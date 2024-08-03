Delivering a performance that is truly memorable is a difficult task for even the most seasoned actor, particularly if their character has very limited screen time. In most movies, audiences follow the main characters from the opening scenes to the closing credits, giving them plenty of time to establish their role as antagonist or protagonist, understand their motivation, and build a connection. But on rare occasions, a significant character doesn't make an appearance until well into the third act, which creates a whole different dynamic.

When a major character is withheld until the final scenes, the intention is to create a significant dramatic effect, which is difficult in a situation when the audience has not been given the opportunity to establish any kind of rapport with the character in question. A huge amount of credit has to be given to actors who stepped into their role at the end of the movie and still managed to deliver a performance that was not only noteworthy but in some instances stole the show.

10 'In Bruges' (2008)

Harry Waters played by Ralph Fiennes

Image via Focus Features

Harry Waters (Ralph Fiennes) is a cockney crime boss, who sends two of his hitmen, Ray (Colin Farrell) and Ken (Brendan Gleeson) to the quiet tourist town of Bruges in Belgium. Thinking they're just lying low while the heat from a botched assassination job dies down, they try, however miserably, to pass the time. Then, Ken is given orders to take out Ray, but struggles to establish where his loyalties lie. Regardless of what Ken decides, Ray is a gonner, even if that means Harry coming to finish the job himself.

While audiences get a teaser of Harry's charming voice over a couple of phone calls, he doesn't make an appearance until near the end of the film. His ruthless and violent nature is expertly portrayed by Fiennes and offers everything an audience would expect from the leader of a crime syndicate. The outlandish style and wit that Fiennes adds to the role makes In Bruges a fantastic dark comedy that's well worth watching.

9 'Snowpiercer' (2013)

Wilford played by Ed Harris

Image via CJ Entertainment

Set in a future where the entire world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer is the story of the last survivors who are speeding along in a self-sustaining, perpetual train. As in most societies, there is still an established hierarchy, but the lowest-class citizens, led by Curtis (Chris Evans), are tired of living in squalor and are ready for a revolution. Their mission is to battle their way through to reach the train's creator, Wilford (Ed Harris), and appeal for a fairer share of the resources, but they soon find out Wilford has much more sinister intentions.

Wilford's chilling monologue where he explains the sometimes radical solutions needed to sustain his train's closed ecosystem, while tucking into a decadent steak dinner, is one of Harris's finest performances. His nonchalant portrayal of a man with a serious god-complex is mesmerizing. The success of Snowpiercer led to a TV adaptation, where fans can learn more about Wilford's backstory in the role taken on by Sean Bean.

8 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' (2016)

Gellert Grindelwald played by Johnny Depp

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In this spin off from the Harry Potter franchise, a young British wizard, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has been traveling the world studying fantastical creatures, which are being carefully contained in his magical leather suitcase. During a stop off in New York, Newt crosses paths with a factory worker named Jacob (Dan Folger) and his suitcase goes astray, unleashing all kinds of chaos. Meanwhile, dark forces influenced by the illusive Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) threaten the wizard and non-magic world.

Throughout Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Grindelwald hides his true identity by taking on the outer form of auror Percival Graves (Colin Farrell), but once captured, his secret is magically revealed. It is incredible that, with less than a minute of screen time and just two lines of dialogue, Depp manages to completely capture the spine-chilling menace of a powerful dark wizard. Depp went on to feature in the sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and was just as compelling.

7 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Colonel Kurtz played by Marlon Brando

Image via United Artists

During the height of the Vietnam War, U.S. Army Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) is sent on an unofficial mission to find and eliminate Green Beret Colonel Walter Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who the army believes has gone insane. After an arduous journey through the Cambodian jungle and a few deadly encounters, Willard and his remaining troops reach Kurtz's outpost but are taken captive. When Willard eventually comes face-to-face with his quarry, he begins to question his own motivations and the absurdity of war.

With 21 award wins and 33 nominations, Apocalypse Now is undoubtedly one of the greatest war dramas ever made, and Brando's portrayal of Colonel Kurtz is both horrifying and tragic. While it's difficult to overlook the atrocities committed by this character, it's easy to understand how the horrors of war could drive a rational person to the brink of insanity. Brando's haunting performance is some of the best acting in a war movie and one worth watching whether you're a fan of the genre or not.

6 Saving Private Ryan

Private James Ryan played by Matt Damon

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Three brothers are killed in action during the Second World War, leaving just one surviving sibling, Private James Ryan (Matt Damon). To offer their mother some small modicum of relief, U.S. Army General George Marshall (Harve Presnell) sends out eight men led by Captain Miller (Tom Hanks) to find James and bring him back home.

