Take a journey back to an age of cinematic wonder, where some of the most amazing spectacles could be seen for the price of a movie ticket. From the late 1910s to the mid-1960s, The Golden Age of Cinema was a defining point in the history of Hollywood, an era cited for its tremendous success and limitless growth. It's a time when storytelling was pushed to new limits, and some of the most iconic characters have ever graced the silver screen.

The Golden Age was defined by its many incredible characters. They're unique, timeless, and undoubtedly remarkable. Many of them have secured an enduring legacy that has been unwavering throughout the years. They're some of the best characters from this bygone era and helped turn Hollywood into the powerhouse entertainment industry it is today. From a colossal ape to a loveable wanderer, here are the 20 most iconic characters from the Golden Age of Cinema, ranked by how memorable they are.

20 King Kong

'King Kong' (1933)

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

The original 1933 version of King Kong was a technical marvel of its time, a cinematic millstone of wonderful storytelling and incredible effects that helped change how viewers see stop-motion animation in films forever. Bold, ambitious, and incredibly imaginative, it took audiences on an exciting jungle adventure to the mysterious Skull Island, where an amateur film crew and their beautiful leading actress encountered the island's ultimate apex predator, The Mighty King Kong.

Crafted with a near-perfect blend of live-action and stop-motion animation, this iconic giant primate and his memorable appearance have greatly influenced pop culture since his debut in 1933. Kong is a wonderful example of how the power of film can achieve the impossible. Despite coming out more than 90 years ago, he still remains quite relevant in the mainstream media, living on through countless adaptations and even a massive crossover series with Japan's other iconic giant, Godzilla.

King Kong (1933) Release Date April 7, 1933 Director Merian C. Cooper , Ernest B. Schoedsack Cast Robert Armstrong , Bruce Cabot Runtime 100

19 Margot Channing (Bette Davis)

'All About Eve' (1950)

Image via Warner Bros.

In this timeless '50s classic, All About Eve tells the captivating story of an aging but incredibly talented theater performer named Margot Channing, played by the one and only Bette Davis. It follows this once revered and acclaimed entertainer as she slowly finds her days in the spotlight numbered when her jealous admirer and professional rival, Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter), systematically sabotages her career for her own gains.

All About Eve is a truly gripping drama about the hardships of struggling actors living in the unforgiving, throat-cut world of glamorized show business. Winner of six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, it held the record for most nominations at the time for female performers, including a nod for Bette Davis, who made a lasting impression playing Margot Channing. Brought to life with so much vulnerability and complexity, it's a role that Davis considerably elevated, eventually becoming one of the definite highlights of her career.

All About Eve Release Date October 6, 1950 Director Joseph L. Mankiewicz Cast Bette Davis , Anne Baxter , George Sanders , Celeste Holm , Gary Merrill , Hugh Marlowe Runtime 138

18 Mrs. Eleanor Iselin (Angela Lansbury)

Image via United Artists

In this masterclass in tension and suspense, The Manchurian Candidate is a pulse-pounding classic conspiracy thriller that only gets better with age. Starring Frank Sinatra and Laurence Harvey, it follows a nail-biting race against time as a suspicious US Major slowly pieces together a deadly political assassination plot carried out by a brainwashed former soldier and his sinister communist spy mother, Mrs. Eleanor Iselin.

Played chillingly by the late Angela Lansbury, Elanor Iselin may just be one of the worst mothers in film history. Cold, manipulative, and surprisingly cunning, she's a wolf in sheep's clothing, hiding behind the warm facade of a caring politician's wife to slowly work her up to the highest level of the US government. She's a frightening, hidden-in-plain-sight villain with a lasting legacy in the entertainment world, all thanks to Lansbury, who truly made the character her own.

buy Not available Release Date October 24, 1962 Director John Frankenheimer Cast Frank Sinatra , Janet Leigh , Angela Lansbury , Henry Silva Runtime 126 minutes Main Genre Thriller

17 Judah Ben-Hur (Charlton Heston)

'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Image via Loews, Inc.

