Few cinematic delights beat a good battle sequence. However, a climactic showdown between armies is incomplete without some rousing words from a leader. Myths, literature, and films are chock-full of inspiring war speeches that emphasize the stakes and attempt to spur the troops to heroism. Sure, these kinds of addresses can be a little cheesy, but, when done right, they can result in iconic movie moments.

The war speech represents the leader's last chance to connect with their troops before combat. They can make a final appeal or even persuade reluctant followers to stand and fight rather than run. These kinds of moments are inherently dramatic, which is why writers return to them again and again. From Pacific Rim to Darkest Hour, here are the 10 best pre-battle speeches in cinema history.

10 "Canceling the Apocalypse"

Stacker Pentecost - 'Pacific Rim' (2013)

Image via Legendary Pictures

Guillermo Del Toro's Pacific Rim took the simple pleasures of the monster mash and gave them the big-budget treatment, producing an instant kaiju classic. It takes place in a future where humans build massive robots to battle monstrous sea creatures. One of the commanders of these Jaegers is Marshal Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba), who plans to end the monsters' invasion once and for all. During the climax, Pentecost has an epic moment where he encourages the Jaeger pilots to give their all in what could be the final fight for humanity.

"At the edge of our hope, at the end of our time, we have chosen not only to believe in ourselves but in each other," he says, drawing on the idea of teamwork and cooperation, a common theme in war speeches. He then pumps his audience up further by stating that, for once, the humans are going on the offensive rather than playing defense. "Today we face the monsters that are at our door and bring the fight to them!" he declares. It's one of the movie's many enjoyable moments.

9 "Brothers, what we do in life echoes in eternity."

Maximus Decimus - 'Gladiator' (2000)

Image via Universal Pictures

Gladiator (soon to finally receive a sequel) begins with Roman general Maximus (Russell Crowe) leading his legions to victory, only to be betrayed by the jealous Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), who murders his family and seizes the throne. Sold into slavery, Maximus becomes a gladiator and rises through the ranks with his combat prowess. Along the way, he delivers a bevy of hard-hitting lines like "Are you not entertained?" and "My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius."

Another highlight is his speech during the opening scene, where he urges his troops to hold the line. "If you find yourself alone, riding in the green fields with the sun on your face, do not be troubled. For you are in Elysium, and you’re already dead!" he jokes, lightening the somber mood somewhat. The speech is more spiritual than most of Maximus's quotes, stressing that the soldiers will be rewarded in the next life for their deeds of valor.

8 "Spartans, prepare for glory!"

Leonidas - '300' (2007)

Image via Warner Bros.

This stylized retelling of the Battle of Thermopylae is one of Zack Snyder's better projects. Gerard Butler stars as King Leonidas, who leads 300 Spartans against the massive Persian army. Most of 300's fans cherish it for the striking visuals and epic battles, along with the abundance of abs and cinema's most hardcore kick, but the war monologues are also pretty solid.

The best is Leonidas's speech after it is revealed that Ephialtes (Andrew Tiernan) has betrayed them, making their defeat imminent. "A new age has begun. An age of freedom. And all will know that 300 Spartans gave their last breath to defend it," he says. The line proves prophetic, as the Greeks go on to unify and take a stand against the Persians. The movie then ends with another decent war speech from Dilios (David Wenham), who invokes the memory of the fallen Spartans. "The enemy outnumber us a paltry 3 to 1," he quips. "Good odds for any Greek."

7 "Now for wrath, now for ruin!"

Théoden - 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

Image via New Line Cinema

The Two Towers boasts arguably the greatest screen battle of all time in the Helm's Deep sequence, so it's fitting that it also features one of cinema's finest war speeches. The Riders of Rohan face overwhelming odds in this movie as the vast forces of Isengard march on their garrisons. King Théoden (Bernard Hill) has only recently recovered from Grim Wormtongue's (Brad Dourif) dark influence, so he needs a little prodding from Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) to get in the zone, but when he does, he makes an inspiring monologue to his soldiers.

"Let this be the hour when we draw swords together," he says, emphasizing that their greatest strength is their unity. However, he's also realistic about the bloodshed and mayhem that await them, saying, "Fell deeds awake." He then caps it off by invoking the old Rohan battle cry, "Forth Eorlingas!". Here, 'Eorlingas' means 'People of Eorl', a reference to their first king. Essentially, Théoden is drawing on Rohan's storied history in battle to inspire the troops for their fiercest showdown yet.

6 "Once more unto the breach..."

Henry V - 'Henry V' (1989)

Close

Kenneth Branagh's Henry V is a masterful adaptation of Shakespeare's historical play, chronicling the rise of the young English king (Branagh) during the Hundred Years' War. Over the course of the story, Henry evolves from a wayward prince into a determined leader. The focus is on his ambitious campaign to claim the French throne, highlighting key events such as the siege of Harfleur and the Battle of Agincourt. Naturally, the movie includes the king's stirring words to his soldiers at Harfleur, one of the most famous war speeches in all of literature.

In it, Henry calls on his followers to make one final effort and to unleash their ferocious side. "When the blast of war blows in our ears, then imitate the action of the tiger," he says. He then warns them to prepare themselves for the bloody work that awaits: "Stiffen the sinews, summon up the blood." It's a great, compelling monologue, and one that has greatly influenced countless battle speeches that have followed in the centuries since.

Watch on Prime

5 "All real Americans love the sting of battle."

General Patton - 'Patton' (1970)