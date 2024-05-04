The bow is an ancient weapon that has been used for thousands of years. Dating back to some of the earliest civilizations, bows have been used for many different purposes, including hunting, competing, and fighting. In fact, bows are still used in modern-day, though they are not as widespread as they once were. It's not as common to see them used in combat anymore, but they are still used as hunting implements and in the Olympics.

The reason they have remained so popular is due to how technically challenging it is to use one properly. Unlike like a gun that you can pretty much just point and shoot, the bow requires a specific technique and person to wield it. As such, many movie characters have adopted the bow to be their weapon of choice. Of course, some of these archers have become known for their prowess with one of humanity's earliest weapons, to the point where it's become an archetype of sorts. These are the best movie archers, agile and capable masters of the arrow whose aim seldom misses.

10 Paris (Orlando Bloom)

'Troy' (2004)

Image via Warner Bros.

The 2004 epic Troy loosely adapts Homer's Ilyad. In it, Paris (Orlando Bloom) loosens the fatal arrow that kills Achilles (Brad Pitt) during the Battle of Troy. Greek myth states that, during his infancy, Achilles' mother picked him up by the heel and dipped him into the River Styx, rendering him invincible. However, his heel was the only part not submerged, making it his most vulnerable point and coining the term "Achilles' heel."

Obviously, someone's heel is a pretty small target, but that doesn't stop Paris from making that fatal shot. This feat is quite impressive, mainly because, for the most part, Paris is just an ordinary archer who made an extraordinary shot. However, it should be noted that most other archers could never have made the same shot so successfully. That alone is enough to earn Paris a spot as one of the greatest movie archers of all time.

9 Abigail Whistler (Jessica Biel)

'Blade: Trinity' (2004)

Image via New Line Cinema

Blade: Trinity is among the worst Marvel superhero movies, but it has some strong points. One of the most memorable characters is Abigail Whistler (Jessica Biel), who wields a modern compound bow. She is the leader of the Nightstalkers, a vampire-hunting group that has been mostly dismantled because they weren't very good at their jobs. Luckily, Abigail's skill with the bow helped her survive.

Vampires are a serious threat to mortals; to Abigail, any vampire that she can see is one she can kill. No target is safe from her once her bow is nocked and drawn. Plus, being a compound bow, her weapon delivers a lot more punch than a typical recurve bow would. This advantage makes Abigail's job a little bit easier, meaning she isn't as impressive as other movie archers, but she's still iconic and has no problem defending herself using archery.

8 John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone)

'Rambo' Series (1982-2019)

Image via Orion Pictures

A bow certainly isn't going to be the weapon of choice in a gunfight unless you're John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone), one of the all-time best movie heroes. Although his adversaries are always armed to the teeth with firearms, they can't seem to hit the broad side of a barn, putting Rambo in a perfect position to use unconventional means to dispatch them. This ranges from guerilla warfare to a bow and arrow. The catch is that the arrows have explosive tips and are capable of doing a lot more damage than standard arrows could.

Even though it isn't the only weapon he uses, the bow has become a trademark of Rambo and the one that he's most associated with. Probably because the image of a jacked Sylvester Stallone holding a bow while glistening with sweat is just so darn cool and is somehow more interesting than him holding a regular old rifle. It speaks a lot fo Rambo's character and skill as a former Green Beret.

7 Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander)

'Tomb Raider' (2018)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Older iterations of Lara Croft usually see her wielding twin pistols rather than a bow and arrow. However, the video game series reboot changed this approach. From this point onward, Lara preferred to wield a bow rather than use guns since it's more practical in the survival settings that she commonly finds herself in, such as dense jungles or snowy mountains. This change also translated to live-action movies, noticeable in 2018's Tomb Raider starring Alicia Vikander.

Lara initially doesn't have a lot of skill with the weapon, but one of the central points of her character is her ability to quickly adapt to any situation, so it isn't long before she figures it out. Normally, archery takes a lot of practice, but since she's Lara Croft, she quickly becomes confident with the weapon. Even if her lack of experience shows, Lara is still a dangerous archer that anyone should be wary of crossing.

6 Neytiri te Tskaha Mo'at'ite (Zoe Saldaña)

'Avatar' Series (2009-)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Pretty much all of the Na'vi hunters in James Cameron's Avatar movies use bows, but Neytiri (Zoë Saldaña) is by far the best. Like the rest of the Na'vi, her bow is hand-crafted from the wood of Hometree and can shoot arrows over great distances. It also comes with a built-in quiver on the side, allowing arrows to be nocked and loosed quickly for maximum efficiency.

So why is Neytiri the best in her franchise? Well, it's because she almost never misses, and her bow is almost a part of her. Neytiri can fire arrows while on the unstable back of her ikran, and she even uses her bow as a club to fight off hungry viper wolves. It doesn't matter how she uses her bow because she always manages to hit her mark. Whether she's sneaking around through the treetops or in a full-on confrontation with the RDA, nowhere is safe when Neytiri's arrows come flying.

