An adaptation is so much more than just taking the events of a book and acting them out on screen. Writing and film are such different forms, and much can be lost in the gulf between them, including the readers' understanding of their protagonist or narrator and the intimate connection the reader builds as they hold a book in their hands and become engrossed in someone else's imagination.

All of this is to say, no matter how successful the novel, and no matter how many spin-off and sequel books it had, adaptations are hard, and there is no guarantee they will be good or even good enough to get a follow-up.

10 'Artemis Fowl' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 8%

12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl II (Ferdia Shaw) is the youngest in a long family line of expert criminals. The film follows Artemis, who sets out on a mission to rescue his kidnapped father (Colin Farrell) from a supervillain and learn about his family's history along the way.

Based on the book by Eoin Colfer and directed by Kenneth Branagh, there were high expectations for the big-screen adaptation, especially considering the book series has sold over 25 million copies and been translated into dozens of languages. Unfortunately, this wasn't the case. Artemis Fowl received negative reviews across the board, and a sequel has not been announced.

9 'Eragon' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 16%

Farm boy Eragon (Ed Speelers) lives in the fictional province of Alagaesia. While walking in the mountains, he finds an unusual stone that eventually reveals itself to be a dragon egg. When the egg hatches, Eragon bonds with the dragon and learns about the ancient history of Dragon Riders.

Eragon follows many familiar beats of young adult fantasy stories. A normal boy is thrust into a fantastical situation that reveals he is, in fact, extraordinary. In this film, the fantastical situation is dragons. Although the special effects were ambitious, Eragon didn't impress audiences or critics and never received a sequel.

8 'I Am Number Four' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 33%

Seemingly ordinary teen John Smith (Alex Pettyfer) is anything but. Hailing from an alien planet known as Lorien, John is not human, and neither are the other nine super-powered extraterrestrials he came to Earth with. I Am Number Four follows the group as they try to run and hide from a genocidal group of aliens who want to finish John and his entire race.

The premise of I Am Number Four is engaging and full of opportunity, which is likely why the novel it is based on had six sequels. Unfortunately, that engagement and opportunity didn't translate on-screen. To date, I Am Number Four is the only film adapted from Pittacus Lore's seven-book Lorien series.

7 'Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 35%

Teenage spy Alex Rider (Alex Pettyfer) is recruited by British Secret Service Agency MI6 to complete a mission related to the villainous activities of a mysterious billionaire. As part of this mission, he gets training, gadgets, and all the spy paraphernalia a 14-year-old could need.

A 14-year-old MI6 agent certainly stretches the limits of what many adults can take seriously in fiction. This clearly impacted the film's success, and the Rotten Tomatoes consensus posits that Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker was simply too dull and childish to warrant a watch.

6 'The Giver' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 35%

Jonas (Brenton Thwaites) lives in The Community, a group of people who live idyllic lives, even though their emotions are repressed, and their individuality is stifled. Jonas is ultimately chosen to be The Receiver. This coveted position requires Jonas to receive and store the collective memories of the past that the rest of The Community has been forced to forget.

With a stacked cast including Meryl Streep and Jeff Bridges, it's clear that there was a spark of possibility for The Giver. That possibility is sadly not realized in this adaptation of Lois Lowry's 1993 novel. Lauded for its complex and thought-provoking themes, the novel sold over 12 million copies and won the 1994 Newbery Medal. Much of the rich complexity the novel was known for came out in the wash and resulted in a middling film that never had a follow-up.

5 'Inkheart' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 38%

Mo (Brendan Fraser) has a special power. When he reads out loud from a book, characters or elements from the book are manifested in his reality. The downside is that, in exchange, something from his world has to take its place in the book. When something evil is released from the book, Mo's daughter Meggie (Eliza Bennett) joins her father in a quest to save the day.

Basic yet convoluted and lacking in charm despite being adapted from a charming work by Cornelia Funke, Inkheart never managed to put together the pieces at its fingertips and capture the magic required to honor its source material or land a sequel.

4 'A Wrinkle in Time' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 42%

Meg (Storm Reid) struggles to come to terms with the mysterious disappearance of her father, a scientist named Dr. Murray (Chris Pine), who was researching a portal that travels through space and time when he vanished. When three celestial people visit Meg, she begins a journey through space to find her dad.

A Wrinkle in Time boasts an absolute glut of talent. Directed by Ava DuVernay, fresh from her success with Selma, and starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Chris Pine, this film had a lot of pressure to succeed. Despite its talented cast and gorgeous look, the film could not capture the magic of the 1962 Madeleine L'Engle book it was based on.

3 'The Golden Compass' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 43%

Lyra (Dakota Blue Richards) lives in a fantasy world ruled by a religious faction. When her friend goes missing, Lyra begins searching for him. Along the way, she learns of a mysterious and sinister conspiracy surrounding missing children and encounters a variety of fantastical experiences.

The Golden Compass put its money where its mouth was and used its $180 million budget on flashy CGI and A-list actors like Nicole Kidman. Although the look was there, the story was not, and it didn't help that by the end of the film, it seemed only half of the story had been told. The filmmakers may have assumed they would get one or more sequels to wrap up the tale. Their gamble was the audience's loss, as viewers were stuck with a seemingly half-finished story and a watering down of the original source material.

2 'Ender's Game' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 62%

Ender Wiggin (Asa Butterfield) was born an outsider. The third child in a future that usually only permits two was born for only one reason; his potential to lead his planet's army to victory in their fight against a hostile alien race. Ender's intelligence and eye for strategy land him in the top-tier class at Military Battle School, where his training begins.

Ender's Game is, in many ways, a very faithful adaptation of Orson Scott Card's 1985 sci-fi classic. The resulting film is competent, engaging, and thematically interesting but leaves something wanting. This 'something' may be the interiority that readers were provided with Card's novel, that, due to the differences in form, cannot be effectively communicated on screen.

1 'Tomorrow When The War Began' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 64%

Ellie (Caitlin Stasey) and her friends go camping in a remote region of the Australian bush known as "Hell's Gate." When they return to their small hometown, they find that it, and the country, have been invaded by a foreign force. Despite being teenagers the day before, the group is now forced to be guerilla fighters, defending their homeland and trying to find their families.

While an invasion of Australia and the militarization of high-school students is hardly a likely scenario, Tomorrow When The War Began is more rooted in reality than many other adaptations, which have fantasy and sci-fi elements or young boys who are spies and geniuses. The book is grounded in reality, which helps the film translate somewhat gracefully to the screen. Although it didn't receive a sequel like the original John Marsden novel did, Tomorrow When The War Began is an engaging adaptation.

