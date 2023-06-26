Some character deaths are shocking (Ned Stark), some are devastating (Leslie in Bridge to Terabithia), and some are even satisfying (the Nazis in Raiders of the Lost Ark). But what about confusing?

Redditors on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, recently discussed which movie deaths made the least sense. These characters died too early, or their deaths failed to advance the plot or simply seemed out of place within the context of the story.

The following article contains spoilers for the movies discussed.

10 'Executive Decision' (1996)

Executive Decision is a so-bad-it's-good action thriller starring Kurt Russell, Steven Segal, and Halle Berry. Segal is a veteran military intelligence officer who teams up with a group of elite commandos led by Colonel Charles "Chappy" Sinclair (Russell) to thwart a terrorist plot. Some viewers find the film charming in a goofy way, but many considered the death of Segal's character to be something of a head-scratcher.

"Executive Decision had a prime top-of-his-game extremely popular Steven Segal who was killed off within 30 minutes of the movie," said Redditor sundialgrowers1. "I remember feeling so shocked that I kept lying to myself, saying nah he's not dead and he will come back."

9 'Godzilla' (2014)

In 2014's Godzilla, Bryan Cranston plays Joe Brody, a scientist who sets out to uncover the truth after a catastrophic event at the nuclear power plant where he works. Some Redditors thought Joe's early death was nonsensical from a narrative perspective, especially since Cranston had been featured so heavily in the trailers.

"[Cranston's] intensity in the trailer was one of the reasons I went to go see that movie and he’s killed by the end of the first act," said user genericmovievillain. "The two most likable actors in the film - Cranston and [Sally] Hawkins — are killed off in the first 20 minutes. Neither really had much to do and as a final insult neither was even killed by Godzilla," said Redditor jebediah_townhouse12.

8 'Deep Blue Sea' (1999)

Deep Blue Sea takes place in an isolated underwater research facility. There, a team of scientists led by Dr. Susan McAlester (Saffron Burrows) genetically modify sharks to increase their brain capacity. The sharks become highly intelligent and launch a series of attacks, endangering everyone trapped in the facility.

Some users felt that the death of Russell Franklin (Samuel L. Jackson) was out of place. Franklin is probably the most sympathetic character, and he takes charge after all hell breaks loose. "Just gruesome, hilarious timing," said Redditor Vidogo. "He was the only character who deserved to make it out of there," said user v9531.

7 'Kick-Ass 2' (2013)

In Kick-Ass 2, Jim Carrey is Sal Bertolinni, aka Colonel Stars and Stripes. He's a former mob enforcer who, after experiencing a life-changing event, transforms himself into a masked vigilante. He heads the superhero group Justice Forever, which Kick-Ass (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Hit-Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz) join.

He's an intriguing character that seems right up Carrey's alley. However, some Redditors said he was underutilized and died too soon. "I thought it was awesome he was in the movie. I loved every second he was in it, and then they just killed him off. I’ve never seen Carrey die on screen before so I was taken aback by it," said user nivem94.

6 'Serenity' (2005)

Serenity is the film spin-off to Joss Whedon's sci-fi TV series Firefly. One of the standout characters is Wash (Alan Tudyk), the spaceship's lovable and quick-witted pilot. He meets an abrupt and brutal end, crash landing after being impaled by a spear.

Many Redditors were outraged by this plot development, as Wash was one of their favorite characters. "I yelled out 'NO!' when he got killed. Man, I'm still sad about it," said user F0tNMC. "[My friend's] reaction was priceless. Total bewilderment, immense sadness, and then a 'F--- you, Joss Whedon!'" replied user ZombieJesus1987.

5 'The King's Man' (2021)

The King's Man is a prequel to the Kingsman spy comedies. It's a historical romp that weaves in major events and figures from the early 20th century. One of the main characters is Conrad (Harris Dickinson), a young and ambitious recruit who joins the ranks of the newly formed independent intelligence agency.

Conrad goes undercover on a mission to retrieve information, only to be exposed and unceremoniously shot. "I was absolutely dumbfounded for the first time seeing a character death like that," said user RamirezMcManus. "I wasn’t even sad or anything. Almost more angry with how dirty his character got done in." ​​​​

4 'The Place Beyond the Pines' (2012)

The first part of Derek Cianfrance's The Place Beyond the Pines focuses on Luke Glanton (Ryan Gosling), a biker who gets involved in bank robberies. The film builds him up as the main character until he is shockingly killed by police officer Avery Cross (Bradley Cooper). After this, Cross becomes the center of the story.

Some viewers loved this twist, while others thought it didn't work. "Simultaneously one of the biggest disappointments in what they tried to portray the movie as in the trailer and one of the best transformations into a [three] act Shakespearean tragedy. I love the film, but I'm still annoyed to this day," said Redditor Both-Ad-2570.

3 'Promising Young Woman' (2020)

Cassie (Carey Mulligan) leads a seemingly ordinary life by day, but by night, she is a ruthless vigilante seeking justice for victims of sexual assault. Promising Young Woman received critical acclaim, especially for Mulligan's fiery performance. Nevertheless, some Redditors did not like the decision to kill Cassie off three-quarters of the way through.

"I kept bracing for her to finally wake up and get revenge on those guys and yet it never happened!" said user StudBoi69. "Yeah, that was such a dark and bitter turn for the movie to take. I really wasn't expecting it, and they then went into such awful grisly detail," said Redditor ThanOfCawdorrr.

2 'The Shining' (1980)

In The Shining, Dick Hallorann (Scatman Crothers) is the hotel's head chef who, like the young Danny Torrance (Danny Lloyd), has psychic abilities and can communicate with spirits. He serves as a guide to Danny and warns him of the dangers that lurk in the Overlook. Crothers plays the character with a lot of warmth, making his grim fate all the more jarring.

"He gets a thought message from Danny while in Florida, goes all the way up north, rents a truck to get to the hotel, and is killed within seconds of arriving," said Redditor byronTheLightbulb. "If it makes you feel better, he survives in the book," replied user jpjtourdiary.

1 'Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers' (1989)

Rachel (Ellie Cornell) is a resilient and resourceful teenager trapped in Michael Myers's deadly game of cat and mouse. Following the events of the previous film, Rachel becomes the guardian of her young cousin Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris), who has a psychic connection to Michael. However, when the masked killer returns to Haddonfield, Rachel meets a swift and grisly end, which is totally at odds with the impressive fight she puts up in the fourth movie.

"They killed off the single most likable character from the film and replaced her with a universally hated one," said user Humble_Animal_998. "Halloween 5 was just one big dumpster fire," added ZombieJesus1987.