5 Princess Merida (Kelly Macdonald)

'Brave' (2012)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Merida (Kelly MacDonald) from Brave is not just the average Disney princess. Far from a damsel in distress, Merida is more than capable of wielding a bow, and she's a darn good shot with it, too. Receiving her bow as a birthday present from a very young age, Merida became an accomplished archer after ten years of hard practice. It turns out to be a useful skill as the Scottish clans hold a tournament where young men compete for Merida's hand in marriage.

Besting all her admirers in the archery competition, Merida wins the contest, which is great for her because she really isn't too keen on getting married. Her mastery of the bow and arrow also proves to be a useful skill in fighting off demon bears sent after her by an evil witch. All in all, Merida is Disney's most prevalent archer and is seldom seen without her iconic bow.

4 Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence)

'The Hunger Games' Series (2012-2023)

Image via Lionsgate

Even during a dystopian rebellion, bows prove to be useful weapons. As a hunter, young Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) has always been good with the bow and arrow, but she puts her skills to the test when she volunteers to fight in the Hunger Games on behalf of her sister. She later uses these skills to impress and startle the oppressive government. While the bow is made of more futuristic materials, it doesn't change the fact that Katniss is quite possibly the best shot in the entire Hunger Games series.

The bow and arrow save her life many a time, explaining why she always chooses over any of the more advanced weapons available. It's reliable, sturdy, and accurate, especially when Katniss is using it. Any government official nearby ought to be cautious when a bow is in Katniss' hands because it usually means she's coming for them. May her aim be as true as her heart is pure.

3 Robin Hood (Errol Flynn)

'The Adventures of Robin Hood' (1938)

Image via Warner Bros.

Robin Hood is the archetypal archer featured in countless folktales, books, and movies. Alas, none of these movies have been nearly as good as 1938's The Adventures of Robin Hood, starring Errol Flynn as the titular hero. A thief who steals from the rich to give to the poor, Robin Hood is so good with his bow that he can hit a bullseye on a target before shooting at the same spot, splitting the first arrow clean in half as he scores another bullseye.

Sure, it might not be physically possible, but it's impressive to watch, nonetheless. Very few other characters in film history are as accurate as Robin Hood, and he's become the most recognizable archer in pop culture as a result of his perfect laser aim. Robin Hood is not someone you'd want to compete against in the Olympics, or any shooting competition for that matter, because he will always win.

The Adventures of Robin Hood Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date May 14, 1938 Director Michael Curtiz , William Keighley Cast Errol Flynn , Olivia de Havilland , Basil Rathbone , Claude Rains , Una O'Connor Runtime 102 minutes Writers Seton I. Miller

2 Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner)

Marvel Cinematic Universe (2012-2021)

Image via Marvel Studios

According to Marvel comics, Hawkeye's (Jeremy Renner) bow has a poundage of 250, meaning pulling it back requires him to essentially lift 250 pounds. Any real-life archer will know this is over five times what normal bow poundage is, so just drawing this bow back is nothing to sneeze at. But it's also what gives it such power. Hawkeye's bow is super high-tech and can shoot a variety of arrow types to fit in with the sci-fi environment.

No threat is too far away or too small for Hawkeye to hit. He definitely earns his name and is a huge asset to the Avengers with his impeccable aim. Normally, a bow would be inferior in a gunfight, but Hawkeye makes it rise above its usual place, using it to get himself out of nearly any situation. He doesn't even need much time to aim his bow, which really says a lot about his experience with his weapon. Hawkeye isn't the best movie archer, mainly because his bow is more modern and tailored to be easier for him, but he's a real force to be reckoned with nonetheless.

1 Legolas Greenleaf (Orlando Bloom)

'The Lord of the Rings' Series (2001-2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

Leave it to Orlando Bloom once again to play one of the greatest archers in movie history. His iconic role as Legolas appears in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and two films in The Hobbit trilogy. Thousands of years old, the elven prince of Mirkwood can use his bow in just about any situation. No shot is too absurd or too impossible for him; indeed, most of his feats defy the laws of physics, and no one else could pull them off with as much suave as he does. Come on, who else could shoot a bunch of orcs while surfing down a flight of stairs on a shield?

While he does carry twin daggers, Legolas prefers his bow even in close quarters and rarely misses a shot. He can loose arrows faster than his enemies can even react and shoot multiple at once. Unlike other weapons in the Lord of the Rings series, Legolas' bow isn't enchanted or enhanced—he's just that good with it. No challenge is too great for Legolas, who is not only a beloved movie character, but also the best and most memorable movie archer, no question about it.

NEXT: 40 Best Fantasy Movies of All Time, Ranked