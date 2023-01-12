It's hard to hate a cheesy one-liner. Whether it's because the dialogue is so bad, it wraps around being good, is earnestly delivered by a charismatic star, or is just laugh-out-loud funny for one reason or another. The movies of the '80s and '90s are perhaps best known for the laundry list of characters and stars known for their corny quips.

From Schwarzenegger to Willis, these stars were behind some of the best "so-bad-they're-good" one-liners, leading audiences to either laugh with them and their characters or laugh at the dialogue.

'The Running Man' (1987) — Ben Richards

Set in a dystopian future where criminals are forced to escape professional killers hunting them for entertainment, The Running Man is just about as cheesy as it comes in terms of 1980s movies. "Runners" must escape "Stalkers" to survive; if they do, they win a pardon and a tropical vacation.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's many characters have quips in spades, but his role as Ben Richards in this movie highlights why he is known as the king of one-liners. An example in this movie is when Ben overcomes a Stalker called Subzero and declares to the audience, "Here's your Subzero...now, Plainzero."

'A Nightmare on Elm Street 3' (1987) — Freddy Krueger

It's hard to pick just one Nightmare on Elm Street movie in a list of cheesy one-liners, as every bit of dialog Freddy (Robert Englund) has in the entire series could qualify. In the third installment, Freddy is back to his old tricks of haunting teenagers and inserting witty lines of dialog that may or may not be related to the scene.

Krueger tortures one of his victims, Joey, by perplexingly seducing him as a topless love interest, only to lash him to his hospital bed with tongues. With the tongues being the only thing keeping him from falling into the open pit of hell that was once his mattress, Freddy delivers this golden question to his victim: "What's wrong, Joey? Feeling tongue-tied?"

'Heist' (2001) — Joe Moore

When Joe Moore decides to get out of the criminal game for good only to go back in for one last score, things go predictably poorly. Starring Gene Hackman and Danny DeVito as Joe Moore and Mickey Bergman, Heist is about as cliché as you can get when it comes to criminal redemption plots. Nonetheless, it was relatively well received by viewers and critics.

After beating up Moore while demanding to know the location of the gold they have been hunting, Mickey runs around trying to calm everyone down in an active shootout, only to catch a few bullets himself. Dying, Mickey asks Joe if he wants to hear his last words, only for Moore to reply with a shotgun blast and the line "I just did."

'Rush Hour' (1998) — Carter

Rush Hour is a classic buddy cop film series chock-full of iconic (and a few groan-worthy) one-liners. Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker become unlikely good-guy cops as they blast their way around L.A. trying to find a diplomat's kidnaped daughter.

Carter (Tucker) steals the show in Rush Hour when he finds the villain, Sang, who is in the process of escaping with boxes of money. After the tense standoff, Carter manages to outshoot his opponent, throws a napkin over his dead body, and commands the corpse to "Wipe yourself off man...you dead".

'Dredd' (2012) — Judge Dredd

Dredd is a surprisingly well-done adaptation of the landmark comic book series, especially after the 1995 adaptation. Set in a future of collapsing high rises, drug epidemics, environmental degradation, and gang warfare, Dredd (Karl Urban) is a Judge: a law officer serving as judge, jury, and executioner in a single body.

In a scene that highlights how the Judge is starting to lose it a little, a murdering drug dealer is finally caught by the futuristic arm of the law and given an audible proclamation of their numerous crimes. Choosing to remain silent after being asked if they have any defense for their actions, Dredd fires out the classic "Defense noted" before throwing them out of a skyscraper window.

'Army of Darkness' (1992) — Ash Williams

Ash comes from the Evil Dead series, which has become beloved by horror fans for its campy humor, outstanding practical effects, and iconic leading performance by Bruce Campbell. In this installment, Ash (Campbell) is transported back in time to stop a hoard of undead from using the Necronomicon to take over the Middle Ages. Luckily he also has his "Boom Stick" and alloy metal hand to bifurcate his ghoulish enemies.

The movie begins with Ash working in a supermarket that he remains strangely loyal to the entire movie, regaling anyone who will listen to him about his adventures involving the Necronomicon and the Deadites. Back in the Middle Ages, once Lord Arthur's sword gets shot by Ash's shotgun, he decides to educate a crowd of peasants about how it can be found in the sporting goods section of his store and to remember to "Shop mart, Shop S-Mart. You got that!?"

'Goldfinger' (1964) — James Bond

007 needs absolutely no introduction when it comes to cheesy lines and puns. While the plots of the James Bond movies can be a little thin, audiences stay for the slick atmosphere, elaborate evil plots, Bond's coterie of gadgets, and of course, the enduring charm of the titular secret agent. Besides his efficacy as one of M16's finest, Bond is known for his rather corny one-liners that he somehow makes work.

It was hard to pinpoint just one line to do the series justice, but a memorable moment from Goldfinger always comes to mind. During the art of seduction, Bond (Sean Connery) gets attacked and manages to throw his opponent into a bath. Thinking quickly, 007 throws a lamp into the water and electrocutes the man before he can fire his weapon, only to look over the smoldering corpse and remark his death was "shocking."

'Batman & Robin' (1997) — Mr. Freeze

The superhero genre sure was different in the '80s and '90s. Between Tim Burton's gothic and somewhat campy take on the Batman mythos and Christopher Nolan's gritty and grounded rendition, the films between the two versions were less than lauded. In the rather infamous Batman & Robin, Poison Ivy is driven around by Bane (who is made of plants) while Mr. Freeze (Schwarzenegger) tries to turn the world into an ice cube.

After Batman and Robin confront Freeze, he tells them in no uncertain terms that they "Will not send him to the cooler." Once that doesn't scare them off, he decides to kick it up a notch before showing off his freeze ray while taking an opportunity to educate the audience with the classic line: "What killed off the dinosaurs? The ice age!" The lack of dinosaurs in this scene adds to the accuracy of this statement.

'Lethal Weapon 2' (1989) - Roger Murtaugh

Lethal Weapon 2 is set in a world where having diplomatic immunity means you can smuggle contraband into the country. Apparently, it's against your country's laws to do anything about it. The movie sets the bar high if you want something to help you turn off your brain after a hard day's work.

Eventually, the good guy cops Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) and Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover)catch up with those pesky diplomats and get sick and tired of them being above the law. After several shootouts and deaths, Roger has the bad guy cornered with a pistol, who taunts him with his immunity from arrest and prosecution. After shooting him, Murtaugh takes the time to tell his corpse that his diplomatic status has "Just been revoked."

'Hudson Hawk' (1991) — Eddie Hawk

In the early '90s, when Bruce Willis was best known for his comedy roles than his action credentials, he played the quirky thief Eddie Hawk who couldn't catch a break. Just as he gets out of prison, he is immediately blackmailed into stealing the art of Leonardo Di Vinci. The film wasn't a huge success and turned into a massive flop at the box office.

Luckily, Eddie Hawk is as proficient in stealing priceless art as he is at killing people. After being attacked, he decapitates his assassin by tripping him onto his swords, informing no one that "He won't be attending that hat convention in July." Whether that is because he is dead, headless, or because he wouldn't be interested in a hat convention is up to the viewer to analyze.

