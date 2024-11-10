Most of the greatest films of all time are character-driven, but that doesn't just mean that their main characters have interesting personalities. It also means that they change over the course of the story, which is known as a character-arc. Usually, the events of the movie will make the protagonist make certain choices and face certain obstacles that help define who they are, what ethics they follow, who they support, what they want to do with themselves, or some combination of these.

It's not easy. Conveying true character development requires a strong understanding of what makes this person tick, what they believe, and what can make them essentially change their mind. Their psychology must come together through a comprehensive screenplay, smart directing, the right costumes, and—most importantly—the actor's performance. The following films have perfect character arcs, as they convey significant change that remains believable, proves compelling to the audience, and serves the plot just as well as the plot serves the character.

10 Randle Patrick McMurphy

'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)

Randle Patrick McMurphy (one of Jack Nicholson's greatest roles) is a 38-year-old man who is transferred from prison to a psychiatric hospital when he pretends to be insane so that he can get out of his work detail. In the first group therapy meeting, he is by turns confused and amused (and, by the end, suspicious) of what's going on. He quickly catches on to how Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher) is doing more harm than good, and that things aren't run in a way that could make these patients any better.

The way he gradually becomes the patients' revolutionary leader (pretending that a ball game is on when the television is off, orchestrating a fishing trip, etc.) is thrilling, beautifully done, and often funny. Though he's not the muscular red-head in Ken Kesey's novel, Nicholson puts in a legendary performance that shows how you just have to evoke the spirit of a character to faithfully adapt someone from page to screen. Without this tragic arc, the film's motifs of freedom and confidence wouldn't hit nearly as hard.

9 Thelma

'Thelma and Louise' (1991)

Thelma (Geena Davis) in Thelma and Louise proves one of the best examples of a character who grows through life experience. She starts off just wanting to have a fun girls' night out of drinking and dancing. Her husband is a jerk, and when she and her friend Louise wind up as fugitives, her naiveté undermines their escape. The first half of the film makes the case that she's just not cut out for the life of a criminal.

By the second half of the movie, however, Thelma has learned from her mistakes and becomes much less trusting. On a phone call with her husband, she immediately (and hilariously) knows that he's working with the police. When they need money, she robs a store with a natural confidence and speed that viewers never would have expected of her at the beginning of the movie. By the end, she is a transformed woman; and the viewer cannot help but feel a mix of intense emotions in that famous final shot.

8 Travis Bickle

'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Travis Bickle (one of Robert De Niro's best roles) starts Taxi Driver off as a twenty-six-year-old Vietnam veteran who can't sleep. Travis doesn't pay much attention in conversations with his fellow taxi drivers, as shown in the famous scene when he stares into a glass of dissolving aspirin (a visual metaphor for his psyche). This dark character study won the Palme d'Or, and rightfully so. The audience can see how Travis goes from an amnesiac loner to a political assassin.

The guy doesn't follow politics, but he develops a crush on someone who works for Senator Palantine's (Leonard Harris) campaign. As this politician becomes an extension of Travis's sexual frustration, his friendship with a twelve-year-old sex-worker (Jodie Foster) leads to the papers calling him a hero when he just as easily could have been infamous. It's hard to say what mental state he's in by the end, making this a character arc that keeps the viewers guessing throughout the film and thinking way after the credits roll.

Taxi Driver

7 Truman

'The Truman Show' (1998)

In The Truman Show, Jim Carrey plays a man who is nowhere near as ordinary as he thinks he is. He was adopted by a television production company at birth so they could build an entire studio around him. His entire life has been displayed on camera in front of millions of viewers, without his knowledge or consent. It's a tragic upbringing in itself, but he was also forced into a life with enough drama (and trauma) to entertain viewers around the world.

Truman has to overcome a lot of adversity, both internal and external, as the powers that be want him to believe that everything is normal. Starting with the light that falls from the sky, this man slowly discovers that something isn't right about what's happening around him. The absurdity and existential horror of this concept are easier to absorb thanks to this movie's excellent sense of humor. By the end, the viewers (even the ones in the movie) are rooting for Truman to escape, and the ending makes for one of the most satisfying character arcs of all time.

6 Harry Potter

The 'Harry Potter' Franchise (2001-2011)

Over the course of ten years and eight movies, an entire generation of Harry Potter fans got to watch young Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) grow up from a lonely orphaned boy living under the stairs into a confident leader who sacrifices himself to save the Wizarding World. Though some of the Potter films are better than others, they do a great job overall of charting the highs and lows of Harry's coming-of-age. The audience watches Radcliffe's acting chops develop, too.

