Charles Dickens' 1843 novella A Christmas Carol is a timeless classic, the constant retelling of which has warmed families' hearts by the Christmas Eve fire. The story has everything: musings on charity, redemption, and family wrapped in a neat package with a festive bow on top.

There are a few elements that need to be acknowledged in any good re-telling of Scrooge's tale—a solid delivery of "Bah Humbug," an empathetic Tiny Tim that carries enough pathos to warm the coldest heart, a terrifying Marley door knocker, and a "God bless us, every one" to bring the house down. Told variously through the ages, some films have answered that call beautifully, while others have missed the mark and left audiences colder than Scrooge's bed chamber.

'The Muppet Christmas Carol' (1992)

Not a lot can go wrong when mixing the Muppets and Christmas. Sir Michael Caine's Scrooge is perfectly pitched throughout, bouncing off his scene-partner puppets with remarkable ease. Caine had remarked that he would play the role as if he were acting with the Royal Shakespeare Company—this brilliant choice reads well, keeping the heart and soul of the story intact.

A particular high point of the film is the song performed with the Ghost of Christmas Present—the uplifting "It Feels Like Christmas" is rich with good cheer and key changes and could easily enter the canon of annual go-to carols. Exempting asides from Gonzo and Rizzo and omitting a couple of darker plot points, the film stays relatively true to the original text. With earworms that bring joy long after viewing and fabulous performances by man and muppet alike, this is A Christmas Carol that should not be missed.

'Scrooged' (1988)

Setting the story around television executive Frank Cross (Bill Murray), there is much that sets this comedic interpretation apart from its peers. Some significant plot points of the original novella are cleverly addressed in the film within a film, and the contemporized version of Scrooge makes a relatable, high-stakes story.

This adaptation has far and away the most moving monologue by a reformed Scrooge, with a call to action that rouses all viewers to better themselves, even if in a small way, as Scrooge has done. Scrooged has one of the best performances and interpretations of the Spirit of Christmas Past, which is wholly unique—he's a neurotic, high-energy taxi driver played brilliantly by New York Dolls singer David Johansen. The whispered "God bless us, everyone" by the non-verbal son of Frank's assistant is a beautiful delivery of the iconic line that will surely tug at the heartstrings of even the most bitter "bah humbug" viewers.

'Scrooge' (1951)

Traditional and generally faithful to the original text (with only a few additions, such as the Mr. Jorkin storyline) and featuring a wonderful performance from Alastair Sim, this rendition of A Christmas Carol is widely believed to be one of the best screen adaptations of the classic novella.

The performances, music, and lighting all hit the mark, and the special effects are surprisingly well-executed for a film of its age. In particular, the interaction out the window between the young boy and Scrooge on Christmas morning is delightfully performed, with Scrooge's excitement and newfound fondness for the day shining through.

'A Christmas Carol' (2018)

Playing all 38 characters, Simon Callow first performed this rendition of A Christmas Carol as a live one-person show, which experienced several successful seasons on London stages. It was then adapted for film by the BBC, resulting in a masterclass in storytelling.

The sparse set, sound, and lighting effects add weight to each one used and place all the onus of translating Dickens' words on the sole performer. This deeply intimate performance is entirely engrossing and proves how well the text stands independently without needing heavy-handed bells and whistles.

'A Christmas Carol' (1984)

The 1984 rendition of A Christmas Carol was filmed in a largely preserved county town founded in the early Middle Ages in Shropshire (and, incidentally, was the birthplace of Charles Darwin). Scrooge's tombstone still lies in the medieval town, and this version makes great use of the existing architecture of its historic location.

George C. Scott's performance of Scrooge displays a refreshing variety of colors rather than presenting the same one-note grumpy miser so often seen. This particular Scrooge is one of intelligence and even, at times, humor, building a complex character who is more than a mere crank.

'A Christmas Carol' (2019)

The bleakest retelling of the familiar story is a BBC miniseries extravaganza, which radically re-imagines the tale of Scrooge's villainy, adding deeper and darker backstories than any other telling. Opening with a young boy relieving himself on Marley's gravestone while using some choice words is the first indication that this will not be a family-friendly affair.

This iteration of the tale contains the most bone-chilling entrance of Marley, with the most terrifying door-handle apparition of any adaptation. The film also gives greater stakes to Marley's cause, with a real purpose to his haunting of Scrooge that sets up the story differently from any other.

'A Christmas Carol' (2009)

This animated feature by Robert Zemeckis presents Jim Carrey in the roles of Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet To Come. Carrey drew inspiration from Alastair Sim's Scrooge of 1951, a classic performance of the character, which also holds up in its animated interpretation.

The animation is a visually stunning cinematic spectacle. Yet, one can't help but feel that some sequences are a little indulgent because of the talented art department's need to flex their muscles. A tip of the night-cap to this telling's Bob Cratchit, who is just as cute as a button and voiced beautifully by Gary Oldman.

'A Christmas Carol' (1938)

A decidedly slow-paced and boring retelling of Dickens' classic, this version proves that even with the greatest text, the excitement doesn't come for free. Many of the actors in the more cheerful roles play them with an unsettling level of excitement that is over the top and quite disturbing.

With many omissions from the original text but also containing bizarre additions, such as Scrooge calling the cops on the ghost of Jacob Marley and an unnecessary rendition of "O Come All Ye Faithful" in which Bob Cratchit barrels the camera causing any faith that was left in the film to vanish. Reginald Owens plays Scrooge with predictable gruffness and little nuance.

'Scrooge' (1970)

This musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol features Albert Finney, who was only 34 years old at the time of filming, as Scrooge. Scrooge presents its unfortunate viewers with a bizarrely flamboyant Alec Guinness as Marley, a score of excruciatingly repetitive songs, and the same twisted expression on Finney's face for the full two hours.

There's a really odd extension of the story which follows Scrooge to Hell and is an unnecessary resolution, as the events of the evening should have changed the character much sooner than his trip to Hades.

'A Carol Christmas' (2003)

A Carol Christmas is undoubtedly the most unhinged version of Dickens' novella. This Hallmark retelling features Tori Spelling as Ebenezer Scrooge, or in this case, Carol. The ghosts of Christmas Past and Present are played by Gary Coleman and William Shatner, respectively.

The Spirit of Christmas Yet To Come must always be the most chilling specter—never speaking, always mysterious, and carrying the menace of mortals' greatest fear: the unknown future. Here, the Spirit is a chauffeur, stripping away any traditional peril that comes with this character. It's debatable whether this is the worst version of the tale, or the best, as it veers quite easily into the realm of "so bad that it's good."

