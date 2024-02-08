Adventure movies are immensely popular with audiences. This is probably because it's fun to view a world so different from one's own, even if it is only on a screen. While there are an endless amount of adventure movies to choose from, there are some that are more memorable than others.

One of the main reasons this happens is due to the main characters. They might be ordinary people who just have extraordinary tales to tell. Namely like finding some of the most mythical and valuable lost treasures, or like travelling to more places than many of us can ever hope to. Whatever the reason, these movie adventurers will always stick out amongst the others.

10 Milo Thatch (Michael J. Fox)

'Atlantis' Series (2001-2003)

Milo Thatch (Michael J. Fox) might be a bit of an egghead, but he's a good-hearted and ambitious egghead, all the same. When he stumbles upon an ancient book that reveals the lost city of Atlantis, he knows he has to be the one to find it, even though no one else believes him. Despite being talked down to and scorned for trying, he is determined to find the city. He's not a great fighter or even really that strong, but he is someone who is determined to see things through, one way or another.

He comes from the underrated Disney flick Atlantis: The Lost Empire as well as its direct-to-video sequel. He's also wicked smart, as he is employed as a linguist and cartographer. Luckily, these are exactly the skills he needs in order to piece together the clues that will lead him to Atlantis. While he certainly isn't the most prolific movie adventurer, he's memorable all the same.

9 Dora Márquez (Isabela Moner)

'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' (2019)

Even though Dora and the Lost City of Gold is a movie that is definitely intended for young kids, that doesn't make the titular character any less memorable. Dora (Isabela Moner) first appeared in a Nickelodeon cartoon which always featured a short escapade to perform simple tasks like return a library book or going to the store. The recent live-action movie actually sees Dora searching for some proper treasure, however.

What's unique about Dora is that she's no fighter. All she needs to get by is her brain. She easily solves riddles and puzzles along with her companions. Apart from this, she also has a huge heart and cares deeply for everyone and everything. While Dora may not be the best movie explorer, she is certainly one of the books, and a superb role model for young children.

8 Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser)

'The Mummy' Series (1999-2008)

Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser) is a real mummy's boy. He spends most of his time throughout The Mummy trilogy digging up mummified bodies and searching for treasures belonging to the Pharaohs or Chinese Emperors. A former member of the French Foreign Legion, he possesses all the skills necessary to go chasing after cursed treasure. These same skills also help him fight off the baddies racing him to it.

While The Mummy trilogy has been received with mixed reviews, Fraser's portrayal of Rick O'Connell was extremely memorable, and likely the best part of the entire trilogy. He's smart, strong, and even a little funny, making him an adventure movie icon.

7 Dr. Benjamin Gates (Nicolas Cage)

'National Treasure' Series (2004-2007)

Nicolas Cage stars as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a modern descendant of US Founding Father Benjamin Franklin. He's only had a couple of adventures with only two movie entries and a TV Series, but when he wants fortune and glory, he really shoots for the top. His first goal is to find a missing horde of treasure that the Knights Templar left behind. But in order to do that, he had to steal the Declaration of Independence. Obviously, these are no easy feats. But come on, what do you expect from a guy who's willing to jump off the edge of an aircraft carrier to achieve his goals?

Benjamin PhD clearly implies he's a smart enough guy, but he also knows when and how to break a bone should he need to. And his accomplishments don't just stop at finding the Templar's treasure. He manages to find the lost city of Cibola in the second National Treasure film. These feats alone are what make him such a great adventurer and explorer.

6 Tintin (Jamie Bell)

'The Adventures of Tintin' (2011)

Tintin (Jamie Bell) is a character originally created by Belgian comic artist Hergé. Since his inception in the early 20th century, Tintin has been the subject of many shows and movies. His most recent, and arguably best, movie was 2011's criminally underrated The Adventures of Tintin. A reporter by trade, Tintin is ready to go to any lengths necessary to get a good story. He is a crack-shot with his trusty pistol, and is always accompanied by his adorable little dog, Snowy.

In the 2011 film, he finds himself swept up in a long journey to recover lost pirate treasure. But it isn't just about the gold for him--it's about the adventure. And getting a good story out of it too, of course. He has been all over the world, and remains an icon nearly 100 years after he was first created.

