Allan Mann , Geoffrey Fisher , Melanie Parker , Dorothy Mann , Maryanne Hodges , Dean Burbage , Dr. John Wiseman , Charlie Cunningham , Linda Aikman , Doc Williams , Esther Fry , Party Guest , Anesthetist , Uncredited , BAMF in Red Jacket , Orderly , E.R. Nurse , Scrub Nurse , Garbage Man , Nurse , Vandal , Child playing Producers Charles Evans , Gerald S. Paonessa YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMjd3u9Fe4I Expand

WATCH ON PLUTO TV

5 'Pet Sematary' (2019)

Based on 'Pet Sematary' by Stephen King

Image via Paramount Pictures

In Pet Sematary, Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke) moves to a new town with his family and learns the dark secret of a burial ground that brings the dead back to life with a horrible twist. The film was a disappointing effort, considering of all King’s novels, Pet Sematary will sit as one of his greatest achievements. A genuinely disturbing exploration of how grief can drive a person to madness, free from the sometimes unruly length of the horror masters' later efforts. Pet Sematary, the novel, is as imaginative as it is heartbreaking, with the reader feeling the same gut punch as Louis does during the more tragic moments of the novel.

The essential misstep in so many King adaptations is not understanding that less is more. The 2019 film attempts to add horrific visuals to shock the audience, but the manipulation of a grieving parent’s wish is emotionally devastating if allowed. The original film from 1989 was closer to capturing the hopelessness of the novel’s ending, but technology might still not be where it needs to be for this story to be adapted properly.

Your changes have been saved Pet Sematary Release Date April 5, 2019 Director Dennis Widmyer , Kevin Kolsch Cast Amy Seimetz , Alyssa Brooke Levine , Maria Herrera , Hugo Lavoie , Jason Clarke , Jeté Laurence , Obssa Ahmed , John Lithgow , Naomi Frenette Runtime 100 minutes Character(s) Louis Creed , Jud Crandall , Rachel Creed , Victor Pascow , Irwin Goldman , Gage Creed , Ellie Creed , Missy Dandridge , Marcy Charlton , Steve Masterton , Dory Goldman , Zelda , Girl at Infirmary , Candystriper , Jud's Mother , Minister , Rachel as a child , Bill Baterman , Timmy Baterman Writers Jeff Buhler Producers Richard P. Rubinstein YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zK0LNzU2TQI Budget 21 million Studio(s) Paramount Pictures Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Franchise(s) Pet Sematary Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

4 'Rawhead Rex' (1986)

Based on a story in 'Books of Blood Vol 3' by Clive Barker

Image via Empire Pictures

An awakened monster causes havoc in the Irish countryside in Rawhead Rex. Howard (David Dukes) is a visiting historian from the U.S. researching a book with his family when a pagan monster, Rawhead Rex, emerges from the ground and goes on a rampage of terror. With little to no knowledge of what drives the monster, Howard will need to find an ancient weapon capable of killing Rawhead Rex before it takes more lives.

Audience reception was equally unkind, pointing out that the costume for the monster was poorly crafted and reduced any chance of taking the film seriously.

Although author Clive Barker wrote the screenplay for the 1986 film, he’s gone on record as not being happy with the film. Audience reception was equally unkind, pointing out that the costume for the monster was poorly crafted and reduced any chance of taking the film seriously. Although Rawhead Rex fell flat in cinemas, it did nothing to Barker’s popularity as a horror novelist, with his Books of Blood anthology series still highly regarded by his fans.

PURCHASE ON PRIME VIDEO

3 'Deadly Eyes' (1982)

Based on 'The Rats' by James Herbert