From Fast Five to Mission: Impossible to Dirty Harry, here are all the movie anniversaries that will make you feel old in 2021

We finally made it to 2021. I don't know how we did it, but we did, and while we're all eager to look forward, the point of this annual article is to gaze into the past. Plenty of notable films are having big anniversaries in 2021 from cult classics that found their audience to blockbusters that have stood the test of time. But they all have one thing in common: they will make you feel the inexorable march of time.

As a change of pace, I decided to cut off the anniversary list at 50 years, not because there weren't notable anniversaries after 1971 (obviously there are) but because if we're holding to the "to make you feel old", no one who was seeing those 1971 movies in theaters needs to be made to feel their age. And if there are classics on these lists that you haven't seen, 2021 is the perfect year to finally give them a spin.

10 Years

January 10 – The Green Hornet

January 24 – Sound of My Voice

January 24 - Take Shelter

March 2 – Rango

March 11 – Jane Eyre

March 24 – Sucker Punch

April 7 – Hanna

April 20 – Fast Five

May 6 – Thor

May 13 – Bridesmaids

June 3 – X-Men: First Class

June 10 – Super 8

June 17 – Green Lantern

June 24 – Cars 2

July 15 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part II

July 22 – Captain America: The First Avenger

August 5 – Rise of the Planet of the Apes

September 16 – Drive

September 23 - Moneyball

September 30 – 50/50

October 21 – Martha Marcy May Marlene

November 18 – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

November 23 – Arthur Christmas

December 16 – Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

December 20 – The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

15 Years

January 6 – Hostel

January 20 – High School Musical

February 24 – Running Scared

March 3 – Dave Chappelle’s Block Party

March 17 – V for Vendetta

March 17 – Thank You for Smoking

March 24 – Inside Man

March 31 – Slither

April 28 – United 93

May 5 – Mission: Impossible III

May 26 – X-Men: The Last Stand

June 9 – Cars

June 16 – The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

June 28 – Superman Returns

June 30 – The Devil Wears Prada

July 7 – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

July 26 – Little Miss Sunshine

July 28 – Miami Vice

August 4 – Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

August 9 – World Trade Center

August 18 – Snakes on a Plane

September 1 – Crank

September 1 – Idiocracy

October 6 – The Departed

October 20 – The Prestige

October 20 – Marie Antoinette

November 3 – Borat

November 10 – Stranger Than Fiction

November 17 – Casino Royale

November 22 – The Fountain

December 25 – Children of Men

December 29 – Pan’s Labyrinth

20 Years

January 20 – L.I.E.

February 9 – Hannibal

March 16 – Memento

April 11 – Josie and the Pussycats

May 11 – A Knight’s Tale

May 18 – Shrek

June 1 – Moulin Rouge!

June 22 – The Fast and the Furious

June 29 – A.I. Artificial Intelligence

July 13 – Legally Blonde

July 20 – Ghost World

July 20 – Hedwig and the Angry Inch

July 27 – Planet of the Apes

July 27 – Wet Hot American Summer

August 10 – The Others

September 28 – Zoolander

October 5 – Training Day

October 12 – Mulholland Drive

October 26 – Donnie Darko

November 2 – Amélie

November 2 – The Man Who Wasn’t There

November 2 – Monsters, Inc.

November 16 – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

December 7 – Ocean’s Eleven

December 14 – The Royal Tenenbaums

December 19 – The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

December 21 – A Beautiful Mind

December 26 – Gosford Park

December 28 – Black Hawk Down

25 Years

January 17 – From Dusk till Dawn

February 16 – Happy Gilmore

February 21 – Bottle Rocket

March 8 – The Birdcage

March 8 – Fargo

April 12 – James and the Giant Peach

April 12 – Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy

May 3 – The Craft

May 10 – Twister

May 22 – Mission: Impossible

June 7 – The Rock

June 14 – The Cable Guy

June 21 – Eraser

June 21 – The Hunchback of Notre Dame

July 3 – Independence Day

July 19 – The Frighteners

July 19 – Trainspotting

August 9 – Escape from L.A.

September 20 – Big Night

October 4 – That Thing You Do

October 11 – The Long Kiss Goodnight

October 18 – Swingers

November 1 – Romeo + Juliet

November 15 – The English Patient

November 22 – Star Trek: First Contact

December 13 – Citizen Ruth

December 13 – Jerry Maguire

December 20 - Scream

30 Years

January 18 – White Fang

February 8 – L.A. Story

February 14 – The Silence of the Lambs

March 8 – New Jack City

March 22 – Defending Your Life

May 17 – What About Bob?

May 24 – Thelma & Louise

June 7 – City Slickers

June 14 – Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

June 21 – The Rocketeer

July 3 – Terminator 2: Judgment Day

July 12 – Boyz in the Hood

July 12 – Point Break

July 19 – Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

August 22 – Barton Fink

September 20 – The Fisher King

October 9 – Homicide

October 18 – My Own Private Idaho

October 25 – Curly Sue

November 1 – The People Under the Stairs

November 13 – Cape Fear

November 22 – The Addams Family

November 22 – Beauty and the Beast

November 27 – Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse

December 6 – Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

December 11 – Hook

December 13 – The Last Boy Scout

December 20 - JFK

40 Years

January 14 – Scanners

February 11 – My Bloody Valentine

March 20 – Cutter’s Way

March 27 – Thief

April 4 – Nighthawks

April 10 – The Howling

April 10 – Knightriders

April 24 – Ms. 45

May 22 – Outland

May 29 – Poylester

June 12 – Clash of the Titans

June 12 – History of the World, Part I

June 12 – Raiders of the Lost Ark

June 19 – The Cannonball Run

June 19 – Superman II

June 26 – Stripes

July 10 – Escape from New York

July 10 – The Fox and the Hound

July 17 – Arthur

July 24 – Blow Out

August 7 – Heavy Metal

August 21 – An American Werewolf in London

August 28 – Body Heat

October 2 – Enter the Ninja

October 11 – My Dinner with Andre

October 30 – Halloween II

November 6 – Time Bandits

December 4 – Reds

December 20 – Chariots of Fire

50 Years

January 28 – 10 Rillington Place

March 10 – Get Carter

March 11 – THX 1138

April 23 – Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song

May 13 – Wake in Fright

May 18 – The Abominable Dr. Phibes

May 21 – Escape from the Planet of the Apes

May 28 – The Beguiled

June 18 – The Panic in Needle Park

June 24 – McCabe & Mrs. Miller

June 25 – Klute

June 30 – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

July 1 – Walkabout

July 2 – Shaft

July 7 – Two-Lane Blacktop

July 16 – The Devils

July 21 – Murders in the Rue Morgue

August 1 – The Omega Man

September 28 – And Now for Something Completely Different

October 9 – The French Connection

October 22 – The Last Picture Show

October 23 – The Big Boss

October 29 – Duck, You Sucker! (aka A Fistful of Dynamite)

November 3 – Fiddler on the Roof

November 30 – Brian’s Song

December 19 – A Clockwork Orange

December 20 – Harold and Maude

December 23 – Dirty Harry

December 29 – Straw Dogs

