Aliens have been entertaining movie audiences since the days of silent film when they appeared in what is widely considered the first sci-fi movie, A Trip to the Moon (1902). In the decades since, silver-screen aliens have attacked us, killed us, enslaved us, loved us, saved us, taught us, terrified us, and inspired us.

Besides the sheer entertainment value they provide, their use in stories has another function: they reflect us back to ourselves, so that we can see our species with fresh eyes. Similar to the way anthropologists have used the metaphor of the Nacirema to flip the mirror on American culture ("Nacirema" is American spelled backward), watching an extra-terrestrial respond to a human being begs the question, "What are we like?" Whether it is through their courage, empathy, or loyalty, these are the best movie aliens that inspired audiences and made them feel a little better about the aliens that humans might someday become.

10 Starman (Jeff Bridges)

'Starman' (1984)

In John Carpenter's Starman, Jeff Bridges plays an alien who crash lands on Earth and takes the form of a woman's dead husband. The woman, Jenny Hayden (Karen Allen) falls in love with him, and he's able to impregnate her with her dead husband's sperm (even though she's infertile) before he gets beamed up onto his home planet just outside of Winslow, Arizona. Bridges's inquisitive, bird-like performance and the nostalgically bad special effects are reason enough to enjoy Starman, but watching Starman grow increasingly fond of the strange humans he encounters is a delight.

Starman displays great warmth and empathy for all living beings. He resurrects a deer that was shot by a hunter, and he saves Jenny Hayden's life when she is shot. When the SETI scientist (Charles Martin Smith) finally catches up with them, Starman says to him, "You are a strange species, not like any other. And you would be surprised how many there are. Intelligent but savage. Shall I tell you what I find beautiful about you? You are at your very best when things are worse." Starman's piercing insight tells a beautiful truth about how humans show up for each other in crises.

Starman (1984) Release Date December 14, 1984 Director John Carpenter Runtime 115 Minutes Writers Bruce A. Evans , Raynold Gideon

9 The Iron Giant (Vin Diesel)

'The Iron Giant' (1999)

It takes huge effort and mindfulness to stay gentle when you're 50 feet tall and made of metal. The Iron Giant (voiced by Vin Diesel), chooses to spend his time foraging for metal and waiting for the little boy Hogarth (Eli Marienthal) to visit him. The Iron Giant appreciates the beauty of Earth, enjoying strolls in the forest and watching the night sky. He becomes sad when a deer is shot and killed, and falls into a depression over the role he might have played in the deer's death.

The Iron Giant is lost in a strange land. He relates to a child because he is playful and innocent. Even though audiences get glimpses that The Iron Giant was probably built for nefarious purposes (like when his eyes go red after he sees the gun that killed the deer), he has a good nature that chooses good over evil. He learns about Superman by reading comics with Hogarth, and Hogarth tells him, "You are who you choose to be." At the movie's end, The Iron Giant remembers Hogarth's words and says "Superman" just as he is flying into a nuclear missile to blow it up with his body and thereby save Hogarth and a large chunk of the Eastern Seaboard.

8 The Brother (Joe Morton)

'The Brother from Another Planet' (1984)

The Brother (Joe Morton) is a mute alien whose ship crash lands at Ellis Island Immigration Center in New York City, where everyone assumes he is houseless because of his tattered clothing. The Brother is highly empathic and acutely feels past events whenever he touches objects or people. Directed by John Sayles, The Brother from Another Planet is a slow-paced, slice-of-life look at Harlem in the 1980s, peppered with insights into race relations, classism, and immigration.

The Brother's true history is revealed to be an alien who is seeking freedom. Despite being pursued by two men in black who represent his planet's slave patrol, The Brother embarks on a side quest to find the person who is supplying drugs to his Earth neighborhood and kills the dealer after finding a young man who had overdosed. He is kind to children and animals; when he sees a dog tied up on the sidewalk he lets it go. But what is most inspiring about him is his deep stillness and presence with everything he encounters.

The Brother from Another Planet (1984) Release Date September 7, 1984 Director John Sayles Runtime 108 Minutes Writers John Sayles Cast Joe Morton , Rosanna Carter , Ray Ramirez , Yves Rene , Peter Richardson , Ginny Yang , Daryl Edwards , Steve James Main Genre Sci-Fi Expand

7 Experiment 626, a.k.a. Stitch (Chris Sanders)

'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

In Disney's Lilo & Stitch, Experiment 626 (voiced by Chris Sanders) is an illegal genetic experiment from outer space who is exiled to life on a meteor after it's decided that he's an uncontrollable menace. The meteor crashes onto Earth, where 626 is hit by a truck and put in an animal shelter. He is then adopted by the orphan Lilo (voiced by Daveigh Chase) and her sister, who think he's a dog, and Lilo names him Stitch.

Stitch truly is a menace. He bites people, destroys property, steals, and uses Lilo as his human shield. Despite all of that, Lilo loves him and protects him. She demonstrates not just love but unconditional love, a totally foreign concept to Stitch. Even though Stitch remains a bit of an untamable beast, he becomes Lilo's best friend and cheerleader. The point of his story is that his adopted family loves him anyway, and he learns that "nobody gets left behind."

6 Jules (Jade Quon)

'Jules' (2023)

Jules stars Ben Kingsley as Milton, an elderly man whose life in small-town Pennsylvania has become quite small and routine until a UFO lands in his backyard. The alien "Jules" (Jade Quon) is a classic, gray, humanoid alien with deep black eyes and a huge skull. Jules possesses many of the same traits that other benevolent aliens have: limited speech abilities, deep empathy, an ability to heal, being polite, curious, a good listener, and a love of television. Jules can also blow people's heads up with their minds, as when Sandy (Harriet Harris) is attacked and Jules murders her assailant.

Jules doesn't do very much in the movie - they eat apples, drink water, and work on their spaceship - but Jules puts everything aside to listen to people when they want to talk. Sometimes this gets taken advantage of, like when Joyce (Jane Curtin) finds that Jules will sit and listen to her hilarious life stories for hours on end. Jules's presence in the lives of the few humans they befriend so inspires them. Joyce is willing to sacrifice her cat so that Jules can repair their spaceship. Jules is truly the quiet friend who is always there to listen and will have their friend's back in a fight.

5 Groot (Vin Diesel)

'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)