Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the movies mentioned.One of the hardest things to pull off in any story is betrayal. The main thing that makes it so difficult is that the creator or creators have to convince not just the characters in their story but the audience that a certain person is trustworthy and reliable, only to tear that delusion down in a way that fits in and makes sense. There are a lot of moving parts to the plot device, especially in cinema, but every now and again, filmmakers really nail it.

Some of the best movie betrayals are ones that stick with the audience and are among the most notable parts of their respective films. This is often because they often achieve the emotional devastation that comes with being stabbed in the back but also make audiences question everything they've ever known about the film and its characters. These are the best, most renowned movie betrayals, which many people likely know already even if they haven't seen the films.

10 Rose's True Motives

'Get Out' (2017)

Image via Universal Pictures

Rose (Allison Williams) is the love interest of Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) in Jordan Peele's directorial debut, Get Out. Initially, their relationship seems to be going well, with Rose asking Chris to come and meet her family, which he agrees to do. However, he finds that her wealthy family begins to act bizarre, to the point where Chris no longer feels safe with them. He prepares to leave, but all of a sudden, Rose refuses to give him the car keys.

It is eventually revealed that Rose has had many partners and that she and her family are running a criminal syndicate for the wealthy involving brain transplants and hypnosis. Getting dumped by someone you love is never easy, but finding out that your lover not only doesn't love you but has been secretly intent on kidnapping you this whole time has got to sting. Yet, this opens up a new, intricate plot, one that was revolutionary in the world of horror, making this movie betrayal a landmark moment in the genre.

9 Cypher's Deal with the Machines

'The Matrix' (1999)

Cypher (Joe Pantoliano) is a crew member and friend of Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) aboard the Nebuchadnezzar in The Matrix. Though he is working for the rebels, it would seem that he hates the life of being always on the run from the tyrannical machines, and agrees to betray his close friend Morpheus in exchange for being plugged back into the simulated reality of the Matrix, where he can "live" a more comfortable existence than the one he is currently facing.

His backstabbing is a bit of a minor moment in the film, but it proves to have catastrophic consequences, propelling the plot forward, and allowing the Agents contained within the Matrix to locate and interrogate Morpheus, escalating the war between humans and machines to new heights. There's a reason Cypher comes as one of the most hated characters in the series, as he would rather sell out his friends than put in actual effort and fight for a just cause, which is a cynical outlook on human nature that the film explores.

8 Ash is an Android

'Alien' (1979)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Ash (Ian Holm) is the science officer aboard the commercial space tug Nostromo in Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi horror flick, Alien. The story begins when the crew is awoken from stasis by the ship's AI, who sends them to investigate a mysterious distress beacon. This invites the apex predator, an alien species known as the Xenomorph on board the ship, which slowly begins to pick them off, one by one.

Later, it is discovered that Ash was ordered by the company that owns the Nostromo to return home with a live sample of the Xenomorph and to let the rest of the crew die if necessary. It is also revealed that he is not human, but an android who was never really that capable of human emotion. This startling revelation is not just a highlight of the film, but it's also a jab at corporations who deem their employees expendable so long as they can move up in wealth or power, or make some sort of scientific breakthrough. Ash may be a robot, but this is still one of the most shocking and unexpected unmaskings of a traitor that cinema has ever seen.