Few figures in pop culture are as instantly recognizable as the bride. From the white dress to the flower bouquet to the something-new-something-borrowed, brides are an iconic and prevalent part of modern entertainment. After all, weddings are a massive industry by themselves, and who would benefit more than the one at the center of the whole affair?

Movies are no different, and brides have found their way into the silver screen. For years, the bride has been a common player in many a movie. Sometimes, they're the protagonist; other times, they are the victims; in certain cases, they are even avengers seeking to right a disturbing wrong. Whatever the scenario, brides always pull focus, especially on the silver screen. These are the best movie brides, timeless figures who are as iconic as the institution they represent.

10 Grace (Samara Weaving)

'Ready or Not' (2019)

Modern scream queen Samara Weaving stars in the 2019 black comedy horror film Ready or Not. The plot centers on Grace, a young woman who recently married into the wealthy le Domas family. On her wedding night, she becomes the target of a deadly ritual, where her new husband and his family hunt her from midnight until dawn.

Grace is a perfect cinematic heroine: strong, resilient, and ready to do everything to survive. Although she receives help from a stellar supporting cast, Weaving pretty much supports the entire film on her capable shoulders, turning Grace not only into a modern horror icon but also an all-time great cinematic bride. It's a shame that her lovely wedding gown ends up covered in blood, but it's a fortune it's someone else's.

9 Justine (Kirsten Dunst)

'Melancholia' (2011)

Academy Award nominee and millennial icon Kirsten Dunst stars in Lars von Trier's 2011 psychological drama Melancholia. The plot centers on Justine, a young bride who gets married before entering a deep depression just as a rogue planet is about to collide with Earth. Von Trier's usual collaborator Charlotte Gainsbourg co-stars as Claire, Justine's sister.

Melancholia includes some of the most striking visuals in modern cinema, including several shots of Dunst in her wedding gown lying on a lily pond, evocating John Everett Millais' Ophelia. Dunst's portrayal of Justine is nothing short of stunning, with the actress capturing the character's mental struggle with sincerity and empathy. Justine is among cinema's most tragic brides, but there's beauty in her journey as she comes to terms with finality and humanity's ultimate demise.

8 Kay Banks (Elizabeth Taylor)

'Father of the Bride' (1950)

There have been more than a few adaptations of the 1950 classic Father of the Bride. Indeed, Steve Martin's version might be more well-known today, but when it comes to the actual bride, no one can beat the iconic Elizabeth Taylor. The plot centers on Stanley T. Banks, a man trying to cope with his daughter's upcoming nuptials.

Although the film largely revolves around Stanley's struggle to accept his daughter is all grown up, the character of Kay is just as important to the narrative. Under the direction of the legendary Vincente Minnelli, Taylor is delightful as the young and wide-eyed bride, radiating warmth and charisma while fitting perfectly with the film's overall wackiness. Father of the Bride is a heartwarming story about fathers and daughters, and Taylor's memorable performance as the hopeful bride-to-be is nothing short of iconic.

7 Maggie Carpenter (Julia Roberts)

'Runaway Bride' (1999)

The rom-com queen by excellence, Julia Roberts dominated the big screen throughout the '90s. One of Roberts' last big hits in the decade was 1999's Runaway Bride opposite her Pretty Woman co-star Richard Gere. As the title implies, the film follows a young woman, Maggie Carpenter, who has left three guys at the altar, earning her the monicker of the "runaway bride" and making her the subject of a story by a jaded reporter.

Roberts and Gere are perfect in Runaway Bride, doing everything they can to elevate an otherwise ridiculous premise and largely succeeding. Maggie is a confusing character, lacking a personality of her own and instead adopting traits of whatever man she's with at the moment. However, Roberts' endless charm and winning smile go a long way, making Maggie endearing even when she's running away from the altar while evading numerous wedding guests tasked with stopping her.

6 The Corpse Bride (Helena Bonham Carter)

'Corpse Bride' (2005)

From the gothic and stylized mind of Tim Burton comes a unique and twisted fairy tale. Corpse Bride centers on Victor Van Dort, a meek young man forced into marriage with the beautiful yet equally shy Victoria Everglot. As he practices his wedding vows in the woods, he accidentally becomes engaged to Emily, a deceased bride who drags him to the world of the dead.

