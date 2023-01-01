While new film releases are always exciting and most-often worthy looking forward to, it's also special to go back in time and celebrate films of the past. 2023 is not only shaping up to be a good year for new releases but is also the year so many incredible films celebrate big anniversaries. From films that are just hitting double digits to films turning 70, there's plenty to celebrate – or watch for the first time, no judgment!

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed The Wolf of Wall Street turns 10 years old on December 25th. Based on Jordan Belfort’s autobiography and starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the titular role, the film told the story of Belfort’s time on Wall Street from his perspective and was loudly proclaimed one of the best films of 2013 by critics.

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Image via Miramax Films

Kill Bill reunited director Quentin Tarantino with Uma Thurman, just shy of 10 years after their work in Pulp Fiction. Thurman stars as "The Bride" who seeks revenge on a group of assassins who tried to kill her. Kill Bill celebrates 20 years on October 10th and was the highest-grossing premiere of a Tarantino film at the time of its release.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Though it acquired mixed reviews upon its release, the Coen Brothers' The Big Lebowski has gone on to become a cult favorite and will be celebrating 25 years on March 6th. The film is a crime-comedy that follows a man named Jeffrey "the dude" Lebowski who is mistaken for a millionaire of the same name and seeking him out as payback for his rug that was destructed in the mix-up.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Image via DreamWorks

Saving Private Ryan has been widely regarded as one of the greatest war films of all time and is among the best of director Steven Spielberg’s expansive work. Turning 25 years old on July 24th, the film follows Captain Miller (Tom Hanks) and his team during World War II as they search for Private Ryan (Matt Damon), the last remaining brother of four.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Image via Universal Pictures

Yet another classic Spielberg film hits a significant milestone with Jurassic Park turning 30 on June 11th. The whimsical, action-packed, dinosaur-filled flick became the highest-grossing film of all time upon its release and received particular praise for its use of special effects. It also spawned two trilogies: the original run and Jurassic World which just finished out its trilogy with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion.

Schindler’s List (1993)

Image via Universal Pictures

2023 is seemingly a big year for Spielberg films as his World War II epic Schindler's List also turns 30 years old on December 15th. The film follows Oskar Schindler who saved over a thousand Polish-Jewish refugees from the holocaust by hiring them to work in factories. Schindler's List was nominated for twelve Academy Awards and took home seven of them.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Image via TriStar Pictures

This classic Nora Ephron film gave us one of the best on-screen pairings to ever grace the rom-com genre: Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan (who would later go on to star in You've Got Mail together.) Sleepless in Seattle turns the big 3-0 on June 25th and is a must-watch for all romance lovers. It follows Hanks' Sam, a widow, and his son Jonah who calls into a radio show on behalf of his father, capturing the attention of Ryan's Annie.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Mrs. Doubtfire (played by the beloved Robin Williams) captured the hearts of audiences everywhere when it premiered and continues to do so 30 years later. It hits its big milestone on November 24th and remains one of Williams' most cherished roles as he plays a recently divorced man who dresses as an elderly housekeeper in order to visit his children.

Beetlejuice (1988)

Image via Warner Bros.

Tim Burton's Beetlejuice is a classic horror-comedy with Michael Keaton as the titular Beetlejuice. It was the film that skyrocketed Winona Ryder's career (who was only fifteen at the time of filming,) and is an essential 80s film that celebrates 35 years on March 30th. It follows a recently deceased couple (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) who are haunting their home and seek out the help of the ghost with most to scare off the new buyers.

Die Hard (1988)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Ah, Die Hard, the Christmas movie that isn't quite a Christmas movie. Starring Bruce Willis as a detective, the film follows him on Christmas Eve as he visits his estranged wife and is caught up in a terrorist attack. The film spawned an action-packed franchise that received critical acclaim and even scored some Academy Award nominations and the original turns 35 on July 15th.

The Outsiders (1983)

Image via Warner Bros.

Francis Ford Coppola's coming-of-age drama The Outsiders is noted for launching the careers of its cast such as Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, and Tom Cruise, just to name a few. It's also responsible for bringing together the "Brat Pack", which was an essential part of 80s film. Staying golden, the iconic film turns 40 on March 25th.

Scarface (1983)

Image via Universal Pictures

Brian De Palma's 1983 crime-drama Scarface celebrates 40 years on December 9th. The film has been praised by many, including the likes of Martin Scorsese, as being one of the greatest gangster films ever made. Starring Al Pacino as ex-convict Tony Montana, the film follows him as he becomes a powerful drug lord in 1980s Miami.

Risky Business (1983)

Image via Warner Bros.

Hot off the tail of The Outsiders, Tom Cruise received even more success just a few months later in Risky Business in which he plays Joel Goodsen, a teenager whose plans for fun while his parents are out of town quickly go by the wayside. It celebrates 40 years on August 5th.

Flashdance (1983)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Starring Jennifer Beals in the leading role, Flashdance would go on to launch her career at the young age of twenty. While it wasn't a beloved film by critics (with Roger Ebert even going as far as placing it on his most hated films list,) it does have one of the best original songs in Irene Cara's "Flashdance... What a Feeling", which took home the Academy Award for best original song. Despite the negative reviews, Flashdance is a classic part of the song/dance genre of film, and it turns 40 on April 15th.

Grease (1978)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Another staple film in the song/dance genre is 1978's Grease, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Based on the '71 musical of the same name, Grease tells the classic story of romance between a greaser (Travolta) and the prim and proper new girl (Newton-John) through catchy song and dance. It became the highest-grossing musical ever made at the time of its release, and to this day remains a beloved classic. Grease will celebrate 45 years on June 16th.

Halloween (1978)

Image via Compass International Pictures

In yet another film to launch its lead's career into super stardom, John Carpenter's horror classic Halloween did just that for Jamie Lee Curtis. Not just that, it also revolutionized the horror genre and kicked off the slasher era that so prominently took over the 80s. It of course spawned countless sequels, with a brand new trilogy having just taken its bow, but it's the original film that turns 45 on October 25th.

The Exorcist (1973)

Image via Warner Bros.

On the topic of horror films that changed the game, The Exorcist did just that back in 1973 and will be celebrating half a century of scares on December 26th. The film follows a young girl named Regan who gets possessed by a demon and must undergo an exorcism to save her. The Exorcist has been widely regarded as one of the scariest films ever made and is receiving the remake treatment in October.

American Graffiti (1973)

Image via Lucasfilm

American Graffiti is a coming-of-age film that follows the adventures of a group of teenagers in 1960s California as they cruise around town one last time before going off to pursue their future plans. It's one of those films that is more about the good vibes and aesthetic rather than an actual plot, but it received critical acclaim and was nominated for an Academy Award for best picture. The film turns 50 on August 11th.

Funny Girl (1968)

Image via Columbia Pictures

This Barbra Streisand-led film adaptation of the musical was a commercial success and scored Streisand the Academy Award for best actress. It's loosely based on the life of star Fanny Brice and her tumultuous relationship with Nicky Arnstein. The film adaptation will turn 55 on September 18th.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Stanley Kubrick's science-fiction epic 2001: A Space Odyssey will turn 55 on April 3rd. The film was praised for its accurate depiction of space flight and is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential films ever made. It also earned Kubrick the Academy Award for best special visual effects.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Like Funny Girl, Gentleman Prefer Blondes is a film adaptation of a musical from 1949 of the same name. The film adaptation stars Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell in the leading roles. The film, specifically Monroe's iconic performance of "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" and her memorable pink dress has become a poignant piece of pop culture, and it will turn 70 years old on August 1st.