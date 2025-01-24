Ever since Jurassic Park made audiences believe dinosaurs had come back from extinction, fully computer-generated characters have become a fixture in Hollywood filmmaking. Many of these are aliens or characters whose physical dimensions expand beyond the capabilities of the human form or the limitations of make-up effects technology. Beyond those, the other category of characters that the digital world has become a bastion for are those from the animal kingdom. Recreating animals through computer generated imagery not only avoids the complicated moral ethics of using real animals as performers, and the methods used to coax out their performances, but also allows for a degree of creative freedom simply not possible through any other method.

Digital lions, tigers, and bears have all graced the silver screen, and garnered a great deal of acclaim for their impressive fidelity, but they pail in comparison to the true kings of the CGI animal kingdom: apes. Digital apes have become ubiquitous in film to the degree that they have played heroes, villains, and even headlined musical biopics. The technology that has so far failed to recreate humans that don't fall into the uncanny valley has essentially perfected the recreation of their fellow primates. Chimps, gorillas, and orangutans have all held roles in major motion pictures, with some big-name stars even providing the soul behind the digital eyes. These are the ten best CGI movie apes.

10 Samuel (Devyn Dalton)

'Brothers' (2024)

Brothers was mostly forgotten when it was dropped on Prime Video in the last quarter of 2024. That was surprising considering the film was director Max Barbakow's follow up to his acclaimed comedy Palm Springs, and featured major stars Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin. Unfortunately, the crime caper featuring Brolin and Dinklage as criminal twin brothers was too overly familiar, and failed to find a new take on the material in the same way Barbakow's previous film had been able to with the time-loop concept. Brothers is what happens when Twins gets filtered through a 2000s R-rated comedy filter. That kind of slightly scuzzy adult humor that typified that era of comedies is most readily apparent in the character of Samuel (Devyn Dalton), a sexually aggressive orangutan.

The digital work on Samuel is surprisingly well-done for a straight-to-stream comedy, and the filmmakers have a lot of fun with the concept by making the orangutan overly indulgent, puffing on a cigarette and blowing suggestive smoke rings. The *ahem* climax of the encounter involves Samuel engaging an unwitting Brolin to perform a sexual act on him that crosses a lot of lines in terms of good taste, but certainly makes the CGI primate one of the most memorable. There may be more iconic digital apes in film history, but none of them ever got a handy from Josh Brolin.

Brothers Release Date October 17, 2024 Runtime 88 Mins Director Max Barbakow Cast Josh Brolin Moke Munger

Peter Dinklage Jady Munger

Peter Dinklage Jady Munger

Taylour Paige Abby Munger-Jacobson

9 Gordy (Terry Notary)

'Nope' (2022)

Gordy the chimp opens Jordan Peele's Nope on an ominous note, covered in blood from an attack he perpetrated on the cast of a sitcom he was featured on. With all of Peele's directorial work, there is always a deeper meaning beneath the horrifying surface. In Nope, Gordy is a harbinger of the violence to come, representing the consequences of exploitation for the sake of entertainment. Nope raises a lot of questions regarding the lengths people will go to in the search for spectacle. While Gordy doesn't feature heavily in the main plot of the film, he is central to its themes and provides the harrowing backstory for Steven Yeun's Ricky Park.

Park is a former child star who witnessed Gordy's rampage but took all the wrong lessons from it, and believes because of it he can tame the supernatural monster at the heart of Nope's story. Gordy's massacre is one of the most indelible moments in Peele's sci-fi opus, made all the more effective by the real-life chimp attack incidents it mirrors. Seasoned motion capture performer Terry Notary brings life to the blood-soaked chimp, making him one of the most tragic, and terrifying, CGI apes ever put on film.

8 Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand)

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' (2024)

The Planet of the Apes franchise has provided the majority of the most memorable movie apes, with the characters getting a digital upgrade starting with the reboot Rise of the Planet of the Apes. The story starts there and continues generations later in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, where apes now rule the planet and have formed their own clans. Proximus Caesar, as played by K