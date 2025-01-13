Book-to-movie adaptations have been a thing since pretty much the dawn of cinema. Over the years, a few heavy hitters have brought a whole slew of new fans to the novels upon which they were based. But for every book adaptation that Hollywood does right, it seems that they do ten more wrong. Indeed, it can sometimes be hard to find a truly good adaptation in the sea of terrible ones.

It's really not that weird that there have been some real stinkers in the world of book-to-film adaptations just in the last ten years alone, with film studios producing some really abysmal projects that feel like a slap in the face to the hardworking authors who wrote the story. These are the worst book-to-movie adaptations of the past ten years, ranked by how much they disappointed fans and how many scathing reviews they earned before quietly fizzling out.

10 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' (2024)

Based on various works by J. R. R. Tolkien

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy is a cinematic masterpiece that still stands as being among the greatest fantasy stories ever told in cinema. Since then, a few different filmmakers have tried to expand on Jackson's version of the universe, with mixed results. Enter The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which was poised to tell the story of the iconic fortress of Helm's Deep, where the climactic final battle occurs in the second The Lord of the Rings film.

For this recent film, there was one bizarre design choice that should have been an immediate red flag: anime. Telling a story of Middle-Earth in anime style was just downright weird and was a major turn-off for a lot of people, which is likely why it was a box-office bomb despite the original trilogy being some of the most successful films of all time. Worse still, author J. R. R. Tolkien wrote thousands of pages of extended lore, and there's no shortage of stories to tell. Yet this film decided to ignore all of them and try to tell a new story, resulting in something that feels like bad fan fiction.

9 'Cherry' (2021)

Based on the 2018 novel by Nico Walker

Cherry stars Tom Holland as the titular character, a fictionalized version of the book's original author, Nico Walker. Cherry is a young student who joins the military to escape the heartbreak of being dumped by his girlfriend. Wracked with PTSD upon his return, Cherry becomes addicted to drugs and resorts to a life of crime to satisfy his habit. The movie was created exclusively for Apple TV, which is a darn good thing because there's no way it would have survived in the movie theaters.

To its credit, Cherry was enjoyed by some, and that's fine, but critically speaking, it's just not good. There was so much potential for the story to explore themes of drug addiction in America. Alas, these serious themes are terribly mishandled, and the story itself is way too predictable to be interesting. Worse still, Cherry drags on and on to the point of being way too long. Holland does a fine job in the main role, and the movie certainly isn't awful, but it definitely isn't good.

8 'The Girl on the Train' (2016)

Based on the 2015 novel by Paula Hawkins

The Girl on the Train features Emily Blunt in the role of Rachel, an alcoholic divorcee who spends much of her time riding the New York subway in a drunken stupor. One evening, she comes home covered from head to toe in blood with no memory of who it is or how it got there. It's a promising story that made for a pretty great murder mystery novel, but as for the movie, it could have done so much better.

One of its most glaring issues is how melodramatic it is, with Rachel coming off as an "oh, poor me" type, which feels forced and unnatural. The mystery itself is pretty overcomplicated, much more so than in the novel; literally, the only good performance is Emily Blunt's, which is to be expected. Much like Rachel herself, The Girl on the Train feels hollow and empty, which makes it boring and lackluster.

7 'Alice: Through the Looking Glass' (2016)

Based on various works by Lewis Carroll

On the list of sequels that literally nobody asked for, Alice Through the Looking Glass, a follow-up to Tim Burton's 2010 adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, ranks highly. Alice Through the Looking Glass was honestly kind of depressing because it felt like nobody involved wanted to be there. The first movie was visually innovative but nothing to write home about and certainly not good enough to warrant a sequel. Yet a sequel came anyway, with previous director Tim Burton abandoning it because even he didn't really think this needed to happen.

The movie was extremely forgettable, doing away with beloved characters and feeling like a ramshackle construction loosely based on the themes and concepts created by Lewis Carroll. The performances are terrible, the plot is lazy and often nonsensical, and the visuals are far uglier than those of its predecessor. Most people who have seen the movie are unlikely to be able to remember a single thing that happened in it if they can even remember that it existed at all.

6 'The Woman in the Window' (2021)

Based on the 2018 novel by A. J. Finn

When a movie like The Woman in the Window gets ahold of an actress of the caliber of Amy Adams, it would be wise to use her talents. Unfortunately, even Adams' experience couldn't save how poorly her character was written. She plays Anna, a psychologist who becomes obsessed with the perfect cookie-cutter family across the street and spends much of her time watching them and wishing she had their life. That is, until she witnesses a murder in their home, getting her caught up in a mystery.

A mystery is supposed to be exciting, but the languid pacing of the movie meant that the actual enigma took forever to get started, and by the time it finally does, no one is even remotely interested anymore. Not only does The Woman in the Window sport a head-scratching climax, but it's downright soulless and lacks every small thing that could've helped it soar to new heights. Amy Adams' performance is the only good thing about it, but it's sadly not enough to warrant watching this misguided mess.

5 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (2015)

Based on the 2011 novel by E. L. James

Fifty Shades of Grey has become notorious for its widely dumb content. The story presents itself as a romance about a student who falls in love with a billionaire, but this billionaire is really into BDSM, which turns their relationship toxic and borderline abusive. Even the novel by E. L. James was highly controversial with its blatant misunderstanding of BDSM and glorification of problematic behaviors.

Making a movie based on a widely panned erotic novel was probably not the best move. It may have found its niche of die-hard fans, but for most, it's basically just torture porn. The story, whether in book form or movie form, tries to make it seem like it's something a lot deeper, but at the end of the day, that's all it really is. Even diving into the technical aspects of the movie, it's pretty terrible, with very few redeeming qualities about it.