A nearly four-hour adventure epic full of action and grand excitement, William Wyler's Ben-Hur was a massive cinematic achievement that became one of the most profitable films of the era. The legendary Charlton Heston plays Judah Ben-Hur, the Jewish prince of Jerusalem, who, after being betrayed by a ruthless Roman Legion officer, rises to become a fierce warrior to seek revenge for his family's imprisonment.

It's an epic hero's journey that saw Heston give a career-defining and Oscar-winning performance when playing the film's titular role. Audiences follow along with Ben-Hur as he goes from losing everything and being sold into slavery to fighting his way up to becoming a powerful Roman heir. There's so much emotion and intrigue to Heston's performance, as he easily makes viewers root for him to succeed.

buy Not available Release Date November 18, 1959 Director William Wyler Cast Charlton Heston , Jack Hawkins , Haya Harareet , Stephen Boyd , Hugh Griffith , Martha Scott Runtime 212 minutes

16 Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn)

'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Based on the famous novella by acclaimed American author Truman Capote, Breakfast at Tiffany's is an iconic symbol of the early 1960s aesthetic, a perfect capsule of the marvelous fashion and ideas that made this memorable decade truly spectacular. In one of the best performances of her career, Audrey Hepburn plays the fashionable Holly Golightly, a glamorous New York socialite who sparks a charming romance with her new next-door neighbor Paul (played by George Peppard).

Originally, Marilyn Monroe was offered a chance to star in this film before ultimately turning it down. This led Audrey Hepburn to create her now iconic look and character, which has become a staple of fashion in cinema. Everything from her memorable black dress, stylish hairdo, and long cigarette holder has helped make Holly Golightly instantly recognizable in pop culture. For viewers unfamiliar with Breakfast at Tiffany's, the iconic opening shot of Hepburn alone is enough to convince them how beloved and memorable this character has indeed become.

buy Not available Release Date October 6, 1961 Director Blake Edwards Cast Audrey Hepburn , George Peppard , Patricia Neal , Buddy Ebsen , Martin Balsam , José Luis de Villalonga Runtime 115 minutes

15 Jim Stark (James Dean)

'Rebel Without A Cause' (1955)

Image via Warner Bros.

Rebel Without a Cause is one of director Nicholas Ray's most compelling films, a dark coming-of-age classic drenched in angst and tragedy. Starring legendary '50s icon James Dean, it sees him shining in the spotlight as rebellious, troubled teenager Jim Stark as he struggles to fit in a new school after moving to Los Angeles.

Tragically taken too soon early in his career from a deadly automobile accident, the late James Dean lives on through his incredible film roles. Jim Stark is undoubtedly his most famous character, a performance encompassing all of Dean's defining personality traits: cool, laidback, and incredibly stylish. He's a character who would not be the same or as iconic had it not been for Dean and his memorable charm. Along with an iconic red jacket and slicked-back hair, Jim Stark and the outstanding performer playing him have driven off into the annals of film history.

buy Release Date October 29, 1955 Director Nicholas Ray Cast James Dean , Natalie Wood , Sal Mineo , Jim Backus , Ann Doran , Corey Allen Runtime 111 minutes

14 Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck)

'Double Indemnity' (1944)

Image courtesy via Paramount Pictures

Billy Wilder's iconic crime thriller Double Indemnity helped define the film noir genre with its gripping suspense and powerful performances. Starring Fred MacMurray and Barbara Stanwyck, it follows a naive Los Angeles insurance representative who is roped into a sinister murder scheme after being manipulated by the cold-hearted seductress Phyllis Deitrichson.

In a truly iconic femme fatale role, Barabra Stanwyck's performance as the villainous Phyllis Deitrichson is what made Double Indemnity so enduring over the years. A cold-blooded, brilliant mastermind, Phyllis was ruthless in her plot to murder her husband and steal his vast fortune. She showed no remorse in manipulating the film's protagonist, Walter Neff (MacMurray), to carry out her dirty work, resulting in a disastrous finale that proved deadly for both conspirators. It's a memorable villain performance that Stanwyck enormously perfected to a tee.

buy Not available Release Date July 6, 1944 Director Billy Wilder Cast Fred MacMurray , Barbara Stanwyck , Edward G. Robinson , Byron Barr Runtime 107 minutes

13 The Girl (Marilyn Monroe)

'The Seven Year Itch' (1955)