5 The Goonies

The Goonies (1985)

The Goonies follows a group of kids who refer to themselves as, you guessed it, Goonies. They live in a sleepy coastal town that has come under the looming shadow of a construction empire that wishes to demolish their home and turn it into a golf course. Realizing they will all have to move away and may never see each other again, the Goonies decide to embark on a dangerous journey to find a lost pirate treasure nearby. What's striking is that they don't even really want the treasure itself, all they want is a way to pay off the construction company so that they can stay together.

While they're just kids and are no match for grown-ups on their own, when they work together, they can overcome just about any obstacle. Mikey (Sean Astin) knows the way to the treasure, Data (Ke Huy Quan) has a plethora of useful inventions, Andy (Kerri Green) knows how to read music (which actually does help them out), Chunk (Jeff Cohen) can make friends with nearly anyone, and Mikey's older brother Brand (Josh Brolin) has the muscle. Their can-do attitude and willingness to put their heads together to get to the goal is what makes them fantastic, if unconventional, adventurers.

4 Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman)

'The Hobbit' Series (2012-2014)

Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) from The Hobbit trilogy is a rather unremarkable little fellow. He resides in the Shire and has no reason to do anything other than stay right where he is. Until an opportunity for an adventure presents itself, that is. When Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) convinces Bilbo to join him and 13 dwarves to embark on a dangerous quest to slay a dragon and reclaim the lost dwarven kingdom of Erebor, BIlbo is apprehensive at first. Eventually, though, he succumbs to his inner child and leaves the Shire for the first time in his life.

For a long time, he was the only hobbit in recent history to do such a thing. And what a journey it is. He encounters many strange and mysterious creatures, finds Sauron's lost ring, outsmarts a dragon, and sees things that no hobbit has ever seen before. Though he may be small, he manages to take care of himself pretty well on the road, because he is willing to do things that no other hobbit at the time would. This is what makes him such a great adventurer.

3 Nathan Drake (Tom Holland)

'Uncharted' (2022)

Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is a modern Indiana Jones for newer generations. He initially starred as the protagonist of the Uncharted video game series, and eventually transcended to the silver screen. He may be young and impulsive, but he's a real smooth-talker who really knows how to throw a punch.

His namesake comes from the fact that he believes himself to be a descendant of the real-life explorer Sir Francis Drake. Turns out the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Drake has a real knack for this kind of thing and loves traveling to exotic places and seeking exotic fortunes. However, he's not always the luckiest, and many of his plans go terribly wrong. It's not so good for him, but always makes for great eye candy. Some of these mess-ups result in huge action set pieces, which add to the overall adventure and experience.

2 Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander)

'Tomb Raider' Series (2001-2018)

Before there was Nathan Drake, there was Lara Croft of the Tomb Raider franchise. First appearing in the original 1993 video game, Lara has thus far appeared in three movies. She was first played by Angelina Jolie in the early 2000s, and then by Alicia Vikander in the 2018 reboot. Whereas the classic Lara Croft is a fearless, confident fighter who has no problem facing any obstacle to get what she wants, the new Lara is more of a survivor.

They both share a love of history and treasure-hunting, as well as immense skill. A lot of times, her enemies underestimate her, but she proves to be a capable fighter. Aside from that, she has been to some pretty strange and interesting places, the most recent of which is the lost Japanese island of Yamatai. Her legacy is even larger than that of Drake's which puts her slightly above him in terms of the adventurers' hierarchy.

1 Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford)

'Indiana Jones' Series (1981-2023)

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) takes the trophy for the greatest adventurer in movie history. This is due to his longstanding legacy and grandiose escapades to seek out treasures that are way beyond priceless. His first appearance was in Raiders of the Lost Ark, where he searched the deserts of Egypt for the fabled Ark of the Covenant as mentioned in the Old Testament. Since then, he has searched for the magical Sankara stones in India, the Holy Grail in the Middle-East, the extra-terrestrial Crystal Skull in the Amazon, and the time-travelling artifact known as the Dial of Destiny around the Mediterranean.

Even though he sometimes comes up empty-handed, this is usually okay with him so long as the treasure is lost for the greater good. But aside from finding some of the most legendary artifacts in the world, he is also a fearsome fighter and a loyal friend. Plus, there's that iconic bullwhip he always carries, which he uses as a weapon and a tool. He's been all over the globe, and so far, no adversary has proven themselves to be a fierce enough competition to get to the gold before he does, which is what makes Indiana Jones the greatest movie adventurer.