Burton's former partner and usual collaborator, Helena Bonham Carter, voices Emily with a distinctive mix of melancholia and misguided hope. Her tender yet slightly unnerving portrayal is perfect for Burton's gloomy atmosphere, resulting in a unique character unlike any other protagonist in an animated movie. Emily's situation might not be relatable, but a sweet screenplay and Bonham Carter's performance make sure Emily is.

5 Elaine Robinson (Katherine Ross)

'The Graduate' (1967)

The younger Robinson might not be as famous as thee Mrs. Robinson in Mike Nichols' The Graduate, but she's just as important in the story. Dustin Hoffman stars as Benjamin Bracock, a disenchanted recent college graduate who starts an affair with the alluring Mrs. Robinson, played by a never-better Anne Bancroft. However, their affair gets complicated when Benjamin falls for her daughter, Elaine.

Katherine Ross received a richly-earned Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Elaine in The Graduate. Although she's the least flashy character in the film, Elaine is crucial to the narrative, mirroring Benjamin's dissatisfaction, confusion, and aimlessness. The Graduate's now-iconic ending, where Elaine and Benjamin run away from her wedding only to realize they have no idea what to do next, defined an entire generation, and Ross and Hoffman's timeless expressions are harrowing and unforgettable.

4 Tracy Lord (Katharine Hepburn)

'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

The headstrong and mercurial Tracy Lord might just be Katharine Hepburn's best role, and considering how many classics are in her filmography, that is high praise, indeed. Tracy is the protagonist of the revered screwball rom-com The Philadelphia Story, which sees her dealing with her ex-husband and an intrusive reporter as she gets ready to marry another man.

Tracy is an outright legendary character. Although she's spoiled, strong-willed, stubborn, and unrelenting, Tracy is still irresistibly charming, largely thanks to Hepburn's winning performance. In her hands, the character is magnetic and kinetic, a riot of nerves and whims who is as entertaining as she is compelling. Tracy is a stereotypical greedy bride who wants everything to go her way; however, she's still vulnerable and not proud enough to admit her shortcomings.

3 Buttercup (Robin Wright)

'The Princess Bride' (1987)

All hail the princess bride. Robin Wright stars as Princess Buttercup in Rob Reiner's beloved fantasy romance The Princess Bride, opposite an equally charming Cary Elwes. The plot follows young farmhand Westley, who's deeply in love with the beautiful Buttercup. He leaves to find his fortune but seemingly dies, sending Buttercup into a deep depression that leads her to the arms of the odious Prince Humperdinck.

Buttercup might just be the ultimate stereotypical movie bride. Although she's strong-willed, she's still quite vulnerable, a classic damsel in distress waiting for a prince to save her—or, in this case, a pirate. Wright embodies the archetype to perfection, making Buttercup utterly memorable, sympathetic, inspiring, and loveable. The Princess Bride is a timeless '80s classic and possibly the best fantasy romance in cinematic history, and Wright's lovely portrayal of Buttercup is a large reason why.

2 The Bride (Uma Thurman)

'Kill Bill: Volume 1' (2003)

When talking about badass movie brides, no one beats the aptly named The Bride. The protagonist of Quentin Tarantino's all-time great movie duology Kill Bill, The Bride—real name Beatrix Kiddo—is, arguably, the new millennium's best movie heroine. Left for dead during her wedding day by her former lover and his associates, The Bride wakes up from a 5-year coma and goes on a bloody path of revenge.

Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman is spectacular as The Bride. She's fierce, utterly infallible, determined, courageous, highly skilled, and quite deadly. Thurman embodies The Bride's physicality to a tee, cutting her way through legions of assassins with her trusty katana. Although her time in the wedding dress is short, The Bride's reputation is ensured and well-known, cementing her as one of cinema's most enduring figures,

1 The Bride of Frankenstein (Elsa Lanchester)

'Bride of Frankenstein' (1935)

No cinematic bride is more influential than the Bride of Frankenstein. Played by Elsa Lanchester in James Whale's seminal horror film Bride of Frankenstein, the Bride is an everlasting part of pop culture and American film history. The plot sees the nefarious Dr. Pretorious, who manipulates the traumatized Dr. Frankenstein to create a mate for the Monster, who's out in the world searching for purpose.

Although her appearance is very short—she doesn't appear until the third act and has less than 5 minutes of screen time—the Bride of Frankenstein's impact is indescribable. From her iconic, often imitated but never replicated look to her role in the Monster's tragic story, the Bride of Frankenstein is a horror legend whose enduring legacy in the genre can still be felt today.

