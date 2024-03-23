Since the dawn of franchise films, movie fanboys have sat around wishing and fantasizing about seeing their favorite franchises collide into one epic movie. However, sadly, this is usually just wishful thinking. Between character rights and the competitive nature of Hollywood studios and their egos, most crossovers will never see the light of day. That said, since the success of Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man, Hollywood has periodically tried to make this genre lucrative with mixed results.

While crossovers have seen significant success and failure, it's rare to find many excellent films. The art of balancing multiple beloved franchises and telling a story that does them both justice takes time and effort. That's probably why movies like Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein and Godzilla vs. Mothra are such classics. They do twice the work of most films and make it look easy.

10 'Space Jam' (1996)

Directed by Joe Pytka

This movie about Looney Tunes joining forces with Micheal Jordan took advantage of 90s Jordan mania to make the highest-grossing basketball film until its reboot in 2022 and a cult classic.

While most crossovers mix different film IPs, combining an iconic series with an iconic athlete makes this film memorable. While Micheal Jordan's acting is hardly riveting, the Looney Tunes ironically do most of the heavy lifting. They bring their famous personalities and the usual hijinks the world loves to the film. The animation still holds up using shadows and CGI to integrate real people with cartoons. The music, ranging from house, hip-hop, and R&B, also stands out in the film. Between the music, Jordan, and Looney Tunes, this film perfectly encapsulates a moment in time.

9 'Wreck-It-Ralph: Ralph Breaks The Internet' (2018)

Directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston

This film succeeds where the Emoji Movie failed by humorously personifying the internet while still making a social statement. It helps that the movie contains a monumental Disney crossover fans have been dreaming of for generations.

If the first Wreck-It-Ralph perfectly parodies video games, this film flawlessly satires internet culture. Different people, places, and things cleverly embody several internet tropes, and websites like Mr. KnowsMore who represent search engines. They also make certain social statements about the effects of the internet, like a character whose attire constantly changes based on what's trending or Ralph's fascination with likes. However, the epic crossover of all the Disney Princesses steals the movie. The film has fun with the absurdity and timelessness of these Disney icons all at the time.

8 'Chip N Dales Rescue Rangers' (2022)

Directed by Akiva Schaffer

This clever film about the classic Chip N Dale characters reuniting to find their old cast member feels like the spiritual sequel to Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The film almost feels like an Easter egg hunt, with everything from quick-witted jokes to supporting characters and even billboards in the background referencing past cartoon series.

This nostalgic movie makes a funny commentary on celebrities being thrown aside and forgotten by fans after no longer being relevant. The film hilariously shows iconic childhood cartoons who are now out of work and bitter. This leads to plenty of gags like an overgrown Peter Pan who's turned to crime or a rugged Sonic The Hedge Hog stuck doing fan cons. It also brilliantly uses this opportunity for viewers to see their favorite childhood toons again, but older and less innocent, oddly relating to aging fans.

7 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (2021)

Directed by Adam Wingard

Journey to the Center Of The Earth meets Godzilla and King Kong sounds crazy even for this genre. Yet somehow, this film managed the highest opening weekend of the pandemic, taking in a shocking 123.1 million worldwide.

This movie gets what Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice failed at: the combination of two epic franchises should be as fun as thrilling. All the Godzilla versus Kong fights are exhilarating, using everything around them, from building jets to bashing each other's heads with breathtaking CGI. Its characters and Hollow Earth's plot are super campy, leaving fans to either go on this crazy ride or get off. Once they enter Hollow Earth, it goes so gonzo-crazy that it's hard not to have fun with it.

6 'Ready Player One' (2018)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

This film is based on the bestselling novel about an 80s-obsessed boy and his friends who go on an Easter egg hunt in a virtual reality universe. It contains so many cross-overs between different franchises that it would take multiple viewings to catch them all.

This may not be Steven Spielberg's best, but it's built to be impossible to resist. Fanboys and girls will undoubtedly find multiple Easter eggs that remind them of their favorite franchises, not just walking in the background but as plot points. The last battle scene, which features an army of franchise characters across several forms of media destroying each other, is worth watching alone. The film also feels timely, showing a world where people are losing interest in reality, preferring a false reality online where they can be who they want. The longer the film goes on, the more relatable this exaggerated world feels. Surprisingly, it's actually in these quieter moments that the old Spielberg shines through.