While relatively brief for a movie nearly three hours long, Damon's performance in Saving Private Ryan is a genuine and moving portrayal of a young man who, despite his dire circumstances, refuses to relinquish his duty as a soldier. Damon manages to evoke strong admiration for his character, contributing to a movie ending that is both tragic and uplifting.

5 'Phone Booth' (2002)

The Caller played by Kiefer Sutherland

Image via 20th Century Studios

Stu Shepard (Colin Farrell) is a sleazy New York City publicist who uses his charisma to smooth talk his way through life. Because he's married, Stu uses a phone booth to call another woman he's seeing, but one day, instead of being connected with his girlfriend, he finds himself on the line with a dangerous psychopath armed with a sniper rifle. Stu is trapped into playing a deadly game of wits with the mystery caller, made even more intense when the police arrive at the scene.

Phone Booth is one of Kiefer Sutherland's best movies, regardless of the fact that he spends less than three minutes in front of the camera. Throughout the film, Sutherland masterfully uses his voice to paint a picture of a man bent on exposing the sins of others and forcing them to atone. When audiences finally get to see him on screen, his purposeful gait and sly smile send shivers up the spine.

4 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003)

The Architect played by Helmut Bakaitis

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In this second installment of the trilogy, The Matrix Reloaded, Zion falls under siege by the Machine Army. Before the Sentinels can destroy the last human sanctuary on Earth, Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) must reenter The Matrix and follow the course that will lead them to their destiny and fulfillment of the prophecy of a free Zion. Neo's path eventually leads him to The Architect (Helmut Bakaitis), who explains that Neo must return to the source otherwise the entire system will crash and all of humanity destroyed.

Bakaitis' portrayal of The Architect is chilling. His expressionless and emotionless delivery is as mechanical as the code which built the Matrix itself. While his role might not seem particularly significant, it is a vital and unique way of handling the necessary story exposition which contributes to this being one of the most rewatchable of the Matrix movies.

3 'Skyfall' (2012)

Kincade played by Albert Finney

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

James Bond's (Daniel Craig) latest assignment goes wrong and a hard drive is stolen, exposing undercover agents around the world. M. (Dame Judy Dench) is pressured to retire, and after MI6 comes under attack, she sends Bond to find the culprits and recover the drive. Bond discovers a former MI6 agent, Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem), is out for revenge on M, so in the hopes of setting a trap, he drives her to his old ancestral home in the Scottish Highlands, where his trusted groundskeeper Kincade (Albert Finney) joins the fight.

Kincade in Skyfall was Finney's last movie role and is a wonderful final feather in the cap of an extremely talented actor. In the tenseness of the final showdown, he provides a welcome touch of comic relief. Kincade is the only character, other than M perhaps, who could get away with calling the world's most famous secret agent a jumped-up little s**t," and Finney's delivery is just brilliant.

2 'Split' (2016)

David Dunn played by Bruce Willis

Image via Universal Pictures

Split is the disturbing story of Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) and his 22 other personalities identified by his psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher (Betty Buckley). When three young women are abducted, more about Kevin's multiple personalities comes to light, including the presence of a 24th identity known as 'The Beast'.

Willis's appearance was very brief, but very deliberate in the surprise ending of Split. With one short line, Willis provides an unexpected link to the previously released movie, Unbreakable, while also setting the stage for a sequel. It's only in retrospect that audiences can fully appreciate the genius behind this set-up, and it's thanks to Willis' powerful on-screen presence that they sat up and took notice in the first place.

1 'Se7en' (1995)

John Doe played by Kevin Spacey

Image via New Line Cinema

Worn-out Detective Somerset (Morgan Freeman) and rookie Detective Mills (Brad Pitt) are on the trail of a sadistic serial killer acting as judge, jury, and executioner on unfortunate victims deemed to have committed one of the Seven Deadly Sins. Despite following every clue, the detectives come no closer to capturing the meticulous and sociopathic "John Doe" (Kevin Spacey) until he unexpectedly turns himself in. Only then does the true intent of his heinous murder spree come to light.

Spacey's unanticipated arrival in Se7en is truly horrifying, regardless of the fact that he's covered in blood. His ultra-calm and perfectly poised demeanor is completely unnerving, leaving audiences fearful of what his ulterior motive could possibly be. Se7en is a movie with one of the darkest endings ever conjured up and a must-see for crime-thriller and Spacey fans alike.