Harry's life is threatened by Voldemort and his followers so many times that it's astonishing that he's able to handle all the more normal stressors of growing up (not to mention growing up famous and misunderstood). From telling the Sorting Hat to put him in Gryffindor to recovering Cedric's body when he didn't need to, Harry makes countless decisions that help shape one of the most magical characters in the fantasy genre.

5 Judy Barton

'Vertigo' (1958)

Vertigo is a thriller that's perfect from start to finish, and one of its most impressive elements is Judy Barton's character (played by Kim Novak). While Scottie (James Stewart) is a great character, Judy is even more complicated and tragic. She spends much of the film pretending to be a possessed Madeleine Elster, only to be revealed later on as someone who merely looks like her and played an instrumental part in the real Madeleine's "suicide."

The guilt that plagues Judy is compelling enough, but the fact that she falls in love with Scottie upon his release from a psychiatric hospital makes her even more fascinating. He obviously notices that she looks a lot like Madeleine, and asks her to change her appearance to make the resemblance exact. This makes Judy extremely uncomfortable, but she does it anyway. It appears she can only be loved as Madeleine, leading to an iconic ending that shows just how much we'll do for affection and that appearances are far from everything.

4 Buzz Lightyear

'Toy Story' (1995)

Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) is one of the most beloved animated characters out there, and largely because of his significant arc in the original Toy Story. He starts the franchise as the new, cool toy who makes cowboy Woody (Tom Hanks) feel obsolete and jealous. Confident that he's a space ranger, Buzz is in for a rude awakening when he learns that his entire identity is a lie.

A television commercial shows him three devastating truths: he was manufactured, there are countless others made just like him, and his purpose is to entertain children. For a kid's movie, this is one hell of an existential crisis. Watching him try to fly out the window and fall (as anybody else would) compounds the pain, and makes for a heartbreaking moment in the film. Yet he's still able to find purpose again. He even gets to fly (sort of), making for a perfect character arc in one of Pixar's most treasured movies.

3 Han Solo

'Star Wars' and 'The Empire Strikes Back'

Han Solo (Harrison Ford) has already completed his character arc by the final installment of the original Star Wars trilogy, but his path to get there in the first two makes him one of the best characters in the franchise. He begins the first Star Wars as a smooth-talking smuggler who's only interested in getting paid. To him, saving Princess Leia is no more than money in the bank (and paying off Jabba the Hutt). Other than Chewy and his precious Millennium Falcon, he doesn't seem particularly loyal to anybody.

This makes for a character with a lot of charm but a lot of room to grow, and grow he does. By the end of A New Hope, he helps the rebels blow up the Death Star just in the nick of time and proves himself just as worthy of getting a medal as Luke himself. Then, in The Empire Strikes Back, Han's romance with Leia blossoms gradually and naturally through great direction, writing, and acting. When Leia tells him she loves him and he replies "I know" before getting frozen, the audience feels it in their core.

2 Ellis Boyd Redding

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Red's (Morgan Freeman) transformation throughout The Shawshank Redemption is essential to the film's themes of hope, redemption, and friendship. Although Andy is the main character, the audience cares just as much about Red. Not only is he one of the best narrators of all time, but he's also Andy's best friend and a man with an even more dramatic character arc. Andy never thinks he belongs in prison, but Red admits to being guilty from the start and has spent so much time in prison that he eventually considers himself "an institutional man."

It's telling that writer-director Frank Darabont trusts that we care about him enough to briefly make him the star of the movie's final act. He goes from being a man who wants to get out (but doesn't think he can) to someone who is almost as afraid of leaving prison as Brooks. After he does get out, and only stays out to find his friend, his arc becomes one of the most moving in cinema—making this movie arguably the best Stephen King adaptation with great acting.

1 Michael Corleone

'The Godfather' (1972)

Michael Corleone (Al Pacino at his best) doesn't really have an arc in The Godfather Part II, and none of the characters in The Godfather Part III are what you might call "perfect." The first Godfather, however, is what makes Michael such a powerful figure in Hollywood history. One of the character's most famous lines is when he tells his girlfriend "That's my family, Kay; it's not me"—referring to himself as someone who isn't involved with the mafia.

Michael starts the franchise so far removed from the family business that he's initially laughed at when he suggests he kill Solozzo and McClusky. Ironically, his love for his father (who barely survives an assassination attempt), essentially, is what leads to Michael's eventual inability to feel much love for anybody at all. Thanks largely to Al Pacino's incredible acting, the audience gets to see him grow colder and colder. When that door closes at the end, it marks one of the greatest and darkest character arcs of all time.