5 'Zatoichi and the One-Armed Swordsman' (1971)

Director: Kimiyoshi Yasuda and Shintarô Katsu

Most fights start from a simple misunderstanding. The crossover battle between Chinese Wuxia martial arts staple the One-Armed Swordsman and Japanese Samurai film star Zatoichi is no different. To prevent either of these national heroes from losing face, the film features an alternate ending for China where the One-Armed Swordsman is victorious in the final battle instead of Zatoichi.

This film's stylistic production design, cinematography, and lighting make it stand out and feel like more than just action fluff but art. Every frame of this film feels like it was meticulously put together to evoke an emotion. Both stars show why they're legendary in their prospective fighting genres, with them both having standout fighting scenes that still hold up. In fact, this film includes one of the best nail-biting sword battles in cinema, with the blind Zatoichie fighting multiple assailants in the snow. As if it wasn't already miles ahead of most action films, there's also a good romance and story that most modern actions still don't go out of their way to implement.

4 'Mothra vs. Godzilla' (1964)

Directed by Ishirō Honda

While the original Mothera film was its own stand-alone series, after the success of Godzilla versus Kong, Toho Studios decided to make its two giant monster franchises go head-to-head. Ironically, eventually, Mothra would become more known for the Godzilla franchise than its own.

This film may be from the '60s, but the cinematography feels more dynamic than many blockbusters today. Original Godzilla and Mothra director Ishiro Honda plays with depth of field and symmetry to make everything from Kaijus to mundane water pipes stand out. Unlike most Kaiju crossovers, the film makes its human characters integral to the plot, not mere bystanders giving exposition. The film impressively walks a tightrope, balancing the campiness seen in later films with the darker tone of the original Godzilla. Honda pulls off a feat many Kaiju films still have a problem doing to this day.

3 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

This landmark film about a detective who tries to prove the innocence of a famous cartoon framed for murder, broke the barriers between animated and live-action. While Harrison Ford was the first choice to play Detective Valiant, Bob Hopkins was the perfect actor to blend the absurdity of animation with the darkness of crime noir.

This crime film takes America's favorite adolescent cartoons and transplants them into the seedy adult world of Toontown. The novelty of seeing classic Disney and Looney Tunes characters like Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny interacting with each other in a murder mystery is ground-breaking enough. Then, adding the bonus of seeing a live-action character like Detective Valiant form an emotional connection with an animated character like Roger Rabbit makes this film an iconic moment in cinema.

2 'The LEGO Movie' (2014)

Directed by Phil and Lord Miller

In 2014, nobody thought a movie about LEGOS would be anything but a cash grab, but directors Phil and Lord Miller once again exceeded expectations with a total of $468.1 million worldwide.

Fans usually roll their eyes at movies that are giant commercials, but this film may be an exception. The film uses stop-motion with LEGO toys called brickfilming, capturing the feeling of actually playing with LEGOS. It cleverly uses the different LEGO lands that are sold to jump between multiple film IPs and characters. This leads to lots of inside jokes for fans familiar with all of these properties. The jokes, one of the film's strongest attributes, come a mile a minute and are funny to kids and adults, sometimes for different reasons. Jokes aside, the poignant and meta ending between the child who's actually playing with the LEGOS and his father takes this movie from a good film to a great one.

1 'Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein' (1948)

Directed by Charles Barton

Arguably, the first horror comedy was made by a struggling Universal Studios, who threw this classic comedy duo thought to be past their prime, into the world of universal monsters. Despite all the cast hating the script that mixed two opposing genres and characters, it spawned multiple sequels and is on AFI's list of the top comedies.

This film doesn't just mix multiple IPs but genres as well. It has the atmospheric lighting and slow-paced horror of classic horror films while simultaneously being a slapstick buddy comedy. Not to mention the excitement of seeing these classic horror characters teaming up. The fact that the film takes horror seriously for the period makes the comedy even funnier. Seeing Abbott and Costello hilariously fumbling around as infamous characters like the Mummy lurk in the shadows truly feels like the best of both worlds.

